Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1968, the first 911 emergency telephone system began in Haleyville, Ala. Apparently, AT&T suggested "911" because it wasn't in use as an area code and was easy to remember.

The big idea Harris to Munich, Biden to Poland as Ukraine anniversary looms Vice President Harris arrived in Munich today on what could be her most important foreign trip since she helped smooth over a bitter spat with France with a November 2021 visit to Paris. This time, she'll talk Ukraine war, China and trade tensions with European allies.

Harris is attending the Munich Security Conference (MSC), a yearly international affairs get-together since 1963 that convenes presidents and prime ministers and major foreign policy and national security figures from all over. China’s new top diplomat, Wang Yi, is expected.

Vladimir Putin delivered an angry tirade against the United States and, in particular, At the 2007 MSC, Russian Presidentdelivered an angry tirade against the United States and, in particular, against NATO expansion . The speech has different echoes in the aftermath of Putin’s expansion of his war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The conflict is certain to dominate Harris’s time in Germany, during which she will:

Meet Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz .

Deliver remarks on Saturday and take part in what her schedule describes as “a moderated discussion.”

Meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as Prime Ministers Ulf Kristersson of Sweden and Sanna Marin of Finland.

Harris’s trip comes at an especially sensitive time for the American and allied effort to help Ukraine beat back the Russians.

A year of war

Harris’s voyage is part of an American diplomatic swarm ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war’s expansion. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be at the conference before heading to Turkey and Greece. Biden will visit Poland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, whose country has taken in many Ukrainian refugees and taken a hawkish line on supplying Kyiv with weapons, Biden will huddle with NATO leaders from the so-called Bucharest Nine.

The group — which comprises Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — has advocated a harder line against Russia and more NATO military muscle on the alliance’s easternmost borders.

And Biden will also make remarks on the war, promising as he regularly does lasting American support.

Balloon diplomacy

China is also on the menu for Harris and Blinken. While she would not be expected to meet with Wang — he is Blinken’s counterpart, not hers — the Biden administration has been briefing allies and partners around the world about what it says is a Chinese spy balloon that flew over sensitive American sites before the president ordered it shot down over the Atlantic.

There has been much speculation that Blinken and Wang might meet on the sidelines of the MSC to discuss the incursion, which forced the secretary to cancel a trip to China and froze months-long efforts to arrest a steep slide in Sino-U.S. ties.

Another issue that may arise is tension between the United States and some of its dearest allies over one of Biden’s signal achievements: the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides hundreds of billions of dollars in incentives to manufacture electric vehicles and the batteries that power them in the U.S.

Car-making countries in Europe and Asia have complained they aren’t eligible for the subsidies. European allies have openly worried that volatile energy prices on the continent plus the incentives to build in the U.S. might lead to deindustrialization.

There are signs the U.S. and European Union may be finding ways to work out a compromise. She’s not the American point-person, but we may know more after Harris’s visit.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election investigation released

“A Georgia judge released parts of a report produced by an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia — though the panel’s recommendations on potential charges in that investigation remain secret,” Holly Bailey reports.

“The five-page excerpt made public on Thursday revealed that a majority of the grand jury concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony before the panel and recommended that charges be filed. The grand jury did not identify those witnesses in the unsealed excerpt.”

U.S. Congress members seek halt to $1 billion Nigeria weapons deal

“Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to rescind a nearly $1 billion arms sale to Nigeria following Reuters reports on an illegal abortion program and the targeted killing of children carried out by the Nigerian military,” Reuters’s Daphne Psaledakis reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

D.C. overpays landlords millions to house the city’s poorest

“Arthur Simpson, 73, lives on the third floor of an apartment building in Northeast Washington. The elevator doesn’t work, so he climbs the stairs. He has no electricity, so he sees by the light of the street at night. The hallway outside reeks of musty carpet and cigarettes, so he shoves a towel against the door crack to block the stench,” Steve Thompson and Dalton Bennett report.

“The D.C. Housing Authority pays $2,467 in monthly rent for Simpson to live there, but his apartment at the Havana was never worth that, even when new. One real estate consulting firm recently put the median market rent for one-bedrooms in the area at $1,613.”

Republicans take aim at food stamps in growing fight over federal debt

“Top House Republicans are exploring significant changes to the nation’s food stamps program, including benefit cuts and stricter work requirements, as some in the new majority scramble for ways to slash government spending this year,” Tony Romm reports.

“The early discussions have come in the context of the budget, as GOP leaders look to deliver on their promise to eliminate the federal deficit over the next decade. But their policy decisions could carry great consequences for the roughly 41 million people who receive monthly food aid — and find themselves scrounging in the face of high bills.”

TikTok’s CEO launches aggressive push to fend off a ban of popular app

“The married father of two, a Harvard Business School graduate based in his native Singapore, spent Tuesday in the halls of Congress trying to convince lawmakers that the company is not run — as some argue — by Chinese government lackeys, propagandists or spies,” Drew Harwell reports.

“It’s unclear whether the strategy will pay off. After he met with Sen. Michael F. Bennet, the Colorado Democrat’s staff caught TikTok officials by surprise by announcing that, while the senator appreciated [Shou Zi Chew’s] time, he remained unconvinced, arguing that TikTok was ‘an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security’ and threatened a ‘poisonous influence’ on American teens.”

… and beyond

George Santos married a Brazilian woman. House is asked to find out why.

“That marriage, to a Brazilian woman, would last seven years. In that time, Mr. Santos began to lay the groundwork for a largely fictional life story, moving back and forth between New York and Florida, working sporadic jobs that he later falsely inflated into a successful Wall Street career, and navigating a handful of evictions. He would also date men — even proposing to one in 2014,” the New York Times’s Grace Ashford, Miriam Jordan and Michael Gold report.

“By 2019, Mr. Santos was divorced, not long before he launched his first congressional campaign. But the old relationship drew new scrutiny on Wednesday, via a letter filed with ethics watchdogs in the House of Representatives requesting an investigation into whether Mr. Santos has violated federal immigration laws.”

Biden administration releases first-ever report on diversity in federal government

“The numbers reflect a federal government that made marginal gains toward racial diversity between 2017 and 2021. Black employees accounted for 18.15 percent of the federal workforce in 2017 and 18.19 percent in 2021, while the percentage of Latinx employees jumped from 8.75 percent to 9.95 percent. Asian workers went from 5.99 to 6.49 percent, and Native American and Alaskan Native workers dipped in representation from 1.69 percent in 2017 to 1.62 in 2021. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders made up 0.51 percent of workers in 2017 and 0.59 percent in 2021,” the 19th’s Sara Luterman and Kate Sosin report.

The Biden agenda

Biden to speak on spy balloon, unidentified aerial objects as early as Thursday

“President Biden is expected to give public remarks as early as Thursday about an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and the three unidentified aerial objects the administration has shot down in recent days, according to people familiar with the plans,” Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

“Biden is also expected to outline his decision to direct his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to lead an interagency team to develop parameters for how the United States will deal with unmanned, unidentified airborne objects moving forward. White House officials said the country has not had such guidelines before, and that they would likely be finalized by the end of this week.”

Biden plans to host spring state dinner for South Korea’s Yoon

“President Joe Biden is planning to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a White House state dinner this spring, according to people familiar with the matter. Preparations for the visit and state dinner are underway but the timing remains fluid, the people said. The current plan is for the visit to take place in late April,” Bloomberg News’s Justin Sink and Jenny Leonard report.

Biden’s empathy shapes policy, but some voters don’t feel it

“For all of that, however, 53% of voters in the midterm elections said Biden didn’t care about people like them, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the electorate. That belief about Biden — a president known to commiserate with grieving families and offer to phone children who want puppies — is a reflection of how people judge leaders through a rigidly partisan lens. About 9 in 10 Republicans say Biden is indifferent to them; roughly that many Democrats see him as empathetic,” the Associated Press’s Josh Boak reports.

The growth of the U.S. deficit, visualized

“The United States risks a catastrophic default between July and September if the nation’s debt limit isn’t raised in time, according to a projection released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, offering a clearer estimate of the deadline that Washington faces to avert a costly political and economic crisis,” Romm reports.

Hot on the left

How noncompete agreements hamstrung America’s pandemic response

“Since the Federal Trade Commission opened the public comment period for its proposed ban on non-compete agreements in early January, the agency has received an outpouring of responses from medical workers, particularly physicians. An overwhelming majority of those public comments have supported the ban," the American Prospect’s Luke Goldstein writes.

"They detail how these restrictive contracts impose a burden on medical staffers and impaired hospitals’ response during the heights of the pandemic. Noncompetes both contributed to the early retirement or burnout of doctors and then dissuaded many out of work physicians from re-entering health services to help at hospitals in need during the pandemic,"

Hot on the right

Nikki Haley’s ‘great day’

“The bigger challenge for Ms. Haley is identifying the rationale for her candidacy beyond a winning persona. Her campaign announcement stressed a belief in America as a force for good, the seriousness of global threats, and the follies of the progressive left. Is there a Republican presidential candidate who believes something different?” the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board writes.

“She hasn’t staked out any clear domestic policy directions, and she doesn’t have an obvious core of support. Her ‘new generation’ line suggests Ms. Haley, age 51, will make her relative youth and vitality a contrast with Messrs. Biden and Trump. Good idea, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another likely candidate, is 44. Other likely candidates are similarly youthful.”

Today in Washington

At 5 p.m., Biden will host a screening of “Till” in the East Room.

In closing

The Daily 202 endorses this idea.

There should be a term for BREAKING NEWS that is of limited importance, such a breaky news, breakish news, or a news breaklet. — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) February 15, 2023

