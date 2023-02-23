Post Politics Now Buttigieg visits Ohio amid recriminations over train derailment

Today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting East Palestine, Ohio, amid continuing recriminations over a fiery train derailment on Feb. 3 that has left residents fearful of contaminated air and water. Buttigieg’s trip comes a day after former president Donald Trump visited the small town near the Pennsylvania border and accused the Biden administration of abandoning it. The visit also revived criticism of Trump administration rollbacks of rail-safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency.
President Biden, who returned late Wednesday from a visit to Ukraine and Poland, has no public events scheduled on Thursday. Reading Post Politics Now? Please take a few minutes for our survey.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
Live contributors End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
5 min ago
5 min ago
19 min ago
19 min ago
40 min ago
40 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
8:27 a.m. EST
8:27 a.m. EST
8:10 a.m. EST
8:10 a.m. EST
7:39 a.m. EST
7:39 a.m. EST
7:22 a.m. EST
7:22 a.m. EST
7:01 a.m. EST
7:01 a.m. EST
6:38 a.m. EST
6:38 a.m. EST
6:35 a.m. EST
6:35 a.m. EST
6:32 a.m. EST
6:32 a.m. EST
6:21 a.m. EST
6:21 a.m. EST
6:20 a.m. EST
6:20 a.m. EST