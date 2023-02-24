The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to huddle virtually with Zelensky, leaders of G-7 nations

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to convene virtually with Zelensky, leaders of G-7 nations
The latest: U.S. judge denies news media bid to unseal Trump Jan. 6 grand jury filings
Analysis: IRS tech is so ‘archaic’ the agency struggles to find people to work it
President Biden leaves the stage after delivering remarks in the White House complex on Feb. 16. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and  
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, President Biden plans to convene a meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of the Group of Seven nations to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and talk about the path forward. The meeting caps a week in which Biden made an announced visit to Ukraine and delivered a speech in Poland praising the resolve of NATO allies in aiding Ukraine.

First lady Jill Biden continues her trip to Africa with a visit to Kenya. The Biden administration is seeking to bolster its ties with nations of the African continent.

On our radar: Biden to convene virtually with Zelensky, leaders of G-7 nations
The latest: U.S. judge denies news media bid to unseal Trump Jan. 6 grand jury filings
Analysis: IRS tech is so ‘archaic’ the agency struggles to find people to work it

Your daily dashboard

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets virtually with Zelensky and G-7 leaders.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris convenes a meeting in Washington on reproductive health care.
  • Reading Post Politics Now? Please take a few minutes for our survey.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

9 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets virtually with Zelensky and G-7 leaders.
11 a.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris convenes a meeting in Washington on reproductive health care.
Reading Post Politics Now? Please take a few minutes for our survey.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Good reads from the Post political staff

Trump may be questioned in lawsuits by ex-FBI employees Strzok and Page
Trump may be questioned in lawsuits by ex-FBI employees Strzok and Page
Milwaukee to host first Republican presidential primary debate in August
Milwaukee to host first Republican presidential primary debate in August
Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans
Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping — even among his fans
Tim Scott previews combative presidential vision in Iowa speech
Tim Scott previews combative presidential vision in Iowa speech
Georgia juror unsettles Trump investigation with revealing interviews
Georgia juror unsettles Trump investigation with revealing interviews
Schumer: McCarthy endangering lawmakers by giving Carlson Jan. 6 footage
Schumer: McCarthy endangering lawmakers by giving Carlson Jan. 6 footage
Star U.S. witness says Proud Boys took ‘reins,’ led Jan. 6 riot by example
Star U.S. witness says Proud Boys took ‘reins,’ led Jan. 6 riot by example
Letting Tucker Carlson cherry-pick Jan. 6 footage is a very, very bad idea
Letting Tucker Carlson cherry-pick Jan. 6 footage is a very, very bad idea
Analysis
Project Veritas claimed James O’Keefe risked group’s nonprofit status
Project Veritas claimed James O’Keefe risked group’s nonprofit status
Republicans use ‘wokeism’ to attack left — but struggle to define it
Republicans use ‘wokeism’ to attack left — but struggle to define it
Jimmy Carter’s tiny hometown braces to say goodbye
Jimmy Carter’s tiny hometown braces to say goodbye
In Braddock, Pa., prayers and empathy as Fetterman seeks help for depression
In Braddock, Pa., prayers and empathy as Fetterman seeks help for depressio...
Cloak-and-dagger moves allow Biden to sneak into Ukraine’s war zone
Cloak-and-dagger moves allow Biden to sneak into Ukraine’s war zone
Feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘fatigue,’ some GOP voters look beyond Trump
Feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘fatigue,’ some GOP voters look beyond Trump
How a Wisconsin Supreme Court race could influence abortion laws
How a Wisconsin Supreme Court race could influence abortion laws
Analysis
A cascade of mistakes and falsehoods leaves Fox on the brink
A cascade of mistakes and falsehoods leaves Fox on the brink
Analysis
The Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies, explained
The Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies, explained
GOP wants candidates to pledge support for nominee — but some resist
GOP wants candidates to pledge support for nominee — but some resist
Biden remains ‘healthy, vigorous,’ doctor says after physical exam
Biden remains ‘healthy, vigorous,’ doctor says after physical exam
Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression
Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression
End of carousel
Loading...