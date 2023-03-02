Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1939, the Massachusetts legislature voted to ratify the Bill of Rights. Connecticut and Georgia soon followed. Virginia had delivered the decisive vote to make the first ten amendments the law of the land in…1791.

The big idea

Is ‘Havana Syndrome’ settled now? White House won’t say

The White House seems to be keeping at arm’s length a new intelligence report that concluded so-called “Havana Syndrome,” a mysterious set of symptoms afflicting hundreds of U.S. personnel around the world, did not come from a foreign enemy using a secret energy weapon.

My colleagues Shane Harris and John Hudson scooped the conclusion of the report Wednesday, noting it “shatters a long-disputed theory” that Americans “were targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon.”

Advertisement

“The new intelligence assessment caps a years-long effort by the CIA and several other U.S. intelligence agencies to explain why career diplomats, intelligence officers and others serving in U.S. missions around the world experienced what they described as strange and painful acoustic sensations. The effects of this mysterious trauma shortened careers, racked up large medical bills and in some cases caused severe physical and emotional suffering,” Shane and John reported.

None of the agencies that took part in the review dissented from the core finding that a foreign actor did not cause the symptoms, which were first reported in 2016 at the U.S. embassy in Havana. Officially, they are “anomalous health incidents” or AHIs.

Symptoms have included “ringing in the ears followed by pressure in the head and nausea, headaches and acute discomfort,” Shane and John noted.

The officials who described the report to my colleagues said “the intelligence community remained open to new ideas and evidence.”

New evidence might come in the form of fresh intelligence showing some foreign actor had developed an energy weapon, they wrote.

How thorough was the research?

“The officials said that as analysts examined clusters of reported cases, including at U.S. embassies, they found no pattern or common set of conditions that could link individual cases. They also found no evidence, including forensic information or geolocation data, that would suggest an adversary had used a form of directed energy such as radio waves or ultrasonic beams. In some cases, there was no ‘direct line of sight’ to affected personnel working at U.S. facilities, further casting doubt on the possibility that a hypothetical energy weapon could have been the culprit, one of the officials said.”

Advertisement

“One of the officials said that even in geographic locations where U.S. intelligence effectively had total ability to monitor the environment for signs of malicious interference, analysts found no evidence of an adversary targeting personnel.”

Conflicting reports

Sounds thorough, but, as Shane and John noted in their must-read piece, it’s also at odds with two other reviews of “Havana Syndrome.”

An independent panel assembled by the intelligence community said just last year that some foreign actor could have developed “pulsed electromagnetic energy that made people sick.”

And in 2020, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concluded “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible mechanism in explaining these cases.”

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, questioned the findings:

After the release of a declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) commonly referred to as “Havana Syndrome”, I issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/Zdi8ruJZR7 — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) March 2, 2023

White House reaction? Meh

So how did the report land at the White House? With a bit of a thud.

Is President Biden “satisfied” with the report, a journalist asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Look, I’ll say this: You know, what’s important to the president is that we take this very seriously, as the intelligence community has,” she said. “You saw the assessment. They laid it out pretty clearly from ODNI.”

Advertisement

She declined to use the word “satisfied.”

OK, does Biden now consider the matter “settled,” another journalist asked Jean-Pierre.

“Honestly, I would refer you to the ODNI on their specific assessment and where they are and what they concluded,” she replied. “I'm not going to speak to that from here.”

“We want to make sure that the workforce, our federal workforce, understand that their health and safety is indeed our priority,” Jean-Pierre said.

(CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines had made similar statements about caring for affected federal workers when the report came out.)

But Jean-Pierre said Biden “absolutely” believes Americans suffering from AHI should continue to collect benefits under a late-2021 law passed in response to the proliferation of symptoms.

Advertisement

“Today’s IC [intelligence community] assessment does not call into question the very real experiences and symptoms,” she said. “It doesn't alter our commitment, the president's commitment to their health and safety.”

It also doesn’t settle just what happened to them.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden, parade of Republicans to preview messaging heading into 2024

“Today will offer a preview of Republican and Democratic messaging as the parties prepare to do battle in next year’s elections. The Conservative Political Action Conference gets into full swing at National Harbor in Maryland, where participants in the coming days will hear from a parade of Republicans, including White House aspirants Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who is also eyeing the 2024 presidential race, speaks Thursday afternoon,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Feinstein dealing with ‘health matter’ in California, office says

“Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D), the oldest member of the Senate, is in California this week ‘dealing with a health matter,’ according to a spokesperson. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was not present for several roll call votes this week and did not attend Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland,” Liz Goodwin reports.

Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, denied parole again

“Sirhan Sirhan — who is serving a life sentence for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy — was denied parole by a California panel on Wednesday, despite his attorney’s assertion that the 78-year-old should be freed because he is unlikely to be a threat to the public,” Andrew Jeong reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Biden unveils cyber strategy that takes more aggressive regulatory approach

“The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a national cyber strategy that calls for imposing federally mandated security rules on critical infrastructure, holding software manufacturers accountable for insecure products and pressing the government’s fight against malicious hackers,” Tim Starks reports.

Advertisement

“The plan’s focus on putting in place new regulations in some areas is likely to draw opposition from congressional Republicans and pushback from different industries.”

Pregnant Russians are streaming into Argentina. Officials are suspicious.

“Immigration authorities in this South American country barred six pregnant Russian women from entering in February, alleging they had claimed falsely to be tourists. The headlines about the women followed reports that two suspected Russian spies who were detained in Slovenia recently were citizens of Argentina,” David Feliba, Samantha Schmidt and Natalia Abbakumova report.

“Authorities here say Russian women are taking advantage of its comparatively open immigration policy by arriving, giving birth, applying for passports and leaving. Such parents aren’t necessarily breaking rules. But authorities are claiming, without providing evidence, that organized criminals might be luring them here by overstating how easy the process is. And that it could be a way for spies to gain legitimate citizenship.”

Year of War

When Ukraine goes dark

“Away from the front line, Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure. Attacks on power plants and communication towers, which are under U.N. investigation as potential war crimes, have added to the daily trauma endured by millions of Ukrainians,” Ruby Mellen, Zoeann Murphy, Kostiantyn Khudov, Yutao Chen and Kasia Strek report.

Advertisement

“Throughout the gray winter, cities across the country have been plunged into cold and darkness.”

… and beyond

U.S. seeks allies’ backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war

“The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials and other sources,” Reuters’s Trevor Hunnicutt and Michael Martina report.

“The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.”

Feds expand probe into migrant child labor in slaughterhouses

“The Department of Homeland Security has widened its investigation into migrant children found cleaning slaughterhouses and is now working with the Justice Department to examine whether a human smuggling scheme brought migrant children to work in multiple slaughterhouses for multiple companies across multiple states, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the investigation,” NBC News’s Julia Ainsley and Laura Strickler report.

How an anti-abortion law firm teamed up with a disgraced Kansas attorney to dispute the 2020 election

“For decades, lawyers at the Thomas More Society have backed provocateurs and long shot causes in hopes of winning severe restrictions on abortion in the U.S. As others in the anti-abortion movement distanced themselves from clinic protestors accused of trespassing, vandalism and sometimes violence, the Thomas More Society defended them in civil and criminal court,” ProPublica’s Megan O’Matz reports.

Advertisement

“More recently, the Chicago-based organization has embraced a far different but equally divisive undertaking — relentlessly questioning the integrity of elections. Leaping into the 2020 ‘Stop the Steal’ frenzy, which was consistently discredited, the Thomas More Society aggressively pursued scores of lawsuits and complaints across the country.”

The Biden agenda

White House proposes $1.6 billion to combat ‘historic’ covid aid fraud

“Nearly three years after criminals first set their sights on the government’s generous coronavirus aid programs, President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to approve $1.6 billion to combat fraud, hoping to empower federal prosecutors and prevent such historic theft from targeting taxpayer money again,” Tony Romm reports.

“The new request for funds foreshadows the years of costly and complicated work now ahead of Washington, after malicious actors took aim at the more than $5 trillion that lawmakers intended for workers, families and businesses amid the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

Biden set for first veto on Senate bill opposing climate-friendly investing

“President Biden is expected to issue the first veto of his presidency after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would revoke a Labor Department rule allowing the managers of the agency’s vast retirement funds to use climate-oriented and social criteria when making investments,” Steven Mufson, Brady Dennis and Maxine Joselow report.

U.S. braces for G20 clash over Ukraine war

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, preparing for confrontations over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations, said Wednesday that the Biden administration saw ‘zero evidence’ that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was prepared to engage in serious peace talks,” the New York Times’s Edward Wong reports.

How much rubble the Turkey earthquakes generated, visualized

“The earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February generated roughly 100 million cubic meters of debris in Turkey, more than other natural disasters in recent memory, according to estimates from the U.N. Development Program (UNDP),” Kati Perry reports.

Hot on the left

A small victory over Big Pharma

“Lilly also announced that it was cutting list prices by 70 percent for two of its most popular branded insulin drugs, Humalog and Humulin. But watch out for the fine print,” Robert Kuttner writes for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

“ First of all, those price cuts are not scheduled to be implemented until October , giving Lilly seven more months of high prices even as they are lauded for their corporate responsibility.”

“Second, patients who have commercial insurance can get the $35-per-month cap on out-of-pocket costs. And patients with no insurance can get a Lilly ‘savings card’ to get insulin for the same $35. But the Lilly press release adds in a footnote, ‘Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly’s $35 solutions.’”

Hot on the right

Republicans seize on train derailment to go after Buttigieg

“Republicans are seizing on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to ramp up their attacks against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying he is promoting his own agenda at the expense of families who are grappling with a toxic chemical accident in their backyard,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Ian Duncan and Justine McDaniel report.

“The Transportation Department does not have primary responsibility for the cleanup, and Buttigieg and his supporters are firing back, suggesting the GOP has other motives for its focus on him. The secretary, who sought the presidency in 2020, has taken the unusual step of responding directly to some of his critics, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), former president Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).”

Today in Washington

At 12:40 p.m., Biden will leave for the Capitol, where he’ll attend the Senate Democratic Caucus lunch.

He is due back at the White House at 2:10 p.m.

In closing

Please let us know which president you think best pulls off the mullet

every american president, but they're all cool and they all sport a mullet



46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5 — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article