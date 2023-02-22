Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1935, the Associated Press tells me, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight China committee chair makes secret trip to Taiwan Let’s talk about secret overseas travel with important national security dimensions. No, this is not about President Biden’s cloak-and-dagger visit to Ukraine. It’s about Rep. Mike Gallagher’s four-day trip to Taiwan over the long weekend, which he did not publicize before going or draw attention to by talking to reporters once there.

And draw attention it would have. The Wisconsin Republican, a counterintelligence officer who did two tours in Iraq as part of a seven-year stretch of active duty in the Marines, chairs the House’s brand new committee on China.

My colleague Ellen Nakashima spoke with Gallagher upon his return. She has the scoop on:

What he says most worries officials on the democratically self-governed island (a $19 billion backlog in American weapons deliveries, notably Harpoon anti-ship missiles and F-16 fighter jets. Those systems may not arrive “for years,” Ellen noted.

How Gallagher heard from “almost every Taiwanese official” he met that Russia’s expanded war in Ukraine, now nearly a year old, was “a wake-up call” about the need to stockpile advanced weapons.

How the trip fits into what he sees as the broader mission of the new committee, which will hold its first hearing on Feb. 28 (he wants to impress upon Americans the need “to arm Taiwan to the teeth to avoid a war,” Gallagher told her.)

A McCarthy trip?

The mere fact of the trip is interesting. So is the secrecy. When then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to Taiwan in August, Biden confirmed the trip before it was announced, angering China, and declared the Pentagon opposed it. Both steps made it harder for her to go.

Pelosi went anyway, becoming the most senior U.S. government official to visit in a quarter century. Once she had left, China fired ballistic missiles near Taiwan and sent warships and fighters near the island to conduct what it called training exercises.

Ellen reported this interesting nugget: “Gallagher, well aware of the furor caused by Pelosi’s visit, said he deliberately kept his own visit quiet to have more productive meetings. A senior U.S. defense official made a visit at the same time, which leaked and was front-page news in Taiwan.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is expected to make his own visit to Taiwan this year, though his office has not announced definite plans, much less a timeline. China has warned him not to do it. There’s no reason to think he’ll back down.

“I don’t know of any active plans by Speaker McCarthy to go. If he wants to go, he certainly can,” Gallagher told Ellen. China doesn’t get a “veto” over congressional travel, he added.

“Gallagher said he intends to hold a select committee hearing in Taiwan — hopefully before summer and then report back to McCarthy on its findings. That would better inform the speaker’s plans, and he and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) could visit possibly after Taiwan’s next presidential election in early 2024,” Ellen reported.

(The most provocative time for a McCarthy visit this year would probably be early March, when China’s National People’s Congress holds its annual session, because it would look like a slap in the face to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.)

Bipartisan support

Gallagher wasn’t the only member of Congress in Taiwan. Huizhong Wu of the Associated Press reported on another delegation, which included Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) and Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.)

Support for Taiwan has deep, decades-long bipartisan roots.

“We need to be moving heaven and earth to arm Taiwan to the teeth to avoid a war,” Gallagher told Ellen. “Nobody knows if and when Xi Jinping wakes up and decides to do this but all the more reason to put in place a denial posture as quickly as possible.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Montana Sen. Jon Tester to seek reelection in major boost for Democrats

“Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection to a fourth term, bolstering Democratic hopes as the party faces a tough Senate map in 2024,” Amy B Wang reports.

Trump to visit Ohio amid political showdown over train derailment

“Ahead of his scheduled trip, the former president suggested residents of the town ‘were abandoned,’ echoing a chorus of Republicans who have chastised President Biden for not visiting. The city’s mayor called Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine a ‘slap in the face,’” Hannah Knowles, Meryl Kornfield and Ian Duncan report.

Russia, blaming U.S. sabotage, calls for U.N. probe of Nord Stream

“Russia called Tuesday for a special United Nations commission to investigate the explosions that blew up the Nord Stream undersea natural gas pipelines in September, based largely on an American journalist’s controversial allegation that a U.S. covert operation was responsible for the attack,” Karen DeYoung reports.

At least 10 Palestinians killed, over 100 wounded in Israeli raid in the West Bank

“Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded more than 100 in a daytime raid on the West Bank city of Nablus, officials said, one of the single deadliest operations in years … Palestinian armed groups said at least six of the dead were militants, including a Islamic Jihad commander who was part of the local Nablus Brigade,” Miriam Berger reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Arizona’s top prosecutor concealed records debunking election fraud claims

“Records show how [former Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich] used his office to further claims about voting in Maricopa County that his own staff considered inaccurate. They suggest that his administration privately disregarded fact-checks provided by state investigators while publicly promoting incomplete accounts of the office’s work," Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

“The innuendo and inaccuracies, circulated not just in the far reaches of the internet but with the imprimatur of the state’s attorney general, helped make Arizona an epicenter of distrust in the democratic process, eroding confidence not just in the 2020 vote but in subsequent elections.”

A year in the trenches has hardened Ukraine’s president

“In the past year, Zelensky has risen to global renown, fashioning himself as the brash conscience of Western democracies, as he pushes for more weapons to bolster Ukrainian forces. With the savvy of a professional entertainer, he has delivered hundreds of speeches presenting the war as a Manichaean struggle between democracy and autocracy, freedom and tyranny, fairness and injustice — and most recently, at last week’s Munich Security Conference, David and Goliath. In a distracted Western world, he has kept the Ukrainian cause alive,” Paul Sonne and David L. Stern report.

