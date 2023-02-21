Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Tucker Carlson says he has the Jan. 6 tapes … Putin suspends participation in nuclear arms control treaty as Biden visits Poland … What we’re watching: Virginia special election to fill House seat … The 600-mile front line between Ukraine and Russia, visualized … but first …

From the courts

Will the Supreme Court show the same interest in liability when it comes to guns as it has with big tech?

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a case that could have a seismic impact on social media and the internet.

At issue in Gonzalez v. Google is whether tech companies should be held legally liable for the harmful content their algorithms promote. The case was brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college exchange student who was killed in a Paris restaurant in 2015 by three rifle-wielding ISIS gunmen.

“The Gonzalez family contends that by recommending ISIS-related content, Google’s YouTube acted as a recruiting platform for the group in violation of U.S. laws against aiding and abetting terrorists,” our colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Robert Barnes write.

This suit takes aim at Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies “from culpability over the posts, photos and videos that people share on their services,” per Cat and Bob.

before a case potentially finds its way in front of the justices. While the action at the Court today will rightfully get a lot of attention — and we encourage you to follow The Post’s live coverage of the oral arguments all day — Tobi has a story out this morning ( read the whole thing here ) that provides a detailed look at how much legal action and maneuvering takes placea case potentially finds its way in front of the justices.

It’s also about liability shields, but it concerns gun manufacturers, not tech giants.

A brewing battle

Gun control advocates have long sought ways to circumvent the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a federal immunity law that shields the gun industry from liability. State lawmakers in Democratic strongholds across the country contend they have achieved that feat through the passage of “public nuisance” gun laws.

In New York, New Jersey and Delaware, gun manufacturers, sellers and distributors can now be sued for endangering the public’s health and safety — or creating a “public nuisance” — through improper marketing or sales practices.

The new statutes mark the latest round in a long-running battle between gun control advocates and firearm manufacturers over the federal immunity law. And this time the issue could land before the Supreme Court, according to legal experts, as several Democratic-led states take a more aggressive approach to restricting firearms.

The gun manufacturing industry is fighting back hard and contends the new laws are unconstitutional and in no way in compliance with the 2005 law.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the gun industry’s trade association, is leading the challenge.

Here’s where the legal fight stands between the NSSF and the states that have enacted these “public nuisance” laws:

New Jersey: A New Jersey federal judge sided with the NSSF last month when he blocked the state’s law from being enforced, noting that it “is in direct conflict” with federal law. New Jersey has appealed the ruling.

New York: The NSSF has appealed the dismissal of their New York lawsuit by a district court to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Delaware: A hearing for the NSSF’s district challenge in Delaware will be held Feb. 28.

California: The group also plans to sue California later this year when its version of the law goes into effect.

Paving the way to the Supreme Court?

Gun control advocates and legal experts who focus on the Second Amendment said the NSSF’s multistate approach bears all the hallmarks of how a special interest group can maneuver to give itself the best chance to bring a case before the Supreme Court, particularly one that may be viewed favorably by the majority.

The NSSF says its goal is simply to challenge the new laws in every jurisdiction where they are being implemented.

“There’s no grand strategy,” said NSSF senior vice president Lawrence Keane. “We are simply responding to the threat to our industry that is occasioned by these statutes being passed at the behest of these gun control groups.”

But gun control advocates are skeptical the industry is not angling for a date with the Supreme Court.

Esther Sanchez-Gomez, litigation director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said she believes the NSSF and other gun industry groups could be trying to manufacture circuit splits by filing several lawsuits across the country.

A circuit split is when two or more appeals courts give conflicting rulings about the same legal issue, and it’s one of the traits justices often look for when deciding whether to accept a case.

“If you’re filing lawsuits across the country, courts are going to come out differently in different places,” she said. This “is a long-game strategy of forcing the Court to take up these issues.”

The court’s radar

Some experts said whether it’s part of a legal strategy or simply how the legal battle is unfolding on its own, the states and lawsuits involved will put the issue on the Court’s radar.

If “the New York courts say one thing and the California courts say another thing, then it’s likely that the Supreme Court may want to weigh in to clarify what the scope of PLCAA is,” said Timothy D. Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University.

See you soon: A lawsuit challenging public nuisance gun laws could reach the Supreme Court in two to four years, said Clark Neily, who served as the co-counsel on the winning side of District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), a landmark Supreme Court case that overturned the city’s ban on handguns and expanded the scope of the Second Amendment to include individual rights.

Past is prologue?

