Post Politics Now Biden’s would-be successors vie for visibility as he plays on world stage

Analysis: 20 governors are forming a new coalition to support abortion rights
Noted: Republicans use ‘wokeism’ to attack left — but struggle to define it
On our radar: Supreme Court hears a case that could transform the internet
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks to police officers in New York on Monday about protecting law and order. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Today, as President Biden delivers a major address in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his would-be successors are vying for visibility back home. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), an expected 2024 White House contender, talked tough on crime during appearances Monday in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Former president Donald Trump is heading Wednesday to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the train derailment two weeks ago.

In Virginia, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D) is poised to become the state’s first Black congresswoman in a special election Tuesday against conservative pastor Leon Benjamin.

  • 7:30 a.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. local time): Biden meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google. Listen live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. local time): Biden delivers remarks in Warsaw on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

