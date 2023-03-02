Post Politics Now Biden, parade of Republicans to preview messaging heading into 2024

Today will offer a preview of Republican and Democratic messaging as the parties prepare to do battle in next year’s elections. The Conservative Political Action Conference gets into full swing at National Harbor in Maryland, where participants in the coming days will hear from a parade of Republicans, including White House aspirants Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who is also eyeing the 2024 presidential race, speaks Thursday afternoon.
In Washington, President Biden will huddle on Capitol Hill with Senate Democrats to talk strategy. Biden delivered a fiery address Wednesday night in Baltimore to a gathering of House Democrats, urging them to make sure voters are aware of the party’s long list of accomplishments from the past two years.
1 p.m. Eastern: Biden attends the Senate Democratic Caucus Lunch on Capitol Hill.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
3:35 p.m. Eastern: Pompeo addresses the CPAC convention.
