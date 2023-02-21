Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover the Environmental Protection Agency's delay in regulating toxic chemicals and a weather network that doesn't talk about climate change. But first:

Jimmy Carter, the president who tried to save the planet

He installed solar panels on the White House. He urged Americans to turn down their thermostats while sporting a sweater. And he pressed Congress to make tens of millions of acres in Alaska off-limits to development.

Despite serving a single term, Jimmy Carter ranks as one of the most consequential U.S. presidents when it comes to environmentalism, according to historians, conservationists and several former federal officials.

Carter, who entered home hospice care on Saturday at 98, could identify every bird in the trees of Plains, Ga., where he was born in 1924 on his parents’ peanut farm. As a boy, he had a pet alligator and enjoyed trips with his father to the Okefenokee Swamp, the largest wetland in the South.

As the United States’ 39th president from 1977 to 1981, Carter hung a map of Alaska in the Oval Office. It was where he made his biggest conservation mark, using his executive authority in 1978 to designate 56 million acres as federally protected under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

At the time, it was the most public land any president in U.S. history had designated as off-limits to development. Weeks before leaving office, Carter also signed legislation protecting more than 100 million acres of land in Alaska.

Carter will “go down, along with people like Theodore Roosevelt and [Franklin D. Roosevelt], as one of the greatest conservation presidents or environmental presidents of all time,” said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University.

A ‘remarkable’ act

Despite losing the 1980 election, Carter successfully pressed Congress that year to pass the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. The landmark law protected more than 100 million acres of Alaskan land, including national parks, national monuments and other sites.

Alaska politicians and environmentalists have fought over one of those sites, the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, for more than three decades.

Residents of King Cove, a remote town on the southern tip of the Alaska Peninsula, have sought to exchange land to build a road through the refuge. Alaska lawmakers say the road would provide a route in poor weather for medical evacuations to the closest regional airport, while environmentalists counter that it would fragment critical habitat for migratory birds, bears, caribou and other species.

Ryan Zinke , who served as interior secretary under President Donald Trump , David Bernhardt , made a similar deal in 2019. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in March upheld the land deal in a 2-1 decision, with two judges appointed by Trump ruling in favor. , who served as interior secretary under signed a 2018 land-swap agreement to allow the construction of the gravel road. His successor,, made a similar deal in 2019.Thein March upheld the land deal in a 2-1 decision, with two judges appointed by Trump ruling in favor.

But in response to a request from environmental groups, the 9th Circuit in November agreed to rehear the case. Environmentalists have also criticized the Biden administration, which has argued in legal filings that the land deal is valid.

As one of his last public acts, Carter took the unusual step of filing a brief last year that voiced support for the environmentalists, saying the road would undermine one of his signature achievements.

“My name is Jimmy Carter,” he wrote in the brief. “In my lifetime, I have been a farmer, a naval officer, a Sunday school teacher, an outdoorsman, a democracy activist, a builder, governor of Georgia and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. And from 1977 to 1981, I had the privilege of serving as the 39th president of the United States.”

Deborah Williams, an environmental consultant who has known Carter for decades, said he was working on the land-swap issue as recently as last month.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who recently visited King Cove but did not announce any position on the issue, has the power to kill the project “with the stroke of a pen,” Williams said. “It is a devastating precedent that decimates the protections in ANILCA and President Carter’s legacy, so it needs to be rescinded immediately.”

Bruce Babbitt, who served as interior secretary during the Clinton administration, said it’s “remarkable” that Carter, who has defied illness for years, took such an enduring interest in the issue.

“Forty-one years after he left the presidency, he was still advocating for the environment and for Alaska,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary fact.”

You can read Maxine's full story about Carter's environmental legacy here.

Agency alert

EPA struggles to ban chemicals years after Congress granted new powers

More than six years after Congress passed a sweeping overhaul of the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to finalize one rule under the landmark measure, The Washington Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

The 2016 law gave the agency greater authority to crack down on cancer-causing asbestos and 20 of the most toxic chemicals. But the EPA’s move to ban the most common type of asbestos is the only proposal that could be finalized this year. The agency’s efforts to regulate other chemicals have been hampered by legal questions, political fights and persistent funding shortfalls.

Health and safety advocates have voiced frustration with the EPA’s delays in carrying out the 2016 law, itself a deal that took years of fighting to pass. Michal Freedhoff, head of the EPA’s chemical safety and pollution prevention office, said that while she shares these frustrations, the agency must work to ensure its rules can withstand legal challenges.

“At the agency we all feel a strong sense of urgency to get these rules on the books,” Freedhoff said. “But it also doesn’t help any one of those families if we don’t put a legally and scientifically defensible standard on the books. Because we will be sued.”

Pressure points

This weather network, tied to one of Bannon’s platforms, doesn’t talk about climate change

Meteorologists at WeatherNation, a channel airing weather forecasts on smart TVs and streaming devices, are raising concerns about Real America’s Voice, the conservative network with which it shares an owner, The Post’s Scott Dance reports.

Ten current and former staffers told The Post that WeatherNation fosters climate change skepticism by shunning any mention of the established links between human-caused global warming and weather disasters. They also argued the channel is helping to legitimize the extreme views expressed on Real America’s Voice, which has continued to air Stephen K. Bannon’s show “War Room” even after YouTube, Spotify and other platforms withdrew access for the former adviser to President Donald Trump.

WeatherNation executives did not deny that their programming avoids any mention of climate change, an issue even Fox Weather has covered as global warming increases the likelihood of severe storms, wildfires and drought.

In an interview, WeatherNation President Michael Norton said that despite the networks’ shared owner and real estate, the two entities operate independently. When asked about meteorologists’ misgivings about the politics of Real America’s Voice, Norton emphasized that “this isn’t about politics; this is about providing weather information to viewers.”

The power grid

Modular nuclear plants could reshape coal country

Coal communities are clamoring to be the staging grounds for the small modular nuclear reactors that the Biden administration envisions springing up across the country, even as experts cast doubt on the technology, The Post’s Evan Halper reports.

According to the nuclear industry, these reactors would be smaller, safer, cheaper and more adaptable. And they would lack the massive cooling tanks, miles of concrete and expansive evacuation zones that typically accompany such facilities.

In Wise, Va., the site of an abandoned coal mine, political leaders see an opportunity to put miners back to work while claiming generous subsidies for generating “advanced nuclear” in the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, some energy experts warn that small modular reactors are straining to show viability, while two demonstration projects are struggling with spiraling costs. They also argue there is little evidence that these new reactors create less spent fuel or waste — potentially putting coal communities across the country in harm’s way for decades to come.

In the atmosphere

