Below: Another country bans TikTok on government devices, and European officials defend their plans to fund internet upgrades. First:

As ChatGPT hype soars, FTC warns Silicon Valley not to oversell its AI

The Federal Trade Commission fired a shot across the bow of Silicon Valley giants speeding ahead on new artificial intelligence products on Monday, warning companies against misleading consumers about what budding tools like ChatGPT may offer.

“Marketers should know that — for FTC enforcement purposes — false or unsubstantiated claims about a product’s efficacy are our bread and butter,” the agency said in a post.

The remarks could foreshadow future clashes between regulators and tech companies, who have kicked off an industry-wide AI arms race as they try to capitalize on the popularity of the OpenAI chatbot.

Without explicitly mentioning ChatGPT, a bot that produces humanlike responses to users’ queries, FTC attorney Michael Atleson wrote in the blog post that the “AI hype is playing out today across many products, from toys to cars to chatbots and a lot of things in between.”

Atleson said that “some products with AI claims might not even work as advertised in the first place,” and that the “lack of efficacy may exist regardless of what other harm the products might cause.”

The comments offer a road map for how regulators may scrutinize the tech sector’s deepening use of AI across products, and signals deceptive claims will likely be a major focus.

The agency laid out four potential abuses they plan to track: making exaggerated claims about what a product may do, making unsubstantiated promises about how AI makes a product better and perhaps costlier, failing to foresee and mitigate risks posed by the tool, and making baseless claims about the degree to which a company is actually using AI.

The FTC has previously warned companies that it’s on the lookout for discriminatory uses of AI, including whether “algorithms developed for benign purposes like healthcare resource allocation and advertising” can inadvertently lead to “racial bias.” The push is part of a broader focus under the Biden administration on “equity” in technology use.

Atleson noted that the FTC can use its in-house technologists to “look under the hood and analyze other materials to see if what’s inside matches up with your claims.” The agency plans to more than double the number of technologists it has on staff as it launches a new office dedicated in part to keeping up with Silicon Valley giants, as we first reported earlier this month.

Tech companies are rapidly doubling-down on their AI development, particularly so-called large language models like the one that powers ChatGPT. They use deep learning tools to analyze and generate text based on massive troves of data.

Microsoft announced in January that it is pouring billions in investments into its partnership with OpenAI, the San Francisco based-start-up behind ChatGPT. The tech giant later unveiled plans to “reimagine” its Bing search engine by tapping more deeply into AI.

Since then, a slew of tech giants have followed suit.

Google, a longtime industry leader on AI, announced earlier this month that it will make its own AI chatbot, Bard, available to the public in the “coming weeks.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday the Facebook parent company has trained and will release its own new large language model to researchers, called LLaMa.

Chinese tech giants like Tencent and Baidu are also seeking to build off the success of ChatGPT but have run into hurdles around state censorship, as my colleagues reported.

While AI investments are only gaining steam in Silicon Valley, the FTC’s remarks show that U.S. regulators are already grappling with questions about how to keep those moves in check.

Our top tabs

Canada bans TikTok on government devices, following U.S., E.U.

Canada became the latest country to prohibit the use of TikTok on government-owned devices, joining the United States federal government and the European Union, the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Vieira reports.

Mona Fortier, Canada’s minister responsible for the public service, said officials determined the app “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” A spokeswoman for TikTok said Canada blocked TikTok on government-issued devices “without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions.”

The move adds "to a patchwork of bans affecting government employees in the U.S. and Europe, based over national-security concerns about TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance,” according to the report.

E.U. official defends proposal to make tech giants pay for internet upgrades

Thierry Breton, the European Commission’s official in charge of digital policy, defended a plan discussed by the bloc to make tech giants help pay for upgrades to internet networks, the Associated Press reports.

“The telecom industry needs to reconsider its business models as it undergoes a ‘radical shift’ fueled by a new wave of innovation such as immersive, data-hungry technologies like the metaverse,” Breton said at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

“The consultation has been described by many as the battle over fair share between Big Telco and Big Tech,” Breton said. “A binary choice between those who provide networks today and those who feed them with the traffic. That is not how I see things.”

Google contract workers win raise after labor dispute

The Alphabet Workers Union said Monday that thousands of contract workers who inspect Google’s search and advertising tools won a raise — lifting wages up to $15 an hour, Bloomberg News’s Davey Alba reports.

“The AWU estimated that as many as 5,000 workers received the raise, which it said resulted in ‘millions in collective salary increases for workers,’” according to the report. “The pay hike came after AWU, which lacks collective bargaining rights, staged rallies on both US coasts to call attention to labor conditions and delivered a petition demanding that all workers receive the benefits Google publicizes in its minimum standard of benefits.”

“We are so thrilled to see our collective efforts win another pay increase,” Michelle Curtis, a member of the AWU said in a statement.

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Trending

Before you log off

