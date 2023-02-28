On student loan forgiveness, conservative justices skeptical of Biden plan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conservative Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed highly skeptical that President Biden has authority from Congress to provide more than $400 billion in student loan forgiveness to borrowers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Over more than three hours of argument in two cases, conservatives led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. questioned how what Roberts repeatedly called a “half-trillion dollar” program could be implemented without more direct involvement from Congress, which controls the purse of federal spending.

The justices on the right seemed unsatisfied with assertions from their liberal colleagues and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar that blocking the program would actually thwart the will of Congress, which provided for the secretary of education to act on student loan debt in times of emergency.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan noted the court often faces difficulty in trying to understand Congress’s intent in passing legislation. “This one is not,” she said, referring to the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003. She added, “Congress doesn’t get much clearer.”

Supreme Court Justice's Samuel Alito and John G. Roberts Jr. on Feb. 28 questioned the fairness of of providing loan forgiveness to some and not to others. (Video: The Washington Post)

Roberts said lawmakers should be involved in order for the Biden administration to launch such a broad program: “I think most casual observers would say if you’re going to give up that much amount of money, if you’re going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject that’s of great controversy, they would think that’s something for Congress to act on.”

The court’s conservative justices also expressed concern about the fairness of providing loan forgiveness to some and not to others. Roberts presented a hypothetical scenario involving two high school graduates — one who takes out a loan to attend college and the other who gets a loan to start a lawn care business.

Why is it fair, he asked Prelogar, to require the owner of the lawn service to essentially subsidize through tax payments loan forgiveness for the college graduate, who studies show will earn more money?

“Nobody is telling the person who was trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn’t have to pay his loan,” Roberts said.

“Why is it fair?” added Justice Samuel Alito. “Why was it fair to the people who didn’t get arguably comparable relief?”

Prelogar, again supported by the court’s trio of liberal justices, said that is what Congress authorized — a law that referred specifically to student loan borrowers, not those who chose to start a business or forego college because of the cost. Congress might have other programs that benefit them, Kagan said.

Tuesday’s oral arguments touched on several issues important to the court, including skepticism about the ability of the executive branch to make sweeping change without specific congressional authorization — the so-called major questions doctrine — and the ability of state officials from the opposite party to stop a president’s priorities before they even take effect.

The questioning indicated the best hope for the administration would be a finding that neither the states nor two individual borrowers who challenged the loan-forgiveness program had legal standing to do so. But it seemed likely there would be a majority on the court ready to move on to the merits of the cases.

Under the HEROES Act, which allows the education secretary to waive or modify loan provisions in response to a national emergency, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona proposed a plan that would affect more than 40 million borrowers, about half of whom would see their balances wiped clean. It would eliminate up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, a form of financial aid for low- and middle-income students, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.

The court in the past has stopped the Biden administration’s initiatives, especially those that rely on emergency powers. It dissolved a pandemic-era moratorium on rental evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; threw out a coronavirus vaccination-or-testing mandate imposed on large businesses by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; and cited the “major questions” doctrine to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s options for combating climate change.

A key gateway to challenging the loan forgiveness plan is to show legal standing. The plaintiffs must show they have suffered a specific, rather than generalized, injury that can be remedied by relief from a federal court. In this case, it is not enough just to object to the size of the program or even to allege that the president has exceeded his authority.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit found a way to continue the suit by finding that the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a quasi-independent entity that services loans, could suffer losses from the program change that would hurt Missouri, one of the challenger states. A different court said two borrowers, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, have standing to proceed. Taylor doesn’t qualify for $20,000 of forgiveness, while Brown is ineligible altogether.

Prelogar strenuously objected to both those decisions. The Missouri loan authority is independent of the state in many ways, she noted, and chose not to sue on its own. The challenges by Brown and Taylor would not benefit them, but instead would ensure that no one gets relief from the loan forgiveness program, Prelogar said.

Although it was a campaign promise, even Biden has expressed doubt about his ability to wipe out student debt on his own. The president early on directed the Education and Justice Departments to produce memos on his administrative power to forgive loans but expressed skepticism.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) were adamant that Biden could use the same authority to cancel debt that Trump’s administration used to temporarily waive student loan payments during the pandemic, a pause that has been extended multiple times and continues today. Other Democrats weren’t so sure. In July 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not.”

But the Biden administration found the power in the HEROES Act, which allows the education secretary to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable” to federal student loan programs. The statute authorizes action to help individuals who suffered from a national emergency and to ensure they were “not placed in a worse position financially” regarding their loans.

The legal battles have left millions of student loan borrowers in limbo. More than half of eligible people had applied for the forgiveness program before it was halted by the courts, with the Education Department approving some 16 million applications. The department has assured borrowers that the administration will discharge the debt if it prevails in court.

The cases are Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown.

This is a developing story.

