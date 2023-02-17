Post Politics Now A big contingent of official Washington converges on Munich

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Vice President Harris is welcomed Thursday at Munich's airport by Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder before heading to the venue of this year's Munich Security Conference. (Leonhard Simon/Reuters)
Today, a big contingent of official Washington is converging on Munich. Vice President Harris is leading a sizable U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference, an annual international gathering of political, intelligence and defense leaders that is taking place this year just days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen members of Congress are also making the trip to Germany, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

President Biden is in Washington on Friday with no public events on his schedule. Following a routine physical Thursday, his doctor wrote that Biden remains “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute duties of the presidency.” Biden heads to Poland early next week.

  • 10:15 a.m. Eastern: Harris meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Harris meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Munich.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters in Washington. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

