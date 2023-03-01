Post Politics Now Merrick Garland heads to the Hill amid multiple controversies

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland is headed to Capitol Hill for his first appearance before the new Congress. He is expected to be peppered with questions by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on multiple controversies, including the Justice Department’s decision to conduct a surprise search at former president Donald Trump’s Florida property to try to recover classified documents. Garland has since named special counsels to look into the retention of documents by both Trump and President Biden.
Biden has several public events scheduled Wednesday, starting with remarks about his labor secretary nominee, Julie Su. Later, he is scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington before heading to Baltimore to address House Democrats, who are huddling in Charm City to talk about issues before the new Congress.
10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
12:15 p.m. Eastern: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks about House Republican budget proposals. Watch live here.
4 p.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks about a parents’ bill of rights. Watch live here.
