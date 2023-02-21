Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1916, the Battle of Verdun began with a German attack on French forces. The French ultimately won after 10 months of fighting that resulted in more than 700,000 casualties. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden affirmed unity with Ukraine trip. But some rifts are clear. The two journalists who traveled with President Biden on his surprise trip to Ukraine were told to keep an eye out for a White House email about logistics with a cheeky title: “Arrival instructions for the golf tourney.” When it comes to war-zone travel, secrecy rules.

The purpose of the trip, though, was never a secret. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin hurled tens of thousands of his soldiers into his neighbor a year ago this coming Friday, Biden has trumpeted the unity of purpose among America and its allies in helping Ukraine.

But Biden’s dramatic visit — complete with air-raid sirens blaring as he walked the stress of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — also provided an occasion to reflect on some of the various divisions the largest conflict in Europe since World War II has exacerbated.

Eastern Europe vs. Western Europe

If you’ve followed the conflict, you know that Eastern European countries like Poland have been more hawkish about providing Ukraine the weapons and economic aid it needs to beat back Russian forces than European Union powerhouses Germany and France have been.

(If this brings to mind a certain American defense secretary dismissing concerns from “old Europe” about the looming Iraq War while celebrating Poland’s support, we’re probably the same age.)

Biden plans to meet Wednesday with a group of NATO countries known as the Bucharest 9 – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The group has advocated a harder line against Russia and more NATO military muscle on the alliance’s easternmost edge. They’re sure to use their meeting with Biden to amplify that message.

Which could be convenient for the president. He promised in Kyiv that America will stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” But his administration has also been warning Ukraine about slipping U.S. support, largely because of increased opposition among Republicans who now control the House.

Biden may hope for a kind of booster shot against apathy about Ukraine — or worse.

Biden vs. (some) Republicans

This isn’t new, obviously.

But sure enough, even as Biden stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Zelensky, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s likely to run for president in 2024, scornfully referred in a Fox News interview to the president’s concern for “borders halfway around the world.”

“It's an open-ended blank check, that is not acceptable,” said DeSantis.

U.S. and friends vs. the Global South

On the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s expanded war, South Africa will be carrying out military drills with China and Russia (the exercises began last week).

Yes, South Africa and Russia have long been friends. But that’s definitely not the show of solidarity against Russia Biden hoped for.

And the policy problem is more widespread than that. Indian imports from Russia have soared 400 percent over the past year, notably fed by purchases of oil. A sanctions database run by the Atlantic Council think tank found that, of 1,498 Russian entities targeted, 866 were only under U.S. sanctions.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Biden pleaded for patience with the wave of economic retaliatory sanctions against Russia, asking skeptics to give them a month before judging. One year later, it’s clear those measures have bloodied Russia but failed to break Putin.

And one reason is the Global South hasn’t really rallied behind the sanctions Biden thought might change the Kremlin’s calculus. Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has enjoyed warm welcomes on repeated trips to Africa since Feb. 24, 2022.

Lavrov, who recently visited Mali, Mauritania, Sudan, Iraq, South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, boasted “the West's plans to isolate Russia by surrounding us with a sanitary cordon have been a fiasco.”

America vs. the ‘Revisionists’

The Biden administration has worked for a year to dissuade China from giving Russia weapons or other significant aid. It was the message from national security adviser Jake Sullivan in March 2022. It was the warning from Secretary of State Antony Blinken this weekend.

In effect, Washington has been guarding against two kinds of escalations of the war. First, the possibility of direct conflict between NATO and Russia, which Biden has warned could spill into World War III. Second, the possibility of China committing to help Russia, which would transform the conflict into a much more global struggle, with nuclear-armed powers facing off.

As Biden arrived in Kyiv, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, was in Moscow for talks expected to focus on the war.

China and Russia — sometimes known as “revisionist powers” because they seek to rewrite the international system’s DNA in their favor — had proclaimed a partnership with “no limits” shortly before the war.

A lot hangs in the balance of whether Beijing decides to actually consummate that vow.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden says past year has proven ‘the world would not look the other way’

“President Biden, at the outset of his speech in Warsaw, said that the past year has proved that ‘the world would not look the other way’ following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine," John Wagner reports.

“Biden noted that he had visited Poland nearly a year ago. ‘One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,’ Biden said Tuesday. ‘Well, I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report Kyiv stands strong.’ Biden made an announced visit to Ukraine’s capital on Monday.”

Supreme Court considers if Google is liable for recommending ISIS videos

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a lawsuit that argues tech companies should be legally liable for harmful content their algorithms promote. The case could shift the foundations of internet law,” Robert Barnes and Cat Zakrzewski report.

Barbara Lee launches Senate run in California

“Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee launched her bid to become California’s next U.S. senator on Tuesday, touting her history as an unwavering champion of liberal causes as she underscored the importance of electing a Black female senator to a chamber that has had none since Kamala D. Harris resigned in 2021 to become vice president,” Maeve Reston reports.

Democratic Rep. Cicilline to step down this year to head nonprofit group

“Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) announced Tuesday that he will resign from Congress later this year to lead Rhode Island’s largest philanthropic organization,” Meryl Kornfield reports.

