Post Politics Now Buttigieg visits Ohio amid recriminations over train derailment

This just in: Biden administration nominates Ajay Banga to lead World Bank
Noted: Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans
The latest: Buttigieg surveys train derailment site in Ohio
Today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting East Palestine, Ohio, amid continuing recriminations over a fiery train derailment on Feb. 3 that has left residents fearful of contaminated air and water. Buttigieg’s trip comes a day after former president Donald Trump visited the small town near the Pennsylvania border and accused the Biden administration of abandoning it. The visit also revived criticism of Trump administration rollbacks of rail-safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency.

President Biden, who returned late Wednesday from a visit to Ukraine and Poland, has no public events scheduled on Thursday. Reading Post Politics Now? Please take a few minutes for our survey.

This just in: Biden administration nominates Ajay Banga to lead World Bank
Noted: Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans
The latest: Buttigieg surveys train derailment site in Ohio

  1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.
Here's what to know:

1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.
Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans
Tim Scott previews combative presidential vision in Iowa speech
Georgia juror unsettles Trump investigation with revealing interviews
Schumer: McCarthy endangering lawmakers by giving Carlson Jan. 6 footage
Star U.S. witness says Proud Boys took ‘reins,’ led Jan. 6 riot by example
Letting Tucker Carlson cherry-pick Jan. 6 footage is a very, very bad idea
Project Veritas claimed James O’Keefe risked group’s nonprofit status
Republicans use ‘wokeism’ to attack left — but struggle to define it
Jimmy Carter’s tiny hometown braces to say goodbye
In Braddock, Pa., prayers and empathy as Fetterman seeks help for depression
Cloak-and-dagger moves allow Biden to sneak into Ukraine’s war zone
Feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘fatigue,’ some GOP voters look beyond Trump
How a Wisconsin Supreme Court race could influence abortion laws
A cascade of mistakes and falsehoods leaves Fox on the brink
The Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies, explained
GOP wants candidates to pledge support for nominee — but some resist
Biden remains ‘healthy, vigorous,’ doctor says after physical exam
Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression
What’s in a name? Why the ‘weaponization’ committee’s is extraordinary.
The week Biden had to decide whether to shoot down mysterious objects
