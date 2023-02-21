Post Politics Now Biden’s would-be successors vie for visibility as he plays on world stage

Today, as President Biden delivers a major address in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his would-be successors are vying for visibility back home. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), an expected 2024 White House contender, talked tough on crime during appearances Monday in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Former president Donald Trump is heading Wednesday to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the train derailment two weeks ago.
In Virginia, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D) is poised to become the state’s first Black congresswoman in a special election Tuesday against conservative pastor Leon Benjamin.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
7:30 a.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. local time): Biden meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.
11:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. local time): Biden delivers remarks in Warsaw on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Watch live here.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Just now
Just now
19 min ago
19 min ago
41 min ago
41 min ago
56 min ago
56 min ago
59 min ago
59 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago