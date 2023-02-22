Post Politics Now Biden wrapping up trip that has highlighted his role on world stage

Today, President Biden is scheduled to return to Washington following a meeting in Poland with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that have grown increasingly wary of Russia’s aggression since its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. Biden’s trip, which also included a surprise visit to Kyiv and a fiery speech in Warsaw about U.S. resolve in aiding Ukraine, has highlighted his leadership role on the world stage as he prepares to launch an expected 2024 reelection bid.