Post Politics Now A big contingent of official Washington converges on Munich

Today, a big contingent of official Washington is converging on Munich. Vice President Harris is leading a sizable U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference, an annual international gathering of political, intelligence and defense leaders that is taking place this year just days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen members of Congress are also making the trip to Germany, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).