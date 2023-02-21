Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! Tracking today's Supreme Court oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google? Make sure to follow our live coverage, and send reactions to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Meta and Twitter are monetizing more of their services, and Microsoft is reining in its AI chatbot. First:

Democrats press Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber on their use of 'junk fees' Democratic lawmakers are calling on Uber, Grubhub and DoorDash to cough up more information about their purported use of so-called "junk fees" — hidden or deceptive charges that critics say unfairly raise prices for consumers.

The push could shed light on how pervasive those tactics are in the tech sector, and comes as the Biden administration is cracking down on “junk fees” more broadly.

On Friday, a group of Democratic senators pressed the three online delivery services about “concerning reports” they are engaging in “misleading and harmful” pricing practices in letters shared exclusively with The Technology 202.

They cited instances where the firms allegedly misled consumers about where their tips go, concealed lower prices offered outside of their platforms and mislabeled or hid extra fees.

“Consumers should not have to work through a confusing fee structure, deceptive offers and discounts, and potentially inflated prices while attempting to order a meal and support local businesses,” Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote in letters to the companies’ CEOs.

Regulators have repeatedly accused major delivery platforms including Grubhub and DoorDash of using unfair or deceptive practices to mislead consumers about prices.

Former D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine reached a $2.5 million settlement with DoorDash in 2020 over allegations the company used tips left for workers to boost its own bottom line.

In 2021, Racine and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Uber Eats committed to disclosing more information about the differences between in-app purchases and orders placed directly with restaurants, in a boon for pricing transparency.

Racine struck a separate $3.5 million settlement with Grubhub in December over claims it violated local consumer protection laws by charging hidden fees and using deceptive marketing.

In their letters, the senators noted that those state-level agreements don’t necessarily ensure their protections extend nationwide and called for more information on their policies.

Some of the companies said in statements that they received the letters and will look to correct the record regarding their policies, without elaborating.

DoorDash spokesman Keith Fernandez said that their fees “go to powering the platform, compensating Dashers and ensuring the high-quality experience our community expects” and that they plan to “address any misunderstandings” about their practices with the senators.

Grubhub spokeswoman Liza Dee said the company is committed to providing transparency throughout the ordering process” and looks “forward to clarifying any confusion about policies that are discontinued or no longer relevant for our business.”

Uber spokesman Ryan Thornton said the company will “share more information with the Senators about the way we operate to ensure a healthy marketplace for all,” and that its fees “are always presented before checkout, and merchants are in full control of their prices.”

President Biden blasted what he called the widespread use of “junk fees” across industries in his State of the Union address, urging regulators and lawmakers to step in.

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most folks in homes like the one I grew up in. They add up to hundreds of dollars a month,” Biden said.

Agencies including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission are also taking aim at hidden or misleading fees.

Republicans have pushed back on some of the regulatory efforts, criticizing Democrats for not clearly defining what they consider to be “junk fees” and of cracking down on pricing tools critical for many businesses to survive.

Supreme Court tees up Google case with future of internet law on the line

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, “a landmark case that could shift the foundations of internet law,” my colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Robert Barnes report.

The case concerns the killing of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez during an ISIS attack in Paris in November 2015. The family of the slain college exchange student is arguing that tech companies should be held legally liable for harmful algorithms they promote. (My colleague Gerrit De Vynck profiled the family. Read his story here.)

“The Gonzalez family contends that by recommending ISIS-related content, Google’s YouTube acted as a recruiting platform for the group in violation of U.S. laws against aiding and abetting terrorists,” according to the report. “Google argues that Section 230 protects it from legal responsibility for the videos that its recommendation algorithms surface, and that such immunity is essential to tech companies’ ability to provide useful and safe content to their users.”

Following Musk’s suit, Zuckerberg tests paid verification on Facebook, Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is testing a new subscription service to let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account, the Associated Press’s Dee-Ann Durbin reports.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in a message on his social media accounts Sunday.

According to the report, “Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.”



Twitter took another step toward monetizing its platform on Saturday, announcing that users “would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription,” AP reports.

Microsoft tightens the leash on its AI chatbot

“Microsoft started restricting on Friday its high-profile Bing chatbot after the artificial intelligence tool began generating rambling conversations that sounded belligerent or bizarre,” my colleague Drew Harwell reports.

“The technology giant released the AI system to a limited group of public testers after a flashy unveiling earlier this month, when chief executive Satya Nadella said that it marked a new chapter of human-machine interaction and that the company had ‘decided to bet on it all,’” Drew reports. “But people who tried it out this past week found that the tool, built on the popular ChatGPT system, could quickly veer into some strange territory.”



According to the report, “It showed signs of defensiveness over its name with a Washington Post reporter and told a New York Times columnist that it wanted to break up his marriage. It also claimed an Associated Press reporter was ‘being compared to Hitler because you are one of the most evil and worst people in history.’”

Before you log off

