Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! It’s Day 2 of tech week at the Supreme Court. Catch up on yesterday’s action here and send thoughts to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: A top House leader on antitrust says he’s stepping down, and verified Twitter accounts push Russian propaganda. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Five key moments from the Supreme Court’s Gonzalez v. Google arguments The Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a blockbuster case tackling whether tech platforms face liability for recommending terrorist content, got off to a rough start for the plaintiffs on Tuesday, with justices seeming befuddled over their arguments.

But the session still might not help Silicon Valley executives sleep much easier, with several justices suggesting that the industry’s liability protections under Section 230 need to be redrawn — even if they don’t know how just yet.

Advertisement

Here are our key moments from the arguments and what they could mean for the internet:

Justices express confusion about plaintiffs’ case

Several of the justices said at various points they could not make sense of the plaintiffs’ arguments, in particular how it fit into a statutory interpretation of Section 230.

“I’m afraid I’m completely confused by whatever argument you’re making at the present time,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said during one exchange with Eric Schnapper, the lawyer representing the Gonzalez family, about YouTube’s use of video “thumbnails.”

“I’m thoroughly confused,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson told Schnapper at a later point, suggesting the discussion was “conflating” questions about whether platforms should be shielded from liability claims under Section 230 and the merits of the case for liability itself.

Kagan, Kavanaugh suggest court may not be up to the task

Justice Elena Kagan drew laughs during her questioning for quipping of the court, “These are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet.”

Advertisement

The remarks highlighted a point several justices touched on: that the court may not be well-suited to redraw the lines around when companies should be immune from liability.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh echoed the comment, saying it should perhaps be left up to Congress to change the law, rather than having the court predict the impact of a new interpretation.

“Isn’t it better … to put the burden on Congress to change that, and they can consider the implications and make these predictive judgments?” Kavanaugh said.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who co-wrote Section 230, said in a statement after the hearing that he’s “hopeful a majority of the Court will recognize that significantly changing the settled law around Section 230 from the bench would create more harm than it solves.”

Jackson: Section 230 offers ‘narrow scope of immunity’

While some judges expressed reservations about redefining Section 230, Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson suggested the law was meant to be narrower than its interpretations.

Advertisement

“That seems to me to be a very narrow scope of immunity that doesn’t cover whether or not you’re making recommendations or promoting or doing anything else,” Jackson said after reading through her interpretation of the statute.

Google lawyer Lisa Blatt pushed back on Jackson’s arguments, saying, “the internet would have never gotten off the ground if anybody could sue every time.”

Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at the University of Miami who has proposed changes to Section 230, told my colleague Will Oremus she felt those exchanges showed the court may be open to a more nuanced interpretation of the law than lower courts have embraced.

Barrett raises specter of punting on Section 230 debate

Justice Amy Coney Barrett broached the possibility that the court might not have to weigh in on Section 230 and questions about the liability shield at all, pending a separate case.

Advertisement

The court on Wednesday is set to take up Twitter v. Taamneh, a related but distinct case that deals with whether tech companies should be held liable under anti-terrorism laws for not doing enough to eliminate Islamic State material on their platforms.

“If you lose tomorrow, do we even have to reach the Section 230 question here? Would you concede that you would lose on that ground here?” she said.

“There’s at least a reasonable chance that we will not get a Section 230 opinion out of this case,” U.S. Naval Academy law professor Jeff Kosseff said.

Sotomayor asks whether platforms can algorithmically discriminate

A broader set of questions from the bench tackled whether platforms are “neutral” and if that should factor into the Section 230 debate.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor outlined a hypothetical where someone makes a dating app that “ensures the discrimination between people.” “You would say that internet provider is discriminating, correct?” she asked the plaintiffs.

Advertisement

Barrett later raised the scenario again and suggested it was illustrative of the difference “between the content itself and the website's choice of how to publish it,” remarks that suggest the court is considering how to separate a platform’s conduct.



Samir Jain, vice president of policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology think tank, said the discussion showed the justices were searching for a standard “that doesn't open up service providers to unlimited or overwhelming numbers of suits but that still allows, for example, claims about discriminatory targeting.”

The group receives funding from tech companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Our top tabs

House Democrat who’s led the charge on antitrust legislation to step down

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who led a sweeping congressional investigation into allegations of anti-competitive conduct by the tech giants and has championed legislation to rein in their practices, announced that he will step down from Congress this year, Bloomberg News’s Tatyana Monnay reports.



“Cicilline, 61, chaired the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee from 2019 until Republicans took control last month,” according to the report. “The panel issued an influential report on the dominance of the US tech platforms in the fall of 2020 and Cicilline led a bipartisan coalition over the next two years that pushed for antitrust legislation aimed at the companies.”

Advertisement

Cicilline announced in a statement that he will be the president at the Rhode Island Foundation, leaving office June 1. (I profiled Cicilline and his antitrust efforts in January 2020 with my former colleague Nancy Scola. Check out that Politico Magazine piece here.)

FTC won’t challenge Amazon’s One Medical deal

“The Federal Trade Commission won’t challenge Amazon.com Inc.’s $3.49 billion acquisition of One Medical parent 1Life Healthcare Inc.,” Bloomberg News’s Leah Nylen reports.

“The agency plans to issue a letter to the companies warning them that the investigation remains open despite the expiration of the statutory deadline for the antitrust review,” according to the report. “The One Medical merger marks the second time that the FTC under progressive Chair Lina Khan has declined to block a major deal by Amazon, though the agency’s long-running probe into the retailer continues.”

Advertisement

“The FTC’s investigation of Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical continues,” FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar said.

Russian propagandists buy prominence, verification status on Twitter

“Accounts pushing Kremlin propaganda are using Twitter’s new paid verification system to appear more prominently on the global platform, another sign that Elon Musk’s takeover is accelerating the spread of politically charged misinformation,” my colleague Joseph Menn reports.

According to a review by the research group Reset, which shared its findings with The Washington Post, the “accounts claim to be based outside of Russia, so they can pay for verification without running afoul of U.S. sanctions,” but they “pass along articles from state-run media, statements by Russian officials, and lies about Ukraine from Kremlin allies.”



“Most of the dozen such accounts identified by Reset were created last year during the first phase of the war in Ukraine,” Joe reports. “Archived webpages show the accounts lacked blue check marks until recently, after new owner Elon Musk introduced a pay-to-play model and said he would phase out the legacy verifications.”

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Privacy monitor

Trending

Before you log off

happy dog living his best life pic.twitter.com/EQ9JnP0FIa — Doglover (@puppiesDoglover) February 20, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article