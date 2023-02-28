Post Politics Now Biden to warn Republicans are endangering Obamacare and Medicaid

Today, during a trip to Virginia Beach, President Biden plans a pivot in his attack on House Republicans as they remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Biden will argue that spending cuts demanded by Republicans in exchange for raising the limit would do severe damage to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and Medicaid — two programs that Democrats have used to significantly expand health-care coverage. The new focus follows weeks of arguing that Republicans are jeopardizing Social Security and Medicare, a pair of popular entitlement programs.
In Washington, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of challenges to Biden’s student debt forgiveness program. A House committee will hold a prime-time hearing on China. And voters are going to the polls in Chicago to select a mayor.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
10 a.m. Eastern: The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on military aid to Ukraine. Watch live here.
1 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Virginia Beach. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
1/6
Live contributors End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
4 min ago
4 min ago
26 min ago
26 min ago
44 min ago
44 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago