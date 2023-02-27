Embattled Rep. Ogles acknowledges misrepresenting his college major

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-Tenn.), who is facing allegations of embellishing his résumé, acknowledged Monday that he misstated the degree he received from Middle Tennessee State University, claiming he learned of the discrepancy only last week after requesting an official copy of his transcript. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ogles said he mistakenly stated that he received a degree in international relations. In a statement Monday, he said his degree was for liberal studies. That is a general education degree typically for those who cannot settle on a major.

Nashville television station WTVF has reported on a wider range of misrepresentations by Ogles about his background, including calling himself an “economist” when, in fact, he took only one community college economics course that he barely passed. The station has also raised questions about Ogles’s representations of having law enforcement experience, including a claim that he handled “international sex crimes.”

Ogles’s congressional website claims that he worked with a group that fights human trafficking, “overseeing operations and investments in 12 countries.” In fact, that group, Abolition International, was not in 12 countries during his limited time with the organization, WTVF reported.

Ogles, 51, was elected to the House in November, representing the newly configured 5th Congressional District. The outspoken conservative formerly headed the Tennessee chapter of Americans for Prosperity, funded by the Koch brothers, and served as a county mayor. He declined during last year’s campaign to say whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The discrepancies in Ogles’s résumé have drawn comparisons to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is facing multiple investigations regarding lies about his biography, including his education, work history and athletics; embellishments of his résumé; and possible campaign finance violations.

In Ogles’s statement, which focuses narrowly on his college degree, he said he transferred to MTSU in his senior year to pursue a degree in political science and international relations. Before graduating, he said, he dropped out of school to assist his family with a difficult matter.

Upon later returning as a “non-traditional student,” Ogles said, he sought to finish his degree through a distance-learning program. After completing his online courses, he was mailed a degree, he said.

“At the time it was my understanding I had completed my course of study in Political Science and International Relations,” he said.

After requesting his transcript last week, Ogles said he learned he had actually received a “broader degree in Liberal Studies with minors in Political Science and English.”

