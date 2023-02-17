Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. We're pulling for Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to recover. And we hope you have a long weekend to celebrate Presidents' Day — because we do! We'll see you in your inboxes on Tuesday.

In today’s edition … Rep. John Garamendi discusses the war in Ukraine … Yasmeen Abutaleb on why Biden ❤️ Rick Scott … What the Fox News text messages say … but first …

The Hill Abroad

A bipartisan show of force on Ukraine

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to lead a delegation of more than 30 senators to a security conference in Germany today in what is expected to be a bipartisan show of force to world leaders — and the American public — that congressional support for war-torn Ukraine hasn’t waned.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is going, too. His presence is meant to signal to NATO and Russia that there is strong bipartisan support for Ukraine despite some House Republicans questioning whether aid should continue. He is also expected to press NATO allies to commit even more weapons.

“Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine has forced both us Americans and our friends in Europe to take long, hard looks at our countries’ commitments to military spending and self-defense,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. “The rest of NATO must do more to follow our lead, increase defense spending, upgrade their capabilities, and put skin in the game.”

A year of war

It’s been nearly a year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Since then, the U.S. has committed billions of dollars in economic assistance to Ukraine and provided a steady stream of weapons and equipment, including Patriot missiles, HIMARS launchers and armored vehicles.

But the trip comes as American support for Ukraine aid is slipping.

Forty-eight percent of Americans back sending weapons to Ukraine, down from 60 percent in May 2022, according to a new poll conducted by . of Americans back sending weapons to Ukraine, down fromin May 2022, according to a new poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research

The shift is driven in large part by Republican voters: Only 39 percent support sending weapons, down from 53 percent in May.

The decline mirrors the growing Republican opposition in the House. Shortly before winning the majority, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said House Republicans would not “write a blank check to Ukraine.”

But McConnell and many other Republican lawmakers remain committed to aiding Ukraine.

“I’m going to try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now,” McConnell told Fox News’s Dana Perino on Thursday. “There should be bipartisan support for this.”

“I’m sorry public opinion is sliding, but I want to reassure the American people this is enormously important,” he added.

The more the merrier

Vice President Harris is leading the U.S. delegation to the security conference for the second year in a row. This year’s delegation — composed of current and former top U.S. officials including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — is the largest in the history of the conference.

Harris is expected to deliver a speech on Saturday emphasizing that “the Biden administration is determined to maintain support for Zelensky’s efforts to defend his country,” per our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

She will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during the trip.

A balloon détente

With U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi both scheduled to attend this weekend’s security conference, Munich could be an opportune time to address the discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon and reset relations.

The potential face-to-face meeting between the two top diplomats would come after President Biden’s Thursday address to the American public where he reiterated that the U.S. seeks “competition, not conflict” with China, per our colleagues Amy B Wang, Mariana Alfaro and Yasmeen Abutaleb.

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War,” he said. “But I make no apologies for taking down that balloon.”

In a separate interview with NBC News following the address, Biden said he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping wants the same thing: “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me.”

The Early Q&A: Rep. John Garamendi says Ukraine will still be at war in 2024

Seven questions for … Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.): We chatted with Garamendi, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, about the Ukraine war ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Garamendi returned on Tuesday from a trip with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and six other lawmakers to Greece, Poland and Romania to assess oversight of U.S. aid to Ukraine. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You and the other lawmakers on the trip said in a statement on Wednesday that you’re “confident in our ability to track U.S. equipment from the moment it leaves our possession and makes it into the hands of Ukrainian warfighters.” What did you learn there?

Garamendi: Chairman Rogers was addressing the concern of some of the members of the Armed Services Committee and others in Congress that the extraordinary commitment of military equipment for Ukraine was being diverted in some way. We came away with knowledge and assurances that the system is working — and they’re constantly looking to upgrade it, adding new techniques, technologies, new systems.

The Early: Do you have any lingering concerns or areas in which you’d like to see improvements to the process of tracking U.S. military aid?

Garamendi: Electronic tracking — bar codes, specifically, and other kinds of electronic identification. Some of that exists and it is coupled with paper and pencil. There are numerous sets of documents on every piece of equipment — every round of ammunition and so forth. There’s a paper trail all the way from beginning to the end. But [with] paper trails it's possible to get a digit wrong if you’re writing. So augmenting it with an electronic trail is very useful.

The Early: The Post reported this week that the Biden administration has warned Ukraine that the United States might not be able to sustain the level of military aid that has been sent over the past year in perpetuity. “We will continue to try to impress upon them that we can’t do anything and everything forever,” a senior administration official told The Post. What’s your view?

