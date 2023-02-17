Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s edition: A federal watchdog wants greater federal oversight of ethics boards that sign off on scientific studies. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is pushing back against claims the administration is making cuts to private Medicare plans. But first …

Both sides of the abortion debate are attempting to influence the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race

On the 50th anniversary of Roe — and the first since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion — the Women’s March held its marquee event in what may seem like an unlikely state: Wisconsin.

But the location was strategic: to draw attention to a looming state Supreme Court race critical to abortion rights in Wisconsin.

For 14 years, conservatives have controlled the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But the balance of power could shift later this year just as a lawsuit over the state’s 1849 ban on most abortions is winding its way through the courts and could land in front of the justices in the coming years.

The first test in the technically nonpartisan race comes Tuesday. That’s when four candidates — two liberals and two conservatives — will face off in the primary election, winnowing the field to two for the April 4 general election. The contest is drawing national attention with groups on both sides of the abortion debate issuing endorsements, crafting get-out-the vote efforts and planning to pour money into the race. The dynamic comes as state Supreme Courts are now poised to have major influence over abortion laws in a post-Roe era.

“This person will be the deciding vote,” said Barry Burden, a political science professor at University of Wisconsin at Madison. “Both sides are trying to figure out how to make sure they get at least one of their candidates through.”

The details

A reliably conservative justice is retiring, paving the way for liberals to attempt to flip the court’s 4-3 conservative majority.

Abortion has been one of the centerpieces of the race. Wisconsin has a near-total abortion ban on the books that dates back to pre-Roe. The state’s Democratic governor and attorney general have said they won’t enforce the law, but clinics stopped performing abortions after the June ruling. And the Wisconsin Supreme Court is likely to decide the ultimate fate of the 1849 law in the coming years.

Though the race is nonpartisan, candidates in recent years have worked closely with political parties, touted endorsements from advocacy groups and some have even telegraphed how they would rule on cases. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election, and political observers have predicted that one liberal and one conservative will make it through the primary, our colleague Patrick Marley reports.

The liberal candidates: Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell is vying for a 10-year term on the court, but Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz appears to be outpacing him in fundraising and endorsements, according to Burden.

The conservative candidates: There’s Jennifer Dorow, who is a Waukesha County judge who received national exposure for handling a chaotic trial of a man who drove a vehicle into a Christmas parade. And then there’s Daniel Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice who lost an election in 2020. It’s less clear who the front-runner is here, according to Burden.

Advocacy efforts

The stakes for abortion access in the state are high. And so major players in both movements are attempting to influence the race.

On the abortion rights side:

Earlier this month, Emily's List endorsed Protasiewicz. This is the first endorsement in a state Supreme Court race for the political action committee backing Democratic women who support abortion rights.

Women’s March Win also endorsed Protasiewicz and has been running a get-out-the-vote effort with the theme of “Vote for Janet, Dammit.” The super PAC is spending roughly $30,000 in the primary.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin didn’t endorse a candidate in the primary, but has hired staff to educate voters about the race. The abortion rights group envisions making an endorsement in the general election — and putting money behind their preferred candidate — depending on who advances.

On the antiabortion side:

Women Speak Out PAC — a partner of SBA Pro-Life America — endorsed Kelly earlier this week and announced the prominent antiabortion group would spend six figures on mailers, phone calls and text messages to voters during the primary election.

Pro-Life Wisconsin's political action committee also endorsed Kelly, stating that he's "the only candidate in this race with a proven record of judicial conservatism."

Wisconsin Right to Life's PAC endorsed both Kelly and Dorow, contending that "other candidates in this race have already shown themselves to be mouthpieces for the pro-abortion agenda."

Agency alert

Investigation spotlights rise of for-profit ethics boards in research

A government watchdog is calling for greater federal oversight of ethics boards that sign off on scientific studies, finding that for-profit companies have taken an outsize role in approving research involving new drugs and biologics, our colleagues Daniel Gilbert and Mark Johnson report.

Federal regulation requires that certain research on human subjects receive approval from a registered institutional research board before it begins. While most boards are affiliated with universities, a small number are independently backed by private equity companies.

