Post Politics Now Biden wrapping up trip that has highlighted his role on world stage

On our radar: Biden to meet with Bucharest Nine before returning to Washington
The latest: Field narrows in Wisconsin Supreme Court election that could decide fate of abortion ban
Noted: McClellan projected to become first Black woman to represent Va. in Congress
President Biden poses with children after his speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Today, President Biden is scheduled to return to Washington following a meeting in Poland with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that have grown increasingly wary of Russia’s aggression since its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. Biden’s trip, which also included a surprise visit to Kyiv and a fiery speech in Warsaw about U.S. resolve in aiding Ukraine, has highlighted his leadership role on the world stage as he prepares to launch an expected 2024 reelection bid.

On Wednesday, one of the Republicans seeking to replace Biden, former president Donald Trump, plans to travel to East Palestine, Ohio. He is expected to accuse Biden of neglecting his duties back home following a train derailment there more than two weeks ago. Trump’s trip, however, is raising questions about his own record on rail safety while in the White House.

On our radar: Biden to meet with Bucharest Nine before returning to Washington
The latest: Field narrows in Wisconsin Supreme Court election that could decide fate of abortion ban
Noted: McClellan projected to become first Black woman to represent Va. in Congress

  • 8:45 a.m. Eastern (2:45 p.m. local time): Biden meets with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine.
  • 3:40 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Maryland on lowering costs for home buyers. Watch live here.
  • 9 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.
Here's what to know:

JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

