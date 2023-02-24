Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He’ll be back next week. On this day in 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Andrew Johnson for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” In the end, the Senate narrowly voted to acquit him.

The big idea

An oral history of the war in Ukraine

It’s been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions and left behind untold amounts of damage.

Our colleagues, from on the ground and afar, have been tirelessly covering the war since its first days. To recognize its first anniversary, they’ve put together excellent stories about:

In place of The Daily 202’s usual Friday politics-but-not feature, we’re going to excerpt this oral history our colleagues assembled, in which world leaders recall their earliest memories of and reactions to Russia’s invasion. This excerpt focuses on the very first hours of the war. We encourage you to read the piece in full.

Leaders recall dismay, fury on first day of war in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky woke up to the ringing of his cellphone. The country’s border guard chief told him that Russian forces were swarming across the border in the northeast in an apparent drive to reach Kyiv. Monastyrsky called President Volodymyr Zelensky and said, “It has started.”

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine: What I understood in that moment, when I was getting dressed, I thought about the rockets flying over my children, over all of our children. This means that there will be a huge number of deaths. It was clear.

David Arakhamia, member of the Ukrainian parliament and Zelensky adviser: To be honest, I hadn’t believed in the invasion scenario. … [Zelensky chief of staff Andriy] Yermak calls me sometime after 4 a.m. I was a little out of it at that hour. He just says, ‘It’s started. Get to the office.’ I didn’t even understand what had started … We had earlier come up with a response plan in the event of this. So that was activated and then we were moved down to this shelter. And that’s how I got stuck down there. I probably left that bunker for the first time a month later.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council: All the necessary decisions were promptly taken. Monastyrsky was the first to be at the president’s office. I was the second to come at 5:11 a.m. It was in a calm mode … I was only surprised by the president’s white dress shirt.

Advertisement

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser: Normally in a crisis like this, there are a lot of hours spent just trying to come to grips with a crisis … trying to decide what you’re going to do about it. In this case, it was all done in advance … We actually had developed a written checklist of elements we would work through … the first 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours, 96 hours.

Mark A. Milley: Here’s what it wasn’t. It wasn’t chaotic. We’re the military, this is what we do when we’re in combat, in crises. We have procedures we follow … We had made decisions in the days and weeks leading up to the invasion … When they actually attacked, those plans went into action.

Antony Blinken: I was at home, it must have been something like 10:30 … and my deputy chief of staff, Tom Sullivan, called to say that Russia had launched its initial salvo of missiles … Most of us have everything we need at home to communicate. I have a secure room at home, phone, video links to everyone else … I talked to the national security adviser [Sullivan] at some point … My main conversation was with the secretary of defense and our joint conversation with the NATO secretary general.

Advertisement

Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense: Later on, I forget how long it was, Blinken, the chairman, the national security adviser and I are on the phone with the president, giving him a rundown of what’s transpired.

Johnson was among the first to speak with Zelensky.

Boris Johnson: What Zelensky is really saying to me is that the situation is absolutely appalling. Tanks are swarming toward Kyiv from several directions. He’s talking about the way the Ukrainians are fighting. The bravery they’re showing … His message is, ‘Give me help.’ His message is, ‘Give me the kit now.’ He has a purpose. His purpose is not just to say, ‘Oh, my God, I’m being attacked.’ His purpose is to say, ‘Johnson, we need military help now. Help us organize it.’

Zelensky also spoke with President Biden. During a conversation between Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian president, and Sullivan, Yermak asked Sullivan if he could put Zelensky on the line to speak with Biden. Biden described the call during his visit to Kyiv to mark the first anniversary of the war.

Advertisement

President Biden: It was very late at night in Washington. … Russian planes were in the air. … And the world was about to change. I remember it vividly … I asked [Zelensky], ‘What is there, Mr. President? What can I do for you? How can I be of help?’ … [He] said, and I quote, ‘Gather the leaders of the world. Ask them to support Ukraine.’ … That dark night, one year ago, the world was literally … bracing for the fall of Kyiv … perhaps even the end of Ukraine.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine, calls for peace negotiations

“The NATO military alliance marked the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by issuing a joint statement Friday condemning ‘Russia’s brutal war of aggression’ and calling it the ‘gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades,’” Adela Suliman reports. “The alliance of 30 states, including the United States, reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukraine and hailed it as a ‘heroic’ nation.”

Blinken at U.N. decries what he calls Putin’s ‘callous indifference to human life’

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken implored members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to maintain support for Ukraine and not let what he called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘callous indifference to human life become our own,’” John Hudson reports.

Advertisement

“If we abandon Ukraine, we abandon the U.N. Charter itself, and the principles and rules that make all countries safer and more secure,” Blinken said. “No seizing land by force. No erasing a country’s borders … no wars of aggression.”

McConnell makes case that sustained aid to Ukraine is part of ‘core national interests’

“At a time when some in his party are questioning the wisdom of sustained U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) argued in a statement Friday that the aid is in ‘our core national interests’ and so far has amounted to a ‘minuscule fraction’ of the U.S. gross domestic product,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Harris defends abortion rights in meeting

In a meeting with reproductive rights groups, Vice President Harris “is expected to offer a defense of the abortion drug mifepristone,” Reuters’s Trevor Hunnicutt reports. “Administration officials fear that courts could disrupt access to the medication, which is also used to help women dealing with miscarriages.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Scientists have discovered a new core at the center of the Earth

“In a new study released this week, a pair of seismologists at the Australian National University documented new evidence of a 400-mile thick solid metallic ball at the center of Earth’s inner core — like the smallest figurine of a massive, planetary Russian nesting doll set,” Kasha Patel reports.

Advertisement

“The new layer consists of an iron-nickel alloy, like other parts of the core. But it has a different crystal structure that causes shock waves from earthquakes to reverberate through the layer at different speeds than the surrounding core, the study found.”

The right’s new culture-war target: ‘Woke AI’

“The new skirmishes over what’s known as generative AI illustrate how tech companies have become political lightning rods — despite their attempts to evade controversy. Even company efforts to steer the AI away from political topics can still appear inherently biased across the political spectrum.”

“It’s part of a continuation of years of controversy surrounding Big Tech’s efforts to moderate online content — and what qualifies as safety vs. censorship.”

… and beyond

The GOP descends on Iowa

“Sen. Tim Scott arrived in Iowa this week amid buzz about a presidential bid to come. But shortly after stepping foot in the state, that enthusiasm was complemented by the humbling elements that come with politicking in such an intimate place,” Politico’s Natalie Allison reports.

“Over the course of three days in Iowa this week, the political pitfalls and opportunities of the state already became apparent. Any candidate for office can be rewarded for the right amount of gladhanding and pork eating and farm marveling. And those with an eye on the presidency in 2024 gave it their shot. But the voters In Iowa are picky too. They don’t hide it.”

“We like to be courted,” said Patti Parlee of Urbandale, who was at the Polk County Republican dinner on Wednesday to hear Scott speak.

A Texas-sized hole in the 2024 presidential race

“It’s early yet, but next year’s presidential race may feature something the political world hasn’t seen in the last 50 years: no Texans,” the Associated Press’s Will Weissert and Paul J. Weber report.

Advertisement

“Some Texans could still run. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won’t decide until after Memorial Day. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz , who ran in 2016, says he’s focused for now on reelection next year. Will Hurd , a onetime CIA agent and former Republican congressman from San Antonio, is seriously considering a bid and may bring on staff, aides say.”

“If none of them seeks the White House, it’d be the first time since 1972 without at least one major candidate who rose to public prominence in Texas or lived in the state while running for or holding office.”

The Biden agenda

U.S. announces $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine

“The United States is providing Ukraine with another $2 billion in security assistance, the Defense Department announced Friday, calling Russia’s invasion ‘unprovoked and indefensible,’” per Erin Cunningham.

“The package will provide Ukrainians with multiple unmanned aircraft, including anti-armor Switchblade drones, as well as ammunition stocks for artillery and laser-guided rocket systems. It will also include equipment to identify, track and disrupt enemy drone activity, as well as mine-clearing gear.”

U.S. announces sweeping sanctions against Russia

“The U.S. Treasury announced a lengthy list of new sanctions in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday. The sanctions specifically targeted Russia’s metal and mining sector, as well as dozens of others, including some foreign nationals who have been helping to evade sanctions,” Adam Taylor reports.

“Under a new determination from the Treasury, sanctions can now be imposed on any individual or entity determined to operate or have operated in Russia’s metal and mining sectors. Several companies were also specifically designated with sanctions on Friday, including several that provide metal for Russia’s defense industry.”

“The sanctions also take aim at more than 30 non-Russian individuals and entities who had been helping Russia evade sanctions and export controls, including arms dealers. A number of financial institutions were sanctioned, including the Credit Bank of Moscow Public Joint Stock Company, Russia’s largest nonstate public bank.”

Inflation rose in January

“The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge heated up unexpectedly in January, as did consumer spending, showing the continued strength of the US economy — and that rising prices won’t be so easily defeated,” CNN’s Alicia Wallace reports.

Advertisement

“Inflation picked up speed in January as the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. In December, prices rose 5.3% annually.”

“In January alone, prices were up 0.6% from the prior month, a higher monthly gain from December’s increase of 0.2%.”

Visualized

The U.S.’s improvised a plan to deal with the Chinese balloon, visualized

The F-22 Raptor, first fielded in the late 1990s, is the U.S. military’s premier air-to-air fighter, and capable of reaching altitudes of at least 65,000 feet, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin. And among the Raptor’s munitions was just the weapon the Pentagon needed for this highly unusual attack,” William Neff, Leslie Shapiro and Dylan Moriarty report.

“To bring down the Chinese balloon, the missile’s warhead would need to detonate on contact with the balloon, tearing its canopy sufficiently to release the helium in a way that bullet holes could not.”

Hot on the left

Senior Democrats lobby for New York City to be 2024 convention site

“Leading Democratic lawmakers from New York, led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, are lobbying Biden to back New York City as the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

“In New York, the Biden-Harris Administration can proudly celebrate victories from the first term and send a strong message that you will continue to fight for the Democratic principles that strengthen our nation,” said a letter to Biden, dated Friday, whose signatories also included Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Hot on the right

Michael Luttig blasts Pence’s decision to challenge special counsel subpoena

“A politician should be careful what he wishes for — no more so than when he’s a possible presidential candidate who would have the Supreme Court decide a constitutional case that could undermine his viability in an upcoming campaign,” former federal judge and well-known conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig wrote of former vice president Mike Pence’s decision to fight Special Counsel Jack Smith’s subpoena in an op-ed for the New York Times.

“To be clear, Mr. Pence’s decision to brand the Department of Justice’s perfectly legitimate subpoena as unconstitutional is a far cry from the constitutionally hallowed ground he stood on Jan. 6.”

Today in Washington

Biden will leave for New Castle, Del., at 5:25 p.m. and arrive at 6:20 p.m.

In closing

Russian Embassy, London pic.twitter.com/99mFy6Gx5k — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 23, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article