Garamendi: I think that’s a stupid statement. That gives hope to Russia that if they persist, we’ll back out. I would refer you to the president’s line in the State of the Union. [Ed.: During the speech, Biden told Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, one of his State of the Union guests, that “we will stand with you as long as it takes.”]

The Early: When will Congress need to pass another military aid package for Ukraine once the one that passed in December runs out?

Garamendi: There will be another package in probably the late spring.

The Early: How tough will it be to pass it as more and more Republicans express concern about spending more money on Ukraine?

Garamendi: I think there’ll be a lot of huffing and puffing. But at the end of this process I cannot imagine that any Republican or Democrat is going to pull the plug on Ukraine and allow Russia to simply smash Ukraine. I cannot imagine any member of Congress would do that.

The Early: So you don’t foresee a point where it will be difficult to pass another package?

Garamendi: Of course it will be difficult. But it'll get done.

There is one other factor that needs to be part of this discussion, and that is what is happening on the ground in the war. For the last five months [the war has been in] stasis — basically a frozen conflict. That's going to change. [Whether momentum shifts toward Russia or Ukraine,] this spring there will be a much more intense focus on Ukraine, and that will put the naysayers in the United States Congress on the defensive. We're going to cut and run if Ukraine needs help to defend itself? Or we're going to cut and run when Ukraine is on the offensive, pushing Russia out? Either way, there'll be increased support for Ukraine.

The Early: It’s been nearly a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. What do you see as the most likely scenario or scenarios for what happens over the next year?

Garamendi: There are a lot of folks with their crystal balls. One thing I am sure of is this war will continue for another year, either to the advantage of Ukraine or not. And American and NATO military international support will determine whether [it’s to Ukraine’s] advantage.

White House Notebook

Biden ❤️ Rick Scott

Ace White House reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb files our inaugural White House Notebook column: Biden spends a lot of his time traveling the country to tout what he views as his administration’s many successes: the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Democratic-passed Inflation Reduction Act and strong job growth.

And while Biden seems very proud of each of those accomplishments, none of them seem to bring him quite the same delight as talking about Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) campaign plan.

“Sen. Rick Scott from Florida, who is responsible for getting Republicans elected to the Senate, is a little bit in hot water right now,” Biden said to laughter at an event with union members in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday where he mentioned Scott three times. “If that's the Republican dream, I'm their nightmare.”

Maybe, but Scott appears to be Biden’s dream.

To recap: Scott released a campaign plan last year that calls for sunsetting every federal program, including Social Security and Medicare, every five years. That means Congress would have to renew the programs, or else people would lose their benefits.

Most Republicans have disowned it and said they have no intention of cutting to the popular social safety net programs — at least as part of their demands for raising the debt limit.

But Biden isn’t going to let that get in the way of a good political attack.

When talking about Scott’s plan — as he has constantly for about a year — he often pulls a copy from the breast pocket of his suit.

And at the State of the Union address he trotted out a familiar line he seems to relish.

“Anyone who doubts me, contact my office,” he said about the specifics of Scott’s plan. “I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.”

(Someone please try this and let us know if it works.)

At some events, Biden’s aides even put Scott’s plan underneath the seats of attendees.

Will Biden tire any time soon of talking about Scott’s proposal?

We’ll be hearing about it for a long time.

The campaign

What does the Fox say? ‘Please get her fired.’

What the Fox: Newly disclosed messages from Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well as the most senior executives within the company, “revealed that they privately expressed disbelief about President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though the network continued to promote many of those lies on the air,” the New York Times’s Jeremy W. Peters and Katie Robertson report.

“The messages are part of a cache of internal correspondence and deposition testimony released Thursday in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network filed by Dominion Voting Systems,” our colleagues Jeremy Barr and Rachel Weiner write

From Carlson to Ingraham on Nov. 18, 2020:

Carlson: “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane.”

Ingraham: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.”

The about-face: “The brief shows that Fox News stars and executives were afraid of losing their audience, which started to defect to the conservative cable news alternatives Newsmax and OAN,” Peters and Robertson write.

“On Nov. 12, in a text chain with Ingraham and Hannity, Carlson pointed to a tweet in which a Fox reporter, Jacqui Heinrich , fact-checked a tweet from Trump referring to Fox broadcasts and said there was no evidence of voter fraud from Dominion.”

“Please get her fired,” Carlson said. “It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

President Biden hosted a screening of “Till” at the White House Thursday evening

The White House East Room, temporarily converted to a movie theater for a screening of “Till.” pic.twitter.com/jOySga4Iob — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 16, 2023

Thanks for reading.