In 2021, the independent panels conducted 48 percent of such research regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, up from 25 percent a decade earlier, despite making up just 2 percent of all U.S. review boards, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO cited some advantages of the growing prevalence of independent review boards, like more resources and expertise. But it also identified an emphasis on speed and profit, prompting questions on whether financial motivations could put human subjects at risk. The watchdogs also found that federal agencies overseeing the ethics panels inspect relatively few of them and lack ways to evaluate how well they protect people participating in research.

Industry Rx

First in The Health 202: PBM lobbying group launches ad blitz

New this a.m.: The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association is launching a seven-figure advertising campaign aimed at educating policymakers and the public about pharmacy benefit managers as the industry faces a wave of fresh attacks from members of Congress.

The digital and television ad campaign from the main PBM lobbying group will run over the next 10 months in D.C., and at least 10 other states, with a particular focus on areas home to lawmakers who sit on key committees considering drug pricing issues. The ads will also highlight policies the industry supports. This comes as some lawmakers call for stronger oversight of the pharmacy middlemen and allege they drive up drug costs, a characterization the industry refutes.

The Senate Commerce Committee:

Rx costs keep rising. @SenatorCantwell introduced the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act to lift the curtain on PBM middlemen & prohibit unfair or deceptive practices that drive up costs for consumers.



TUNE IN LIVE: February 16 at 10 AM https://t.co/xwN7zflsbY pic.twitter.com/YTGsVopxQH — Senate Commerce Committee (@commercedems) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Medicare Advantage wars continue (again)

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is pushing back against claims the Biden administration is making cuts to private Medicare plans.

The Department of Health and Human Services is defending its record and proposals, saying the department has proposed a 1 percent increase to Medicare Advantage plans that comes atop an 8.5 percent boost last year.

The fight over the administration’s proposed 2024 payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans has been intensifying over the past week.

The Better Medicare Alliance, which advocates for Medicare Advantage plans, has argued on Capitol Hill that the administration’s proposed 2024 payment rates would result in cuts to plans. A study from Avalere — and funded by BMA — estimated it could have an impact on premiums and supplemental benefit offerings, which the administration fiercely disputes.

“Any claim that this Administration is cutting Medicare is categorically false. Leave it to deep-pocketed insurance companies and industry front groups to characterize this year’s increase in Medicare Advantage payments as a cut,” Becerra said in a statement, echoing criticism an HHS spokesperson told The Health 202 earlier this week.

Mental health

Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, a remarkable disclosure from a politician about mental health, our colleagues Colby Itkowitz, Lenny Bernstein and Mariana Alfaro report.

Fetterman voluntarily admitted himself for inpatient care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the recommendation of the attending physician of Congress, who evaluated him Monday. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

The decision underscores the physical and mental health challenges the freshman senator has been experiencing in recent months. Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke in May during his high-profile Senate campaign against Republican Mehmet Oz, who publicly questioned whether he was fit to serve. The stroke left Fetterman with an auditory processing disorder that inhibited his ability to hear. Just last week, Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded; doctors ruled out another stroke.

Sen. John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman:

After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs. pic.twitter.com/SfuwWTSUcG — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.):

Our prayers are with Sen. John Fetterman who is hospitalized, once again, now with clinical depression. We wish him well, and that all who suffer from this debilitating condition can find strength, peace, support, and recovery. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) February 16, 2023

In other health news

The Kentucky Supreme Court rejected a request yesterday to block the state's trigger law and "heartbeat" ban while a lawsuit against the restrictions plays out in the courts. The justices did, however, leave the door open to further consideration of whether the state constitution protects the right to abortion.

The Supreme Court canceled arguments in a case concerning a Trump-era public health policy used to quickly expel migrants at the southern border. The Biden administration told the high court earlier this month that Republicans' request to preserve the policy would become moot on May 11, when Title 42 will expire alongside the nation's public health emergency, Reuters reports.

President Biden remains "a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute duties of the presidency," his physician wrote in a memo released hours after the president underwent a routine annual physical, The Post's Toluse Olorunnipa and Yasmeen Abutaleb write.

The Department of Defense released its guidelines yesterday aimed at aimed at providing additional support for service members and their dependents who have to travel out of state to obtain an abortion.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

