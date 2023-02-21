Democratic Rep. Cicilline to step down this year to head nonprofit group

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) announced Tuesday that he will resign from Congress later this year to lead Rhode Island’s largest philanthropic organization. The 61-year-old, serving his seventh term, will leave office June 1 to become the CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, he said in a statement. With his departure, Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, will shake up the state’s politics and set off a special election to find a replacement for the 1st Congressional District, a heavily Democratic seat.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Cicilline had been the driving force in the House to rein in the business practices of the country’s largest tech companies, authoring antitrust legislation and leading a bipartisan investigation into the firms.

But his climb in Democratic leadership ranks had hit a ceiling. Last year, he withdrew after briefly vying for the No. 4 post, secured by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) will set the date of the special election to fill the seat. Cicilline easily won reelection in November, defeating Republican Allen Waters, 64 percent to 36 percent, in a district that includes most of the city of Providence.

Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, 222 seats to 212 for Democrats, with one vacancy. Virginians head to the polls Tuesday to fill the seat vacated after the death of Rep. A. Donald McEachin in November.

Paul Kane contributed to this report.

