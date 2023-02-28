Post Politics Now Biden to warn Republicans are endangering Obamacare and Medicaid

Today, during a trip to Virginia Beach, President Biden plans a pivot in his attack on House Republicans as they remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Biden will argue that spending cuts demanded by Republicans in exchange for raising the limit would do severe damage to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and Medicaid — two programs that Democrats have used to significantly expand health-care coverage. The new focus follows weeks of arguing that Republicans are jeopardizing Social Security and Medicare, a pair of popular entitlement programs.