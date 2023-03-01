Post Politics Now Merrick Garland heads to the Hill amid multiple controversies

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Justice Department in Washington on Dec. 6. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
By
and  
 

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland is headed to Capitol Hill for his first appearance before the new Congress. He is expected to be peppered with questions by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on multiple controversies, including the Justice Department’s decision to conduct a surprise search at former president Donald Trump’s Florida property to try to recover classified documents. Garland has since named special counsels to look into the retention of documents by both Trump and President Biden.

Biden has several public events scheduled Wednesday, starting with remarks about his labor secretary nominee, Julie Su. Later, he is scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington before heading to Baltimore to address House Democrats, who are huddling in Charm City to talk about issues before the new Congress.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on his labor secretary nominee. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Garland testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the Department of Homeland Security. Watch live here.
  • 12:15 p.m. Eastern: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks about House Republican budget proposals. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks about a parents’ bill of rights. Watch live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks to House Democrats in Baltimore. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

Live contributors
