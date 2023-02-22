Montana Sen. Jon Tester to seek reelection in major boost for Democrats

Casting himself as a fighter who can hold Washington accountable, the senator said in a statement, “As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs.”