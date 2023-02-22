Trump to visit Ohio amid political showdown over train derailment

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump on Wednesday plans to visit the tiny Ohio town of East Palestine, escalating a political showdown in the wake of a fiery train derailment that left some residents fearful of contaminated air and water. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ahead of his scheduled trip, Trump suggested residents of the town “were abandoned,” echoing a chorus of Republicans who have chastised President Biden for not visiting. The city’s mayor called Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine a “slap in the face.”

Yet Trump has also faced criticism for his administration’s rollback of rail safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency, which Democrats have raised as they seek to turn some of the scrutiny back toward the 45th president in the aftermath of the derailment.

The heated rhetoric and hastily arranged visit by a presidential candidate reflects how an accident that engulfed East Palestine with smoke earlier this month has set off a partisan dispute that encapsulates some of the country’s prevailing political divisions.

Republicans have pointed to the train wreck’s aftermath to advance their broader case that Democrats have neglected the concerns of many Americans, particularly in rural communities like East Palestine. The town is a microcosm of the White, working class voters key to their base, Trump’s political rise and the popularity on the right of his “America First” agenda — and GOP leaders seized on Biden’s surprise trip to Kyiv this week to suggest he was prioritizing a foreign conflict over the situation in Ohio.

The Biden administration has sought to reassure the public it is in control of the situation and hit back at Republicans, pointing to their support for deregulation. But Democrats have also criticized the federal response, creating a complicated political dynamic as Biden has long pitched himself as a steady hand in a crisis. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — a centrist from a red state who could face a tough reelection in 2024 — called it “unacceptable” last week that a senior administration official did not visit until two weeks after the crash.

Biden tweeted Tuesday that he wants residents “to know that we’ve got your back,” and said that the EPA had ordered the train company, Norfolk Southern, to “pay for the clean-up and disposal of hazardous materials.” He also called out the Trump administration directly, saying, “For years, elected officials — including the last admin — have limited our ability to implement and strengthen rail safety measures.”

On Wednesday night, The White House said Biden made calls from Warsaw to reaffirm federal support after the train derailment to Pennsylvania and Ohio’s governors, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio).

Unlike the mass casualty events that typically prompt a presidential appearance, the wreck did not cause deaths. State and federal officials say tests so far have shown that East Palestine’s air and water are safe. But the accident forced temporary evacuations and left many residents fearful as some complained of headaches and nausea.

EPA officials arrived to the disaster site early the morning after the crash, and administration officials have argued that an earlier appearance from senior officials could have interfered with emergency efforts.

The political fight over the rail disaster comes as state leaders in both parties dealing with the situation have sought to project unity. Appearing Tuesday alongside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said they were working with the Biden administration to “make sure we draw down whatever federal resources there are” and have “put any kind of partisan politics aside.”

“This is not a place for conspiracy theories or political games,” said Shapiro, who won the governorship after campaigning extensively in the rural, conservative-leaning communities where Democrats have lost ground.

The mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conaway, also said at the event, “This has been made into a political pawn game.” But he stood by his comments Monday — when he criticized Biden’s visit to Kyiv ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has not visited East Palestine, nor has Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said Tuesday that he would go “when the time is right.”

Conaway, who did not respond to an interview request, echoed Republicans who increasingly object to U.S. support for the war in Ukraine and accuse Democrats of prioritizing it over domestic issues important to the GOP base. “That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway said of Biden’s Kyiv visit on Fox News on Monday. “That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us.”

A mostly White town of less than 5,000, East Palestine is part of a county where more than 70 percent of voters backed Trump in 2020. In Ohio as a whole, Trump beat Biden by 8 points that year and helped turn the onetime swing state more reliably red in 2016 while arguing that Democrats and the political establishment had failed its working class voters.

Other local officials said they do not fault Biden. Roy Paparodis, a Republican commissioner for the county that includes East Palestine, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that Biden is “a busy guy” and that “I’m sure he has a reason” he has not made it out.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who campaigned as a close ally of Trump and his “America First” agenda, has criticized Buttigieg’s response, suggesting he has not prioritized the train derailment and deriding his discussion last week of racial diversity in construction. His fellow senator Brown, a Democrat up for reelection next year, did not criticize authorities’ response in a statement but said it’s his job to “Hold everyone accountable for making this right for the people of East Palestine — from state and federal officials, to the corporation that created this tragic mess.”

Nationwide, many prominent Republicans have piled on with criticism. “You should be standing with East Palestine — an American town in your own country that needs your help,” tweeted far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) after Biden went to Ukraine. Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a similar connection to Ukraine while falsely claiming that East Palestine’s “water is glowing.” Campaigning in Iowa on Tuesday night, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley noted Biden’s visit to Europe and said, “shouldn’t he be with those people in Ohio?”

Nina Turner, a former Democratic state senator from Ohio on Tuesday accused Trump and others in the GOP of using the train wreck for political ends, blasting the regulatory rollbacks on Trump’s watch. Yet Turner, who has in the past been a blunt critic of Biden, also faulted the current president for visiting Ukraine this week but not planning a trip to East Palestine.

Trump’s “faux populism speaks to their pain,” Turner said, predicting the former president will “go down there and tell those people, the Democrats don’t care about you.”

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the derailment is in its early stages, making it difficult to assess whether particular changes in regulations might have contributed to the incident. Information released by investigations so far indicates that the train suffered an overheated wheel bearing in the moments before it came off the track.

Some have already called for changes to rail safety regulations, however — criticizing changes made on Trump’s watch.

Trump’s Transportation Department rolled back railroad safety rules, often arguing that new technology meant that existing standards could be relaxed without increasing risk and concluding in others that the financial costs of regulation were not worth the benefits.

In practice, the Trump administration's approach often meant siding with railroad executives who sought changes to the federal rule book despite warnings from labor unions about safety risks. The changes came at a time when railroads were adopting a new service model known as “precision scheduled railroading” that has boosted efficiency but has also been linked to a reduction in railroad staffing levels by a third, including cuts in what unions say are key safety roles.

Greg Hynes, the national legislative director for SMART Transportation Division, a labor union, said that the Trump administration’s record on railroads was “horrible.” He said the perspective of Ronald Batory, a former railroad president whom Trump nominated to run the Federal Railroad Administration, appeared to be that “his job was to make the railroads be as profitable as they could.” Batory could not be reached for comment.

Biden administration officials say they have been taking steps to tighten oversight of the rail industry, reviving proposals for new regulations and restoring an audit program that had been halted under the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Buttigieg called on the industry to make changes internally, said his agency would carry out a program of track inspections and urged Congress to act on rail safety.

Asked about Trump’s visit during a briefing for reporters on the proposals Monday, Buttigieg said that as a sitting federal official, he didn’t want to comment specifically on a presidential candidate. But he said he hoped the East Palestine derailment would provide a new opening for bipartisan cooperation on rail safety.

“Whether we’re talking about elected officials or anybody else showing up, there is a chance for everybody who has a public voice on this issue to demonstrate whether they are interested in helping the people of East Palestine or using the people of East Palestine,” Buttigieg said. He added, “A lot of the folks who seem to find political opportunity there are among those who have sided with the rail industry again and again and again, as they have fought safety regulations on railroads and hazmat tooth and nail.”

The Trump administration’s deregulatory push continued into the waning months of his presidency. In December 2020, the administration finalized changes to brake inspection rules that had been requested by the railroad industry and opposed by rail unions.

