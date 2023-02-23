Post Politics Now Buttigieg visits Ohio amid recriminations over train derailment

Today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting East Palestine, Ohio, amid continuing recriminations over a fiery train derailment on Feb. 3 that has left residents fearful of contaminated air and water. Buttigieg’s trip comes a day after former president Donald Trump visited the small town near the Pennsylvania border and accused the Biden administration of abandoning it. The visit also revived criticism of Trump administration rollbacks of rail-safety rules and moves to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency.