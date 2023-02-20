What we know so far about Biden’s secretive trip to Kyiv

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s Monday-morning arrival in Kyiv, Ukraine, surprised all but a few officials and journalists who were clued in to the trip before it happened. Journalists traveling with Biden could not provide real-time updates of his visit because of security concerns, but they relayed what led to the Presidents’ Day arrival.

Here is what we know so far about how the trip unfolded, based on reports from the journalists traveling with him and statements from White House officials.

Friday, Feb. 17

Biden’s trip took months to plan because of the security implications of a wartime trip, White House officials told journalists in a Monday call. Biden made the final decision to travel Friday, the officials said, after a conversation in the Oval Office and over the phone with “key members of his national security cabinet.”

Sunday, Feb. 19

Air Force One departed Joint Base Andrews at 4:15 a.m. Eastern time, according to a journalist on board who did not see Biden enter the plane but heard an announcement about 4 a.m. that the president had boarded.

Advertisement

National security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and Director of Oval Office Operations Annie Tomasini accompanied Biden.

On the call with journalists, White House officials said the traveling party was purposefully kept small, with a few of his closest aides, a medical team and security officers.

At some point several hours before Biden’s departure, the White House notified Russia of the visit to avoid conflict.

Monday, Feb. 20

According to the journalists traveling with him, Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time. He wore a blue-and-yellow-striped tie, the colors of Ukraine’s flag, and was met on arrival by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Biden declared as he was greeted by Brink.

This is the eight time Biden has visited the city, the president told a pool reporter.

Advertisement

Biden traveled to the Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of Ukraine’s president in Kyiv, and arrived about 8:30 a.m. He was met by the entrance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska. In the palace, Biden signed a guest book, took photos with Zelensky and greeted U.S. and Ukrainian officials. After speaking to reporters, the leaders met privately.

Before Biden’s arrival, Kyiv had been buzzing with rumors of a high-level visitor, with authorities tightening security and closing off roads without explanation.

At 11:19 a.m., Biden left the palace and traveled to St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, a symbolic venue where he and Zelensky took a side-by-side stroll as photographers and passersby captured the moment. This is when news that Biden was in Kyiv began to spread widely.

Advertisement

Biden and Zelensky briefly entered the church. Air raid sirens rang as they left. The presidential motorcade departed that location at 11:40 a.m., after Biden and Zelensky laid a wreath at a memorial for those killed in fighting with Russia since 2014.

Air raid sirens blared across Kyiv as President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery on Feb. 20. (Video: Reuters)

Biden then traveled to the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, where he arrived about noon. The motorcade departed about 45 minutes later.

Shortly before 2 p.m. local time, the journalists traveling with Biden said the president had left Kyiv. It was not immediately clear where he went or through which means of transportation. After his trip to Ukraine, he is set to visit Poland and discuss Western efforts to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

Missy Ryan, Andrea Salcedo, Leo Sands and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article