Did you know? Experts told The Early that the gun industry has a history of flooding the lower courts with lawsuits to fast-track an issue to the Supreme Court. Here’s what happened in 2021:

When the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen nearly two years ago, lawyer Paul Clement argued that a New York law requiring special permission to carry a concealed handgun outside the home was too restrictive and at odds with the Second Amendment.

It was the Supreme Court’s first major gun case in years.

Gun rights advocates filed appeals in the Second and Third Circuits where it was likely to lose, said David Kopel, a law professor at the University of Denver. “These were right to carry cases brought in jurisdictions where the circuit precedent was plainly anti-carry.”

“Given that the relevant circuits had not greatly changed in personnel, the only point of these cases was as a potential vehicle to the Supreme Court,” said Kopel, who filed an amicus brief on behalf of law enforcement groups in support of the winning side in Heller.

On June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned New York’s centuries-old concealed carry law, 6-to-3.

On the Hill

Carlson says he has the Jan. 6 tapes

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is reportedly turning over 41,000 hours of U.S. Capitol video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson, per Axios.

On his show Monday, Carlson — who tried to get a Fox News reporter fired for giving facts in the aftermath of the 2020 election because it was hurting Fox’s stock price, per a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems — said his producers have “been granted access” to the video footage. He said his producers have been going through it for the past week and will present their findings next week, adding that the footage “already … in some ways does contradict” the story the public has been told about Jan. 6.

McCarthy’s office has not confirmed to The Early that Carlson has access to the footage but the story ricocheted across the Capitol, even on a holiday when both the House and the Senate aren’t in Washington.

“Undoubtedly he’ll be searching for any kind of shot that could support this deranged theory of what happened on Jan. 6,” said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House committee that investigated Jan. 6 who is now the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a brief interview Monday night.

“If you want to make tens of thousands of hours publicly available, then it should be available for all media, not for just one propaganda mouthpiece,” Raskin said.

Carlson produced a three-part series called “Patriot Purge,” whose interview subjects suggested that Jan. 6 was a false-flag operation led by the FBI, among other conspiracy theories.

The Jan. 6 committee, which was dissolved when Republicans took control of Congress last month, only released selected video from the attack. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chairman, said it treaded lightly with the footage to protect the safety and privacy of U.S. Capitol Police, staff and members of Congress.

“Access was limited to members and a small handful of investigators and senior staff, and the public use of any footage was coordinated in advance with Capitol Police,” Thompson said in a statement. “It’s hard to overstate the potential security risks if this material were to be used irresponsibly.”

Carlson and members of the far-right have been calling for the release of all the footage and have accused the Justice Department of keeping the footage hidden as they continue to prosecute people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) both took credit for their release to Carlson and thanked McCarthy.

At the White House

Putin suspends participation in nuclear arms control treaty as Biden visits Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech to Russia’s parliament on Tuesday that Moscow is “suspending” its participation in the New START arms control treaty, the only remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia, our colleagues Niha Masih and Robyn Dixon report.

Russia won’t allow NATO countries to inspect Russia’s nuclear arsenal, Putin said, accusing “the alliance of helping Ukraine conduct drone strikes on Russian air bases that host strategic bombers that are part of the country’s strategic deterrence.”

The 2011 agreement places “verifiable limits” on the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads deployed by the countries, our colleagues write.

Washington and Moscow have agreed to extend the treaty until February 2026.

The U.S. government has previously accused Russia of not complying with the agreement.

“Our relations have degraded and that’s completely and utterly the U.S.’s fault,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in Poland today ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports. Biden also plans to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries that was once under Soviet influence and is increasingly wary of Russia’s expansionist aspirations.

“Biden’s speech will follow his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, when he walked the streets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , signaling the United States’ commitment to backing Ukraine’s effort to repel Russian troops,” Cleve writes.

In Ukraine, Biden said that the United States would provide Kyiv with another half-billion dollars of assistance. Biden has also insisted that the U.S. government will back Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” Cleve writes . But there is “flagging support among the American public and no near-term prospect of peace talks,” Cleve writes.

What we're watching

(Special) Election Day: Virginians are headed to the polls today to choose Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D)’s successor to fill his 4th Congressional District seat. State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) is widely expected to win VA04 over conservative pastor Leon Benjamin, which would make her the state’s first Black congresswoman.

The Data

The 600-mile front line between Ukraine and Russia, visualized: “Over the last year, the war in Ukraine has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along a 600-mile stretch in the east and south,” our colleagues Júlia Ledur, Laris Karklis, Ruby Mellen, Chris Alcantara, Aaron Steckelberg and Lauren Tierney report. “While there have been minor territorial changes, the front line has remained mostly the same since mid-November, following Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson.”

The Media

