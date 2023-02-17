Post Politics Now A big contingent of official Washington converges on Munich

Today, a big contingent of official Washington is converging on Munich. Vice President Harris is leading a sizable U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference, an annual international gathering of political, intelligence and defense leaders that is taking place this year just days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen members of Congress are also making the trip to Germany, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
President Biden is in Washington on Friday with no public events on his schedule. Following a routine physical Thursday, his doctor wrote that Biden remains “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute duties of the presidency.” Biden heads to Poland early next week.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
10:15 a.m. Eastern: Harris meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich.
11 a.m. Eastern: Harris meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Munich.
1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters in Washington. Watch live here.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
5 min ago
5 min ago
20 min ago
20 min ago
35 min ago
35 min ago
50 min ago
50 min ago
52 min ago
52 min ago
55 min ago
55 min ago