Montana Sen. Jon Tester to seek reelection in major boost for Democrats

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection, bolstering Democratic hopes as the party faces a tough Senate map in 2024.
Tester was elected in 2006 in the Republican-leaning state that former president Donald Trump won handily in both 2016 and 2020.
The GOP primary could pit the state’s two House members, Ryan Zinke and Matthew M. Rosendale, against one another, while the other member of the congressional delegation — Sen. Steve Daines — serves as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in charge of trying to flip the seat red.
Democrats are defending more seats in 2024, including several in Republican-leaning states such as Ohio, West Virginia and Montana.
Paul Kane contributed to this report.