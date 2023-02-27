Post Politics Now Biden to huddle with House, Senate Democrats amid busy week in Washington

Today, President Biden is returning to Washington from Delaware with plans this week to promote his health-care agenda and huddle with House and Senate Democrats. Biden is slated to speak at a House Democratic conference on Wednesday and a Senate Democratic luncheon on Thursday as some major issues loom, including a showdown with Republicans over raising the debt limit.
The meetings come amid a busy week in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday on Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program. A new House committee on competitiveness with China will hold its first hearing — in prime time on Tuesday. A Senate committee will hold a hearing this week on the embattled nomination of former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India, and Attorney General Merrick Garland is also scheduled to testify before a Senate panel.
8:55 a.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House from Delaware.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Columbia, S.C., on expanding high-speed internet access. Watch live here.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
7:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden and Harris speak at a Black History Month reception at the White House.
