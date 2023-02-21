Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, y’all. A large majority of U.K. companies that tested out a four-day workweek apparently want to stick with it. We’ll be having an even shorter week this week — catch us in your inbox Tuesday to Thursday. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s edition: Deaths in state and federal prisons rose nearly 50 percent in the pandemic’s first year. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) excludes Medicare and Social Security from his plan to sunset federal legislation every five years. But first …

There’s a new alliance to boost communication among governors on policies supporting abortion

Governors supporting abortion rights are forming a new coalition aimed at expanding and protecting access to the procedure, according to details shared with The Health 202.

The Reproductive Freedom Alliance will create a more formal structure for governors to regularly collaborate on work to shore up abortion rights, such as administrative actions, budgetary moves and bills moving through state legislatures. It’s also aimed at allowing for a more coordinated response to major decisions with a nationwide impact, such as the lawsuit looming in Texas that could revoke the decades-old government approval of a key abortion drug.

Advertisement

Twenty governors are joining the new alliance, which was initiated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and bills itself as nonpartisan, though only Democratic governors have joined as of this morning.

“Each state has a somewhat different political makeup,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who pledged to veto any abortion restrictions the state’s Republican-controlled legislature sends to his desk, said in an interview. “But at the same time, forming this alliance can help us use all of our resources to fight for women’s reproductive freedom from coast to coast.”

The new coalition builds on a pact three West Coast states — California, Oregon and Washington — made to protect abortion rights the day the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in June. And it could lay the groundwork for Democratic states to fight efforts to roll back President Biden’s abortion-related policies if a Republican wins the White House in 2024.

The details

The governors involved in the alliance hail from states with Democratic trifectas — such as New Jersey, Illinois and Michigan — as well as those with divided governments like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Other states participating are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington.

The idea is for staff of the governors to meet at least once a month and for the governors to meet in person once or twice a year.

The alliance has secured at least six-figure totals in contributions to date, with major funding coming from the California Wellness Foundation, a large public health philanthropic institution in the state, along with other financial support from the Rosenberg Foundation, which provides grants for policies aimed at promoting racial and economic justice.

The effort is sure to meet resistance from antiabortion groups, and comes as Republicans in several conservative-leaning states are expected this year to weigh restrictions on the procedure that could once again reshape the national abortion landscape.

What’s next

Newsom refers to the alliance as a “firewall to fight for and protect providers [and] patients.” California and several other states have recently enshrined abortion rights into state law or constitutions, required most insurance plans to cover the cost of the procedure, and put millions toward helping patients obtain an abortion.

Advertisement

Other Democratic states are now seeking to follow suit or attempting to build on legislation passed last year. In an interview, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) described several policy areas the coalition could discuss, such as protecting providers from out-of-state investigations, and training and licensing providers who can perform abortions.

Here’s one thing on the governors’ radar: A decision could come soon from a federal judge in Texas on whether to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a medication abortion.

An appeal would land in the right-leaning U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and could ultimately present to the Supreme Court, a trajectory that’s raising alarms among abortion rights groups. That’s one area governors supporting abortion rights said they could work together on if the ruling goes in conservatives’ favor.

Advertisement

“If there were an order issued that would cause problems with this safe and effective method,” Cooper said, “then I know that we would be in contact with each other and would help to coordinate a quick response to it.”

Coronavirus

Prison deaths skyrocketed in 2020 as the pandemic raged

Deaths in state and federal prisons increased nearly 50 percent during the first year of the pandemic, underscoring how crowded facilities, an aging inmate population, correctional staffing shortages and ill-equipped medical personnel combined to make inmates especially vulnerable to covid-19, the New York Times reports.

The sharp uptick in fatalities in 2020 was more than twice the increase in the United States overall and even exceeded estimates at nursing homes, which were among the hardest-hit sectors nationwide, according to a database from UCLA Law’s Behind Bars Data Project. Researchers found that coronavirus infections drove the death totals, but inmates also succumbed to other illnesses, suicide and violence. In many prisons, high fatality rates continued in 2021.

Advertisement

In six states, the number of deaths in prisons more than doubled between 2019 and 2020. That includes Alabama, South Carolina and West Virginia, which have a history of elevated prison deaths. Long sentences, harsh conditions and poor public health overall likely drove their high numbers, per the New York Times’s Jennifer Valentino-DeVries and Allie Pitchon.

Reproductive wars

Her baby has a deadly diagnosis. Her Florida doctors refused an abortion.

Despite their baby’s fatal fetal abnormality, the Dorbert family was denied the possibility of terminating their pregnancy early. (Video: Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)

(Video by Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)

Deborah Dorbert has been using the final days before her baby’s birth to plan the details of the infant’s death.

The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers chronicles how Deborah and her husband, Lee, were told by a specialist when she was roughly 24 weeks pregnant that the fetus has a condition incompatible with life. The couple decided to terminate the pregnancy, but they say they were ultimately told they couldn’t due to a law in Florida banning most abortions that went into effect last summer. The story gives a rare window into how one abortion ban played out on the ground when a fetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality.

Advertisement

“The new law bans abortion after 15 weeks with a couple of exceptions, including one that permits a later termination if ‘two physicians certify in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, the fetus has a fatal fetal abnormality’ and has not reached viability,” Frances writes. “It is not clear how the Dorberts’ doctors applied the law in this situation. Their baby has a condition long considered lethal that is now the subject of clinical trials to assess a potential treatment.”

More from Frances:

‘It was my intention not to require a woman to maintain a pregnancy when doctors agree the baby is not viable,’ said ⁦@kellistargel⁩ , one of the key sponsors of Florida’s new abortion law. Now read the story of Baby M. https://t.co/OeMRxJUGH9 — FrancesSteadSellers (@FrancesSSellers) February 18, 2023

On the Hill

Sen. Scott amends sunset plan to exclude Medicare, Social Security

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) amended his controversial plan requiring all federal legislation to be renewed every five years after months-long attacks from both parties. Now, the proposal makes exceptions for Medicare and Social Security, The Post’s John Wagner and Justine McDaniel report.

Advertisement

This comes a little over a week after Biden called out the plan in his State of the Union address and then used a trip to Florida to accuse Scott of seeking to gut the programs many people in his state benefit from.

Scott first released his plan last year as part of a broader “Rescue America” blueprint. It required all legislation to sunset every five years, and while it didn’t specifically mention Medicare or Social Security, Democrats have repeatedly pointed out both programs were created by legislation.

Want to learn more about Biden’s love for talking about Scott? Read White House reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb in The Early 202.

Andrew Bates, White House spokesman:

.@SenRickScott joins the GOP Red Wave of admitting you've put Medicare & Social Security on the chopping block.



"Johnson stands by Medicare, Social Security remarks" https://t.co/8i1vTRDDr2



"House GOP eyes Social Security, Medicare amid spending battle" https://t.co/m1urrVerwI https://t.co/XtNV6gkKb0 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) February 17, 2023

Industry Rx

How Pfizer’s patient assistance program for the coronavirus vaccine would work

The federal government has been purchasing coronavirus vaccines and making them free to all Americans amid the pandemic. But that will change at some point this year, and both Moderna and Pfizer have said they’re implementing programs so the uninsured can access shots for free.

Advertisement

We got a few more details on how Pfizer’s patient assistance program would work. Health providers who want to vaccinate the uninsured should contact the company’s patient assistance program so they know the eligibility requirements. Patients enrolled in the program won’t pay an upfront cost. Then, providers and pharmacies will need to submit documentation to get reimbursed, according to a company spokesperson.

The Biden administration has also said it’s committed to ensuring vaccines and treatments are accessible for uninsured Americans, though it hasn’t released a plan on how to do so.

In other health news

Former president Jimmy Carter has chosen to spend his final days at home in Plains, Ga ., in Amy Goldstein , Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan report. ., in hospice care after a series of brief hospital stays, our colleaguesandreport.

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) hospitalization for depression following a life-threatening stroke last year is most likely to be short and successful , according to mental health authorities, other stroke survivors and people on Capitol Hill, who said his treatment will more likely offer him a reset during a difficult period than a life-altering, Lenny Bernstein , Colby Itkowitz and Amy Goldstein report , according to mental health authorities, other stroke survivors and people on Capitol Hill, who said his treatment will more likely offer him a reset during a difficult period than a life-altering, career-threatening event , The Post’sandreport

Abbott Laboratories is facing investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, marking the latest in a series of inquiries into the factors that contributed to the company’s Michigan factory shutdown that fueled a nationwide infant formula shortage, Elizabeth Napolitano reports for CBS News. , marking the latest in a series of inquiries into the factors that contributed to the company’s Michigan factory shutdown that fueled a nationwide infant formula shortage,reports for

Daybook

📅 The House and Senate are both out this week. Here’s what we’re watching over the next few days:

Today: Voters head to the polls for the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election. Four candidates — two liberals and two conservatives — are vying for the open seat in the technically nonpartisan race. The top two vote-getters will move onto the general election, the outcome of which could have major implications for abortion rights in the state.

On Wednesday: Washington Post Live is hosting a conversation with senior Biden administration officials and public health advocates about the decades-long quest for an HIV vaccine and confronting the ongoing epidemic.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article