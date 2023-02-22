Post Politics Now Biden wrapping up trip that has highlighted his role on world stage

Today, President Biden is scheduled to return to Washington following a meeting in Poland with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that have grown increasingly wary of Russia’s aggression since its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. Biden’s trip, which also included a surprise visit to Kyiv and a fiery speech in Warsaw about U.S. resolve in aiding Ukraine, has highlighted his leadership role on the world stage as he prepares to launch an expected 2024 reelection bid.
On Wednesday, one of the Republicans seeking to replace Biden, former president Donald Trump, plans to travel to East Palestine, Ohio. He is expected to accuse Biden of neglecting his duties back home following a train derailment there more than two weeks ago. Trump’s trip, however, is raising questions about his own record on rail safety while in the White House.
8:45 a.m. Eastern (2:45 p.m. local time): Biden meets with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine.
3:40 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Maryland on lowering costs for home buyers. Watch live here.
9 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.
Good reads from the Post political staff
