The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Montana Sen. Jon Tester to seek reelection in major boost for Democrats

By
February 22, 2023 at 8:06 a.m. EST
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection, bolstering Democratic hopes as the party faces a tough Senate map in 2024.

Casting himself as a fighter who can hold Washington accountable, the senator said in a statement, “As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Analysis: Senate Democrats had a good 2022. The 2024 election could be brutal.

Tester was elected in 2006 in the Republican-leaning state that former president Donald Trump won handily in both 2016 and 2020.

The GOP primary could pit the state’s two House members, Ryan Zinke and Matthew M. Rosendale, against one another, while the other member of the congressional delegation — Sen. Steve Daines — serves as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in charge of trying to flip the seat red.

Democrats are defending more seats in 2024, including several in Republican-leaning states such as Ohio, West Virginia and Montana.

Paul Kane contributed to this report.

Loading...