Post Politics Now Biden to huddle with House, Senate Democrats amid busy week in Washington

Today , President Biden is returning to Washington from Delaware with plans this week to promote his health-care agenda and huddle with House and Senate Democrats. Biden is slated to speak at a House Democratic conference on Wednesday and a Senate Democratic luncheon on Thursday as some major issues loom, including a showdown with Republicans over raising the debt limit.

The meetings come amid a busy week in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday on Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program. A new House committee on competitiveness with China will hold its first hearing — in prime time on Tuesday. A Senate committee will hold a hearing this week on the embattled nomination of former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India, and Attorney General Merrick Garland is also scheduled to testify before a Senate panel.