Putin says Russia will suspend role in New START nuclear accord with U.S.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a state of the nation address Tuesday that Moscow is ‘suspending’ its participation in the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement, the last remaining arms control treaty between the United States and Russia,” Mary Ilyushina, Robyn Dixon and Niha Masih report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Are gunmakers liable for shootings? The Supreme Court could decide.

“Buffalo’s lawsuit, filed in December, is one of the first cases of its kind under New York’s 2021 public nuisance gun law, which allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue gun manufacturers, sellers and distributors for endangering the public’s health and safety — or creating a 'public nuisance,'” Tobi Raji reports.

“The new statute and similar laws recently enacted in other states mark the latest round in a long-running battle between gun control advocates and firearm manufacturers over a 2005 federal law that protects the industry from liability.”

Her baby has a deadly diagnosis. Her Florida doctors refused an abortion.

“Deborah and Lee Dorbert say the most painful decision of their lives was not honored by the physicians they trust. Even though medical experts expect their baby to survive only 20 minutes to a couple of hours, the Dorberts say their doctors told them that because of the new legislation, they could not terminate the pregnancy,” Frances Stead Sellers reports.

“That’s what we wanted,” Deborah said. “The doctors already told me, no matter what, at 24 weeks or full term, the outcome for the baby is going to be the same.”

… and beyond

Ron DeSantis tramples over Trump turf with his outreach to law enforcement

“The law enforcement groups Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke before Monday may have been in three different cities, but they had one thing in common: They’re squarely in Donald Trump territory,” NBC News’s Natasha Korecki reports.

“By taking a pro-police message directly to the rank and file of some of the biggest police unions in the country, DeSantis was homing in on a specialized electorate Trump has owned since he first ran for president in 2016.”

2023 wave of bills is fueling a political ‘war against LGBTQ+ people,’ new report shows

“In a new report, the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), which tracks LGBTQ+ policy, describes the current political landscape as a ‘war against LGBTQ people in America and their very right and ability to openly exist.’ It is a culmination of efforts: gender-affirming care bans for trans youth becoming law in states where such bills were previously blocked, growing efforts to restrict how students learn about LGBTQ+ subjects in schools, an increase in dehumanizing rhetoric that could lead to harassment or violence," the 19th’s Orion Rummler reports.

The Biden agenda

Cloak-and-dagger moves allow Biden to sneak into Ukraine’s war zone

“Biden told his aides months ago he wanted to travel to Ukraine, but he only made the final decision on Friday after a last-minute huddle in the Oval Office and phone call with his national security cabinet, according to Jon Finer, Biden’s principal deputy national security adviser,” Matt Viser and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report.

“That decision set in motion a stealthy plan that involved a close hold on information, with just two journalists summoned that afternoon and told of the trip so they could prepare to be on it. They were told to watch for an email with the subject line ‘Arrival instructions for the golf tourney’ that would provide further instructions.”

Biden gets chance to redefine World Bank role

“The Biden administration is about to undertake one of its most complicated international initiatives, installing a new leader at the World Bank who can steer the organization toward a sweeping climate change agenda,” Politico’s Adam Behsudi, Zack Colman and Victoria Guida report.

United Airlines plans to ease fees on seats for families after Biden’s call out

“United Airlines Holdings Inc said it will introduce a seating policy that would make it easier for adults to book adjoining seats for children under 12 without charges after President Joe Biden vowed to outlaw such fees in his State of the Union address this month,” Bloomberg News’s Siddharth Vikram Philip reports.

The increase in fatal police shootings, visualized

“The number of fatal police shootings across the country rose again last year, with officers killing 1,096 people, including a 2-year-old girl caught in a standoff,” Steven Rich, Andrew Ba Tran and Jennifer Jenkins report.

“Last year saw the most incidents since The Washington Post started tracking the deaths in its Fatal Force database in 2015, after a police officer killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager in Ferguson, Mo.”

Hot on the left

Republicans use ‘wokeism’ to attack left — but struggle to define it

“The concept has already enmeshed itself in the 2024 presidential race, with declared and potential Republican candidates deploying the phrase to attack what they view as wayward leftist ideology,” Ashley Parker and Liz Goodwin report.

“Republican politicians and voters alike have differing definitions of wokeism — and some struggle to define it at all. The rallying cry has recently been used to denounce everything from climate change policies and socially responsible investing to transgender rights, critical-race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Hot on the right

ICYMI

Sen. Rick Scott amends sunset plan to exclude Medicare and Social Security

“Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) amended a controversial plan to sunset federal legislation every five years to make exceptions for Medicare and Social Security after a barrage of criticism from both parties that spanned several months,” John Wagner and Justine McDaniel report.

“The revised version of Scott’s plan now reads: 'All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years, with specific exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.'”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Poland today. He does not have anything on his public schedule for the afternoon.

Further reading: How Russia’s war made Poland a key pit stop for Biden and other leaders

In closing

The high on Thursday in D.C. is … 79 degrees?!

“Washington, D.C., could approach 80 degrees Thursday. That would be just two days later than the city’s earliest 80-degree reading on record. It also would surpass the record for Feb. 23 of 78 degrees, set in 1874 — a staggering 149 years ago. Last year on Feb. 23, D.C. hit 77 degrees. The average high this time of year is closer to 50 degrees,” Matthew Cappucci reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