… and beyond

Inside Taiwanese chip giant, a U.S. expansion stokes tensions

“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s biggest maker of advanced computer chips, is upgrading and expanding a new factory in Arizona that promises to help move the United States toward a more self-reliant technological future. But to some at the company, the $40 billion project is something else: a bad business decision,” the New York Times’s John Liu and Paul Mozur report.

“Internal doubts are mounting at the Taiwanese chip maker over its U.S. factory, according to interviews with 11 TSMC employees, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Many of the workers said the project could distract from the research and development focus that had long helped TSMC outmaneuver rivals. Some added that they were hesitant to move to the United States because of potential culture clashes.”

94 women allege a Utah doctor sexually assaulted them. Here’s why a judge threw out their case.

“A judge threw out the lawsuit without even considering the merits, determining that because their alleged assailant is a doctor, the case must be governed by medical malpractice rules rather than those that apply to cases of sexual assault,” Jessica Miller reports for ProPublica and the Salt Lake Tribune.

“Under Utah’s rules of medical malpractice, claims made by victims who allege a health care worker sexually assaulted them are literally worth less than lawsuits brought by someone who was assaulted in other settings — even if a jury rules in their favor, a judge is required to limit how much money they receive. And they must meet a shorter filing deadline.”

The Biden agenda

Biden and Putin deliver dueling fiery speeches on Ukraine

Speaking from Warsaw on Feb. 21, days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden said Russia committed “crimes against humanity" (Video: The Washington Post)

“The leaders of the United States and Russia delivered blistering, contradictory addresses in Eastern Europe on Tuesday, showcasing starkly opposing worldviews as they spoke on the eve of the first anniversary of a Ukraine war that has set the two superpowers increasingly at odds,” Matt Viser, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Mary Ilyushina and Robyn Dixon report.

“President Biden, speaking to an enthusiastic crowd outside Poland’s Royal Castle, urged the world’s nations to recommit to a unified defense of Ukraine, saying global democracy is at stake and accusing Russia of committing crimes against humanity through its ‘abhorrent’ acts against civilians.”

“A few hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing a joint session of the Russian parliament, reiterated his attacks on what he called Ukraine’s ‘neo-Nazi regime’ and, in a dramatic move, announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START, the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms agreement.”

Asylum seekers who cross U.S. border illegally face new Biden rule

“The Biden administration on Tuesday issued its most restrictive border control measure to date, announcing plans for a temporary rule that will penalize asylum seekers who cross the border illegally or do not apply for protection in other nations they pass through on their way to the United States,” Nick Miroff reports.

Jill Biden embarks on Africa trip to Namibia and Kenya

“When Jill Biden touches down Wednesday on a five-day trip to Namibia and Kenya, it will be on her remarkable sixth official solo visit to the continent as a principal of a presidential administration, this being her first as first lady following five visits as second lady during the Obama administration,” Jada Yuan reports.

The 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, visualized

“Over the last year, the war in Ukraine has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along a 600-mile stretch in the east and south,” Júlia Ledur, Laris Karklis, Ruby Mellen, Chris Alcantara, Aaron Steckelberg and Lauren Tierney report.

“Ukrainian troops pushed the Russians back from Kyiv last spring. Russian President Vladimir Putin then shifted the focus of his military’s fighting to what is now the front line, while still launching airstrikes across the country. Analysts note that Moscow’s capabilities appear to be declining — though it now has more than 320,000 troops in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and Western intelligence, roughly double the number at the start of the invasion.”

Hot on the left

Joe may not run — and top Dems are quietly preparing

“While the belief among nearly everyone in Biden’s orbit is that he’ll ultimately give the all-clear, the delay has resulted in an awkward deep-freeze across the party — in which some potential presidential aspirants and scores of major donors are strategizing and even developing a Plan B while trying to remain respectful and publicly supportive of the 80-year-old president,” Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, Jonathan Lemire, Eli Stokols, Holly Otterbein and Elena Schneider report.

“People directly in touch with the president described him as a kind of Hamlet on Delaware’s Christina River, warily biding his time as he ponders the particulars of his final campaign. In interviews, these people relayed an impression that the conventional wisdom in Washington, D.C. — that there’s simply no way he passes on 2024 — has crystallized too hard, too soon.”

Hot on the right

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, announces 2024 presidential run

“A young, rich and little-known tech entrepreneur who calls ‘wokeism’ a national threat announced Tuesday night he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination,” Azi Paybarah reports.

“Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, announced his candidacy in a five-minute video posted online. In it, Ramaswamy downplayed the importance of tax policies and the science around the coronavirus in favor of liberating what he says are voices that have been unfairly silenced.”

Today in Washington

Biden will depart Poland at 11:15 a.m. He’s expected to return to the White House at 9 p.m.

In closing

Jimmy Carter’s tiny hometown braces to say goodbye

“The 39th president, a Democrat who served one term from 1977 to 1981, could have moved anywhere after leaving the White House. He could have cashed in on six-figure speaking gigs, among other private-sector opportunities that have piled wealth on his successors. Yet the onetime peanut farmer and engineer chose instead to embrace his modest roots, making him all the more beloved in Plains and all the harder to lose,” Danielle Paquette and Mary Jordan report.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

