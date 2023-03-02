Sen. Dianne Feinstein dealing with ‘health matter’ in California, office says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D), the oldest member of the Senate, is in California this week “dealing with a health matter,” according to a spokesperson. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was not present for several roll call votes this week and did not attend Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Her spokesperson said the senator “hopes to return to Washington soon” but did not elaborate on when or specify what the health matter was.

The senior senator from California recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024 to the seat she has held for decades. For the past few years, she has faced questions about and media coverage of her perceived decline in mental acuity.

She has frequently waved off those criticisms, saying last year, “The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am.”

Feinstein declined to be considered this year for the Senate pro tempore position, a title that would have put her third in line to the presidency and traditionally goes to the longest-serving senator in the majority party.

Democrats, who hold a narrow 51-49 majority, have also been dealing with the absence of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who checked himself into a hospital last month to be treated for clinical depression.

Feinstein has been active in California politics for more than 50 years; she was first elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She became the city’s mayor after the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the longest-serving female senator.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has said if Feinstein were to step down before the end of her term, he would appoint a Black woman to replace her. On the day she announced that she wouldn’t seek reelection, the senator swatted away the idea of that she’d leave before 2024.

“There are times for all things under the sun, and I think that will be the right time,” she said.

Three Democratic House members are among the candidates vying for Feinstein’s seat: Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam B. Schiff.

