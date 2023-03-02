Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may have violated House rules with gifts from Met Gala, watchdog says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House Ethics Committee said Thursday that it voted to extend its investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after a watchdog found that she might have violated House rules by accepting “impermissible gifts” when she attended the Met Gala in New York in 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement released Thursday, the Office of Congressional Ethics said, “If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”

“While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid for the rental value of the attire she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she and her partner received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services did not occur until after the OCE contacted her in connection with this review,” the statement also said.

The House Ethics Committee released a Feb. 27 letter from David Mitrani, counsel for Ocasio-Cortez, who said the congresswoman “finds these delays unacceptable, and she has taken several steps to ensure nothing of this nature will ever happen again.”

But, Mitrani added, “this matter definitively does not rise to the level of a violation of House Rules or of federal law.”

The Met Gala is a charitable event that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event, attended by A-list celebrities in eye-catching and sometimes outrageous outfits, is helmed by Anna Wintour, chief content officer at Condé Nast.

Ocasio-Cortez drew widespread attention when she attended the event wearing a white dress that said in red letters along the back, “Tax the Rich.”

In its report, the OCE said Ocasio-Cortez received “a couture dress, handbag, shoes, and jewelry” as well as services for her hair, makeup, transportation and hotel accommodations. It said her partner “received a bowtie and shoes in advance of the event.”

Condé Nast played a key role in arranging Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance. Staffers there arranged for the congresswoman to have her hair done by a stylist, which led to a $477.73 bill, according to the OCE.

Condé Nast staffers also arranged for a different stylist to do the congresswoman’s makeup, leading to a bill for $344.85, according to the OCE. The custom dress, shoes, handbag and jewelry Ocasio-Cortez wore to the event were provided, as rentals, by Aurora James and Brother Vellies, and initially led to a bill for nearly $2,300, but that was revised later to about $990.

The cost for car service, a stay at the Carlyle Hotel, and a bow tie and shoes for Ocasio-Cortez’s partner totaled $5,579.99, according to the report.

Each of the bills were paid after the OCE began its investigation, according to the committee’s statement.

Ocasio-Cortez took responsibility for the delayed payments, according to a transcript of her interview with the OCE. In it, she said, “there was a ball that was dropped” and described the matter as “deeply regrettable.”

She also said in the interview that she had spoken with her counsel before the event, to help her address any compliance issues that might arise. “If I can be candid,” she said, “I can’t have a hair out of place without somebody noticing, and so the instruction to my counsel is, you know, literally anything, any conceivable situation, anything at all, to just vet as many details as possible.”

