Post Politics Now Biden to warn Republicans are endangering Obamacare and Medicaid

On our radar: Supreme Court to hear challenges to legality of student loan forgiveness plan
On our radar: Biden plans to defend health-care spending while ridiculing possible GOP cuts
The latest: As CPAC’s head faces sexual assault claim, other leadership concerns emerge
President Biden delivers remarks during a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, during a trip to Virginia Beach, President Biden plans a pivot in his attack on House Republicans as they remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Biden will argue that spending cuts demanded by Republicans in exchange for raising the limit would do severe damage to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and Medicaid — two programs that Democrats have used to significantly expand health-care coverage. The new focus follows weeks of arguing that Republicans are jeopardizing Social Security and Medicare, a pair of popular entitlement programs.

In Washington, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of challenges to Biden’s student debt forgiveness program. A House committee will hold a prime-time hearing on China. And voters are going to the polls in Chicago to select a mayor.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on military aid to Ukraine. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments. Listen live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Virginia Beach. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks on health care in Virginia Beach. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: A House select committee on China holds its first hearing. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

