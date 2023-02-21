Biden, in Poland, proclaims NATO’s unity against Russia

Join Post reporters as President Biden delivers remarks in Poland ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine. (Video: The Washington Post)

WARSAW — President Biden, meeting with Poland’s leader ahead of a high-profile speech marking the first anniversary of the Ukraine war, declared Tuesday that “NATO is stronger than it’s ever been” as he sought to bolster the global alliance against Russia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as Poland and NATO need the United States,” Biden said, adding that he is “confident we can meet the challenges we face.”

Biden spoke shortly before he is set to deliver an address that builds on his dramatic trip to Kyiv on Monday, in which he intends to reiterate the resilience of the international commitment to Ukraine despite the war’s prolonged destructive and economic impacts.

In a stark if unplanned juxtaposition, Biden’s speech will come just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his own fiery speech claiming that the West is plotting to destroy Russia.

The dueling speeches are expected to highlight a sharp contrast in world views, testing Biden’s argument that democracies will outrun autocracies. The event also crystallizes the importance of a trip that began with Biden’s dramatic appearance in Kyiv to stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Warsaw, Biden’s visit has become a central focus in recent hours. Streets are shut down and blue ropes are keeping the crowds, at times a half-dozen deep, corralled on the sidewalk. American and Polish flags are omnipresent, and television networks are providing blanket coverage.

As he arrived at the Presidential Palace under dreary skies, Biden was welcomed with a ceremony that included a military parade and the playing of the American and Polish national anthems.

Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked Biden for his surprise visit to Kyiv, calling it a “very strategic” move that “boosted the morale” of Ukrainians. The visit, he said, was a “sign that the free world had not forgotten them.”

Polish leaders have been anxious that a Russian victory in Ukraine, their neighbor to the east, could embolden Moscow to target their country as well. Duda said Biden’s visit was a “visible sign that Poland is safe and secure,” adding, “America is able to ensure the global order.”

The rare notes of dissent come from Poles who want the U.S. to provide even more aid to Ukraine. Outside the hotel where Biden and his top aides are staying, protesters have held signs that read, “Mr. Biden send F-16 to Ukraine.” A woman screamed into a microphone, “Mr. Biden we know you are here, and we know you hear us.”

Biden’s speech marks a return to the city where he spoke in March 2022, a month into the war. This time, his visit marks a year into the war.

Senior administration officials say they do not view the remarks as a direct response to the speech Putin gave earlier in the day.

“We did not set the speech up as some kind of head-to-head,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a briefing with reporters. “This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else. This is an affirmative statement of values, a vision for what the world we’re both trying to build and defend should look like.”

Sullivan said he did not think Biden was watching Putin’s speech, and he disputed the Russian leader’s claims that the West is to blame for the war in Ukraine and its aftermath.

“If Russia stops fighting the war in Ukraine and goes home, the war ends,” he said. But “if Ukraine stops fighting and the United States and the coalition stops helping them fight, Ukraine disappears from the map. So, I think that kind of tells you everything you need to know about who’s responsible for this war.”

He said it was absurd to suggest that Russia was a victim, as Putin had done.

“This was a war of choice. Putin chose to fight it. He could have chosen not to. And he can choose even now to end it, to go home,” Sullivan said. “And nobody is attacking Russia. There’s a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else.”

In his address, Biden is expected to reiterate comments that Vice President Harris made last week declaring that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine. But in keeping with his position since the war’s outset, Biden is not expected to offer any diplomatic off-ramps, repeating that it is Ukraine’s decision as to when and whether to enter negotiations with Russia.

“He is not going to sketch out in any kind of specifics a vision of a diplomatic end to the war,” Sullivan said. “Not because we don’t believe that the war should end, but rather because, as he has said many times, ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,’ and the United States is not going to dictate those terms.”

Sullivan also rejected Russia’s claims that it had provided security guarantees for Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine. The U.S. did alert the Russians that Biden would be making the trip, as a way to prevent any unexpected conflict when he entered Ukraine with a large security presence, the national security adviser said.

“They did not respond, other than to acknowledge receipt of the notification. So there was no exchange — it was mere notification and acknowledgment of receipt,” Sullivan said. “We conveyed that information. They acknowledged receipt. End of story.”

