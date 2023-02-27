Post Politics Now Biden to huddle with House, Senate Democrats amid busy week in Washington

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
Analysis: So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations can’t be blamed for Ohio train wreck
On our radar: Biden’s student loan forgiveness program comes before Supreme Court
Analysis: Biden faces new pressures over U.S. support in Year 2 of Ukraine war
Marine One, carrying President Biden, departs the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is returning to Washington from Delaware with plans this week to promote his health-care agenda and huddle with House and Senate Democrats. Biden is slated to speak at a House Democratic conference on Wednesday and a Senate Democratic luncheon on Thursday as some major issues loom, including a showdown with Republicans over raising the debt limit.

The meetings come amid a busy week in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday on Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program. A new House committee on competitiveness with China will hold its first hearing — in prime time on Tuesday. A Senate committee will hold a hearing this week on the embattled nomination of former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India, and Attorney General Merrick Garland is also scheduled to testify before a Senate panel.

Analysis: So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations can’t be blamed for Ohio train wreck
On our radar: Biden’s student loan forgiveness program comes before Supreme Court
Analysis: Biden faces new pressures over U.S. support in Year 2 of Ukraine war

  • 8:55 a.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House from Delaware.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Columbia, S.C., on expanding high-speed internet access. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 7:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden and Harris speak at a Black History Month reception at the White House.
  Reading Post Politics Now? Please take a few minutes for our survey.
Here's what to know:

