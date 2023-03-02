Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eli Lilly announces it will cut insulin list prices. Novo Nordisk and Sanofi haven’t said they’ll do the same.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced it was slashing list prices of older insulin products and expanding its program capping how much patients pay for the lifesaving drug to $35 per month.

It didn’t take long for pressure to mount on the other two main insulin makers to follow suit.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), the chair of the chamber’s sweeping health panel, quickly sent letters to Sanofi and Novo Nordisk urging the manufacturers to join Eli Lilly in lowering costs. President Biden called on “other manufacturers to follow.” And Eli Lilly has said its competitors should reduce their prices as well.

Neither Sanofi nor Novo Nordisk indicated plans to immediately copy Eli Lilly’s move, while pointing to other programs they have in place that substantially decrease costs for many patients.

The public pressure yesterday is a prime example of the intense scrutiny the three companies have been under for years to clamp down on the soaring costs of their insulin products. The drug is used daily by roughly 7 million Americans with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels, and the list prices of the medications have doubled — and in some cases tripled — over the past decade, bipartisan Senate investigators said in a 2021 report.

“I think you can safely say that, like many followed price increases, expect these guys to follow price decreases, too,” said one Democratic pharmaceutical lobbyist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid.

More from Biden:

Huge news.



Last year, we capped insulin prices for seniors on Medicare, but there was more work to do.



I called on Congress – and manufacturers – to lower insulin prices for everyone else.



Today, Eli Lilly is heeding my call. Others should follow. https://t.co/Kv57KFATe9 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2023

The details

The move comes after congressional Democrats passed legislation last year imposing a $35 cap on how much Medicare patients pay for insulin. Republicans successfully jettisoned the part of the proposal that would have applied to privately insured patients, arguing it didn’t conform with certain budgetary rules.

Democratic lawmakers, advocates and experts welcomed Eli Lilly’s announcement, though it appears to be not as sweeping as originally meets the eye. Experts say it could particularly help uninsured patients who pay cash and those with private insurance who weren’t part of the company’s already existing program to cap monthly costs at $35 per month.

That program will be improved for patients with private insurance. That’s because the price will be automatically adjusted by pharmacies participating in the program, which amounts to roughly 85 percent of local and national retail pharmacies. Those without insurance will need to continue to download a savings card online so they can get the price cap.

The company also said it would reduce the list price of certain insulins.

For instance: Lilly’s most affordable insulin — its non-branded lispro injection — will run about $25 per vial starting May 1, compared with the 70 percent effective in the last three months of the year. Lilly’s most affordable insulin — its non-branded lispro injection — will run aboutper vial starting May 1, compared with the current price of $82.41. The list price for Humalog, its most commonly prescribed insulin, and Humulin will dropeffective in the last three months of the year.

The company also plans to launch a new longer-acting insulin, which it says is interchangeable with a product from competitor Sanofi, but cheaper.

The money trail

One question is whether the change will impact the company’s bottom line.

Some experts said they thought it probably wouldn’t, at least not much, and pointed to the company’s stock price ticking up slightly yesterday.

“Lilly may actually not be losing much in the way of revenue by cutting the list price this way,” Stacie Dusetzina, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. It might be a small change in the amount of money they get for these products, but they could make up for it with additional volume, she said.

The fact that it might not hurt the company’s profits doesn’t mean the move is “a bad thing,” said Craig Garthwaite, a health economist at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “We wanted list prices to go down, we have now gotten those prices to go down. That is a good thing.”

Agency alert

Intel agencies: ‘Havana syndrome’ not caused by weapon or foreign adversary

Five U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that it’s “very unlikely” that a foreign adversary is responsible for cases of the mysterious illness known as “Havana syndrome,” our colleagues Shane Harris and John Hudson scooped.

The new intelligence assessment caps a years-long investigation into why hundreds of American personnel around the world have reported experiencing symptoms including ringing in the ears followed by pressure in the head and nausea, headaches and acute discomfort.

The findings shatter a long-disputed theory held by many of the afflicted individuals that U.S. intelligence and diplomatic officials were targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon. The assessment also concluded that there is no credible evidence that any foreign adversaries have a weapon or device capable of causing the incidents.

The report didn’t come up with a single explanation or link for the symptoms, but officials said they were likely the result of preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses and environmental factors. The effects of this mysterious trauma shortened careers, racked up large medical bills and, in some cases, caused severe physical and emotional suffering.

Clashing conclusions: The assessment is at odds with the view of an independent panel of experts convened by the intelligence community last year, which suggested that an external energy source could be to blame.

Mark S. Zaid, an attorney representing more than two dozen people experiencing symptoms:

The level of categorical denial by Intelligence Community that no foreign adversary was involved in AHI cases raises many red flags.



Did we tell Japanese we broke their WWII codes? No.



Did we tell Germans we obtained enigma machine & could read msgs? No.



Is this explanation? https://t.co/hu1x3v7bHu — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) March 1, 2023

FDA advisers recommend GSK’s RSV vaccine for older adults

The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of advisers recommended yesterday that the agency approve GSK’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for people 60 and older, a day after it backed Pfizer’s shot for the same age group.

The panel voted unanimously in favor of the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in older adults. Advisers voted 10-2 for its safety, citing concerns about a possible link to Guillain-Barre syndrome. The FDA and GSK are discussing plans for a post-marketing safety study to assess the risk of the neurological disorder among people who receive the shot, Lisa Pham and Tanaz Meghjani report for Bloomberg News.

The adviser’s endorsement sets off a mad dash between the London-based drugmaker and Pfizer as both companies seek to put the first RSV vaccine on the market. The FDA is expected to make its decision on GSK’s vaccine by May 3 with Pfizer’s answer coming sometime that month as well. While the advisory committee’s recommendations aren’t binding, they are usually followed by the agency.

On the Hill

House GOP oversight chair launches PBM probe

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s Republican chair is launching an investigation into pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and how their practices impact health-care costs for consumers.

PBMs are third-party companies that help manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of both public and commercial insurers. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chair, argued in a statement that the prescription drug middlemen drive up the price of medicines — a characterization the industry refutes.

Comer’s investigation is focused on three of the nation’s largest PBMs: CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. He’s asking them to provide documents and information related to their practices by March 15.

The companies directed The Health 202’s request for comment to the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the industry’s main lobbying group. “While we appreciate — and share — the Committee’s concern around drug pricing and existing gaps in affordability, we strongly urge members of the committee and Congress to stay focused on real solutions that are proven to reduce prescription drug costs,” JC Scott, CEO of PCMA, said in a statement, arguing PBMs “have a proven track record of reducing prescription drug costs in federal programs.”

Comer is also seeking information from senior officials at the Office of Personnel Management, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Defense Health Agency to determine any impact PBM’s have on health-care programs run by the federal government. A spokesperson for CMS confirmed that the agency received Comer’s letter and will respond to his request. The other agencies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy:

We appreciate the leadership of @GOPoversight Chairman @RepJamesComer to examine anticompetitive market practices that hurt patients & specialty pharmacies that serve them. NASP is working to end harmful DIR clawbacks & business practices that hurt patients https://t.co/C69QmROy1D — NASP (@Rx_Specialty) March 1, 2023

In other health news

The Senate voted unanimously last night to require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information on the origin of covid-19, in a move that could Zach C. Cohen reports for Bloomberg Law . on the origin of covid-19, in a move that could ramp up pressure on the Biden administration to voluntarily declassify,reports for

Over 6 million seniors purchased Medigap plans sold by insurers offering agents secretive luxury rewards for steering customers to more expensive policies, a Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee , found. offering agents secretive luxury rewards for steering customers to more expensive policies, a new investigation from Sen.(D-Mass.), a member of the, found.

On the move: Eliot Fishman , the former senior director of health policy at Families USA , will serve as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation ’s policy and programs group director, the Susannah M. Bernheim , an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine , has been tapped as the center’s new chief quality officer and senior adviser. , the former senior director of health policy at, will serve as the’s policy and programs group director, the agency announced yesterday., an associate professor of medicine at, has been tapped as the center’s new chief quality officer and senior adviser.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are seeking emergency use authorization of their updated omicron-targeting coronavirus vaccine as of their updated omicron-targeting coronavirus vaccine as a booster dose for children six months through four years of age, the companies announced yesterday.

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

