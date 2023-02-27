Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover the national security concerns over solar geoengineering, the risks of hurricane-force winds, and the flurry of climate-related hearings on Capitol Hill this week. But first:

Environmentalists cheered Wes Moore. Then he nominated a gas industry official.

In his inaugural address, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) pledged to speed the state’s shift away from fossil fuels and toward 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

“Clean energy will not just be a part of our economy,” Moore declared in January. “Clean energy will define our economy in Maryland.”

But roughly a month later, the Democrat is angering some of his environmental supporters by nominating a natural gas industry official to the state Public Service Commission, a five-member body that regulates utility companies and plays a pivotal role in the state’s efforts to combat climate change.

The nomination of Juan Alvarado, senior director of energy analysis at the American Gas Association, does not violate any conflict-of-interest laws in Maryland. But environmentalists worry that Alvarado will help slow or stop efforts to phase out natural gas statewide, given his past statements in support of the fossil fuel.

“Placing someone from the gas industry at this agency could jeopardize the governor’s promise to take on climate change,” said Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club. “Mr. Alvarado is completely the wrong person for the job.”

Reached by phone on Friday, Alvarado declined to comment without permission from Moore’s office, and an American Gas Association spokesman also referred questions to the governor’s office. Moore spokeswoman Brittany Marshall declined to make Alvarado available for an interview but said in an email that he “brings decades of experience” to the role.

“Mr. Alvarado’s resume speaks for itself and shows his commitment to addressing climate change,” Marshall said. “The administration is committed to fighting climate change while working to keep energy affordable for low-income Marylanders, and we are confident that Juan Alvarado will work tirelessly to ensure safe, reliable, and economic public utility to the citizens of Maryland.”

Gas battles

Across the country, more than 90 counties and cities — including Maryland’s Montgomery County — have banned or discouraged gas use in new buildings to fight climate change. As the gas industry’s top lobbying arm, the American Gas Association has fought government efforts to electrify homes and businesses nationwide.

Alvarado has joined meetings of the AGA’s Sustainable Growth Committee, which has steered its efforts to block electrification, according to documents obtained by the Energy and Policy Institute, a group that advocates for renewable energy.

And at a conference for state utility commissioners last year, Alvarado emphasized the importance of investing in gas infrastructure and building “public support” for gas, according to audio of the event obtained by the group and shared with The Washington Post.

“We need to educate everyone about the benefits of resiliency on the gas system,” Alvarado told attendees of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners conference. “We need to help them understand why that’s critical to their well-being. Once we’ve done that, we need to get the regulatory support.”

While it’s unclear how much influence Alvarado could wield as one of five commissioners, he could vote to approve billions of dollars of new gas infrastructure at a time when top scientists warn the world must rapidly phase out fossil fuels, said Matt Kasper, deputy director of the Energy and Policy Institute.

Gas pipelines built today have “a 40-year life span,” Kasper said. “So if we’re talking about winding down fossil fuel use in our homes and businesses in the coming decades, those are going to be stranded assets.”

Senate confirmation

In addition to Alvarado, Moore this month nominated Frederick Hoover, an attorney at the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, to chair the commission. Both picks await confirmation by the state Senate.

Maryland state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D) said he plans to place a hold on Alvarado’s nomination when it comes before the Executive Nominations Committee, citing concerns about his safety and environmental record.

“We are moving toward electrification and we have some ambitious [climate] goals in Maryland, and he’s kind of steeped in gas,” Smith said. “So there are some potential conflicts that I just want to talk to him about.”

At the same time, Smith praised the new Moore administration for picking someone with “stellar credentials” and said “there’s no question that the matter will be resolved.”

You can read Maxine’s full story about the nomination — and what it means for Maryland’s climate goals — here.

Pressure points

A ‘climate solution’ that spies worry could trigger war

Members of the U.S. intelligence community and other national security officials have started to plan for potential conflicts sparked by solar geoengineering, a type of climate engineering that involves spraying sulfur into the sky at high altitude to lower the Earth’s temperature, The Washington Post’s Michael Birnbaum reports.

Officials were worried enough last year to conduct a role-playing exercise in which they practiced managing the geopolitical tensions that would be fueled by solar geoengineering, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

If done right, solar geoengineering would reflect a portion of the sun’s rays and help cool the Earth. As the world’s most vulnerable populations continue to suffer from climate change, global leaders will probably face increased pressure to deploy the technology. But because the technique could weaken the sun’s power across the globe — not just above the country that deployed it — experts fear that other countries could view it as a threat and ready a military response.

Shifting hurricane winds bring new risk, data shows

Hurricane winds, made stronger by climate change, will reach farther inland and put tens of millions more Americans’ lives and homes at risk in the next three decades, according to a detailed analysis released Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, The Post’s John Muyskens, Andrew Ba Tran, Brady Dennis and Niko Kommenda report.

A Post analysis of the group’s data found that roughly 40 million Americans in about 130 counties across 16 states will face new threats from hurricane-force winds, with a third of all Americans experiencing destructive gusts by 2053 in places as far inland as Tennessee and Arkansas.

The analysis also found that the risks will disproportionately affect minority Americans. Roughly 55 percent of the country’s Black population could live in areas at risk for hurricane wind damage in 30 years, compared to more than 40 percent now. About 41 percent of the Hispanic population will be at risk in 30 years, compared with 32 percent now.

International climate

China’s coal plant approvals highest in seven years

China last year approved the largest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015, with authorities handing out permits for 106 gigawatts of capacity across 82 locations, according to a report released Monday by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and Global Energy Monitor, The Post’s Christian Shepherd reports.

The coal expansion is at odds with China’s pledges to curb greenhouse gas pollution. In 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to peak the country’s carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

However, China remains responsible for about half of the world’s coal production and consumption, with government officials saying the fossil fuel provides a secure power source in a time of volatile energy markets. The new facilities in China are equivalent to about six times the amount of total coal capacity added in the rest of the world.

On the Hill this week

Congress is back this week after a flurry of foreign travel for many lawmakers. Here’s what we have on tap this week:

On Tuesday: The House Natural Resources Committee will hold hearings on bills aimed at accelerating the permitting process for energy projects, including discussion drafts of legislation from Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) and Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.).

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will also hold a hearing on America’s efforts to compete with China on science and technology. Witnesses include Kelvin Droegemeier, who led the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold another confirmation hearing for Joseph Goffman, President Biden’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s air office.

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee will hold a hearing on conservation and forestry programs in the Thewill hold a hearing on conservation and forestry programs in the 2023 farm bill

Senate Budget Committee will meet to discuss how climate change is increasing economic risks for coastal communities, marking the second climate-focused hearing under Thewill meet to discuss how climate change is increasing economic risks for coastal communities, marking the second climate-focused hearing under Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

In the atmosphere

Viral

