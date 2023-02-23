Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. After learning of a plot to assassinate him as he passed through Baltimore, president-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington on this day in 1861. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Why states across the U.S. are rapidly legalizing fentanyl test strips When President Biden first took office, he endorsed the use of so-called harm reduction tools like naloxone, the overdose-reversal medication, and fentanyl test strips, which can detect whether the deadly substance is present in another drug.

The strips use the same user-friendly technology as at-home pregnancy tests, and research shows that people who are certain fentanyl is mixed into their drugs are much more likely to take precautions to avoid overdosing. (That could mean discarding the fentanyl-laced drugs, having naloxone nearby or making sure they aren’t alone while using.)

But the test strips, until the past few years, were illegal in most states. The reason? They’re considered drug paraphernalia, legally regarded the same as a marijuana pipe or bong.

Recently, though, even Republican-led states have legalized the tool, a marker of a possible shift in attitudes toward harm-reduction strategies as the nation continues to be horrified by the ever-climbing number of fentanyl-related deaths.

The states decriminalizing the strips

Harm reduction, which Maritza Perez of the Drug Policy Alliance described in an interview with The Daily 202 as “meeting people who use drugs where they're at to keep them alive,” has not traditionally been popular with the GOP.

But a slew of red states have newly legalized or decriminalized the strips, especially in the past year. They include Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Democrat-led states including New Mexico, Arizona, North Carolina and Delaware have done the same in recent years. In some states where the strips are still illegal, certain mayors banned the prosecution of anyone for possessing or distributing them.

The crisis at hand

On average, one person dies of a fentanyl overdose in the United States every seven minutes. The drug kills more people than car accidents, gun violence and suicide. It was responsible for two-thirds of the more than 107,000 deaths by drug overdose in the United States in 2021.

The strips are no silver bullet for the fentanyl crisis, but experts and advocates say they’re a common-sense way to keep people alive.

“There are all of these people that under no condition would put themselves into taking fentanyl if they knew [a drug] had fentanyl,” Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, said in an interview. “We’re seeing a lot of people dying from fentanyl without knowing that the drugs they were taking actually contained it.”

Demand for harm reduction tools is clear: Canadian biotech company BTNX’s fentanyl test strip sales to the United States increased nearly fivefold from 2020 to 2022, CEO Iqbal Sunderani told The Daily 202. Its main customers are health authorities and harm reduction organizations. (Depending on the brand, a strip will run you about $1.)

Shifting perceptions?

Some advocates and experts say Republican attitudes toward harm reduction tools such as drug test strips are beginning to ease in part because they’ve simply run out of other options.

“A big part of it is just that the magnitude of the overdose epidemic has become too great to ignore,” Katharine Neill Harris, a fellow in Drug Policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said in an interview. “It’s not one population that's being affected by this. It's everywhere.”

But others warned against celebrating the effect of the news laws too much.

Few people were actually getting arrested for possessing or distributing test strips, said Corey Davis, director of the Harm Reduction Legal Project at the Network for Public Health Law, and many police departments didn’t even know the strips were illegal.

So beyond spreading the word about the strips and making it easier to access them, the effect of the new laws is pretty minimal, he said.

More to come

Fentanyl will not be the last drug crisis to sweep the United States.

And we might already know what that next drug is. BTNX’s Sunderani said the company is working as quickly as it can to safely develop a version of its test strips that could detect xylazine, also known as “tranq.”

Advocates and experts are watching with deep concern as the drug begins to inundate the drug market in some parts of the United States, particularly Philadelphia.

“It’s really important that we encourage people that are making these laws to be aware that there’s another drug around the corner,” Neill Harris said. “They can't just focus on fentanyl.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Crew tried to stop Ohio train after alert about overheating wheel bearing, NTSB says

“The crew of the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, received an alert about an overheating wheel bearing and was trying to slow the train before it came off the tracks, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday,” Ian Duncan and Luz Lazo report.

U.S. files more charges against FTX founder Bankman-Fried

“[Sam] Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on eight counts including wire fraud and money laundering in December, faces four additional charges in connection to his operation of FTX and its related companies. Those include conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business,” Julian Mark reports.

Yellen at G-20 says oil price cap is working and denting Russian revenue

“U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Thursday that U.S. and European Union moves to cap the price on Russian oil have significantly reduced the Kremlin’s revenue,” Karishma Mehrotra reports.

U.S. mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade

“The number of U.S. mass killings linked to extremism over the past decade was at least three times higher than the total from any other 10-year period since the 1970s, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League,” the Associated Press’s Lindsay Whitehurst reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans

“Now there is a new option — a way to still support Trump as the 45th president without being sold on him as the party’s best shot at becoming the 47th. Not anti-Trump, or even non-Trump — just post-Trump. That’s how 70 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents could have a favorable view of Trump in a Marquette Law School poll last month, while the same survey found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) beating him 64 percent to 36 percent in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup,” Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Hannah Knowles, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Patrick Marley and Ashley Parker report.

Georgia juror unsettles Trump investigation with revealing interviews

“The foreman of a special grand jury in Georgia may have complicated an investigation into efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by speaking bluntly about its findings in interviews this week, several legal experts said,” Amy Gardner and Matthew Brown report.

“Emily Kohrs, the 30-year-old Atlanta-area resident who served for eight months as foreman of the special grand jury, said in media interviews this week that the panel recommended multiple indictments in its report, the details of which a Fulton County judge had ordered sealed.”

From The Cybersecurity 202

A longtime DOJ cyber official gives an exclusive exit interview

“Adam Hickey, who has spent more than a decade at the Justice Department working on high-profile cyber cases, is leaving the department to go into the private sector,” our 202 colleague Tim Starks reports.

Starks interviewed Hickey on Wednesday “about how the department has evolved its approach to cyber issues during his time there and some of the related areas he has focused on, like scrutinizing foreign companies investing in U.S. businesses. He also talked about challenges ahead for the department.”

… and beyond

U.S. considers release of intelligence on China’s potential arms transfer to Russia

“The Biden administration is considering releasing intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether to supply weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama, William Mauldin and Nancy A. Youssef report.

It follows a number of closed-door appeals to China—coordinated among North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies—that culminated in a formal warning delivered over the weekend in Munich to Wang Yi, China’s senior foreign-policy official, by a number of Western officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.” “The discussions on public disclosure come ahead of Friday’s United Nations Security Council meeting marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.China’s senior foreign-policy official, by a number of Western officials, including Secretary of Stateand British Foreign Secretary.”

PAC money to electoral count objectors fell 10 percent

“Donations from corporate and trade association PACs declined in the 2022 cycle by 10 percent to Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election for President Joe Biden, according to an analysis of campaign reports by Accountable.us,” Roll Call’s Kate Ackley reports.

The Biden agenda

White House aides have discussed Social Security tax, eyeing shortfall

“During an hour-long meeting in the Oval Office, before they went to film a video together about student debt, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pitched President Biden on his vision for hammering the Republican Party over one of the most potent issues in American politics,” Jeff Stein reports.

“In that Jan. 25 meeting, Sanders pushed the president to fully fund Social Security for more than seven decades by expanding payroll taxes on affluent Americans, rather than just on workers’ first $160,000 in earnings, as is the case under current law. Sanders also asked the president to back his proposal — highly unlikely to pass Congress — to not only defend existing benefits but also increase them. He wants to provide another $2,400 per year for every Social Security beneficiary.”

Biden administration nominates Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

“The Biden administration has nominated Ajay Banga, a former Mastercard executive now serving as vice chairman at the private equity firm General Atlantic, to become the next president of the World Bank,” Aaron Gregg reports.

Fury over Biden’s new asylum policy grows after he thanks Poland for welcoming Ukrainian refugees

“President Joe Biden in Warsaw, Poland, expressed unequivocal support for refugees borne out of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Back home, his administration just hours later announced its toughest policy yet aimed at turning away migrants, many of whom are fleeing persecution and economic ruin in their home countries,” CNN’s MJ Lee and Priscilla Alvarez report.

“While the two populations — refugees fleeing war and asylum seekers — are different, the contrast between Biden’s own words aimed at refugees in Europe and his administration’s newly announced policy on the US border did not go unnoticed among immigration and human rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers alike, some of whom were quick to express their dismay.”

Today’s strange weather patterns, visualized

“Usually, one type of extreme weather dominates at any given time in the United States, but in the midst of a coast-to-coast winter storm, the Lower 48 seems to be facing multiple extremes at once. Several hundred daily warmth records — either record highs or record warm lows — are anticipated in the East through the rest of the week. While fewer cold records are expected across the West, the tally should still pass 100,” Ian Livingston reports.

Hot on the left

Who wants to teach in Florida?

“On top of low pay, difficulties in securing long-term contracts, the stress of high-stakes testing, and increases in student mental health issues, [Florida’s] public school teachers must stick to [Gov. Ron DeSantis’s] conservative script or risk being fired,” Luca Goldmansour writes for the American Prospect.

“These developments have contributed to the highest teacher vacancy rate in the country by creating a climate of paranoia that has exasperated many teachers, chased others out of the profession entirely, and deterred aspiring educators.”

By the numbers: “When the far-right Republican became governor in 2019, there were 2,217 vacant teacher positions in Florida. As of early January, there were about 5,300 openings statewide, with an additional 4,631 support staff openings (excluding Miami-Dade County), the Florida Education Association told the Prospect.”

Hot on the right

Ryan says Biden, Trump put country at risk by swearing off changes to Medicare, Social Security

“Former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) accused both President Biden and former president Donald Trump of putting the country at financial risk by swearing off making changes to Medicare and Social Security,” Patrick Marley reports.

“Biden and Trump — and I lump them in the same sentence — Biden and Trump are doing the opposite of leadership,” Ryan said in an interview Tuesday. “They’re trying to scare people, and they’re playing political demagoguery with one of the most important issues facing our country this century.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

Breaking:

the United States military has shot down the hot air balloon from that one eye test pic.twitter.com/dhL6V3qMyE — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) February 22, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

