On the Hill

Some Democrats worry about heated rhetoric on China

When the House voted in January to create a new select committee examining the competition between China and the United States, it marked a rare moment of bipartisanship as both parties sought to signal a tough approach toward Beijing.

More than two-thirds of Democrats voted for the committee. But some of the 65 House Democrats who voted against it said they were worried it would contribute to discrimination against Asian Americans and help foment conflict with China.

After the committee’s first hearing Tuesday evening, those lawmakers are still concerned.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said she saw a direct line from the vote to create the committee to a remark by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) last week questioning her “loyalty” to the United States, a remark that was widely condemned by Democrats.

“I think this select committee gave permission for what happened to me,” Chu told The Early on Wednesday in Baltimore, where she was attending House Democrats’ retreat.

Gooden’s comment came after the Daily Caller published stories about what it described as Chu’s ties to an alleged front group for the Chinese government. The stories mentioned that Chu voted against creating the committee. Chu has denied any affiliation with the group and said her name was used without permission.

Some of the testimony in Tuesday’s hearing made it sound “almost like there’s no possibility to engage in any kind of dialogue” with China, Chu said. And there was a clear divide in what she heard from Republicans and Democrats.

“I see it as rhetoric that emphasizes conflict over competition,” Chu said. “I felt Democrats emphasized competition and Republicans emphasized conflict.”

A Democratic divide

As our colleague Cate Cadell reported, Tuesday’s hearing mostly reflected the bipartisan concern about the Chinese government.

“The show of unity in a bitterly divided Congress touched a nerve in Beijing, where officials say there have been ongoing discussions about how to handle a Republican-held House and a spate of recent hot-button issues that have threatened to derail tentative gains in a frosty U.S.-China relationship this year,” she wrote.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the committee’s chairman, has emphasized that its mission is to scrutinize the Chinese Communist Party. “The party is committing genocide,” Gallagher said on Tuesday before the hearing. “The party has designs on Taiwan. The party is trying to upend the status quo. We have no quarrel with the Chinese people.”

And Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the committee, denounced Gooden’s remark about Chu at the start of the hearing, warning that “these comments only feed the scapegoating and targeting of Chinese Americans.”

But some of the Democrats who voted against creating the select committee said that while they have their own concerns about China, Democrats shouldn’t go too far in cooperating with Republicans’ push to take a more aggressive approach to the country.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), said that while there was less reckless rhetoric in the first hearing “than we might have feared, I do think we have to be careful about how we describe the struggle with China.”

“I think Chair Gallagher’s doing what he can to try to keep it focused in a productive space,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said. “But you’re playing with fire here, and you’ve got a whole bunch of people that think this committee is the place to stoke hate.”

“I personally would have felt better if Judy Chu” was the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said on Tuesday afternoon before the first hearing, though he added that he was confident in Krishnamoorthi.

How big are Democrats’ differences?

In an interview Wednesday, Krishnamoorthi said the divisions between Democrats aren’t as wide as they might appear — and they pale in comparison to House Republicans’ divisions over whether to continue aiding Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“I don’t know anybody on our side who says it’s okay for the CCP to engage in human rights abuses or engage in genocide against the Uyghurs or to dump products and try to conduct industrial espionage or to threaten Taiwan,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), one of three Congressional Progressive Caucus members on the committee, said he’d spoken with other committee members about sitting down with critics of how the committee is talking about China to hear them out. He wants to bring in “dissenting voices” as witnesses in future hearings — everyone from Henry Kissinger, the 99-year-old former secretary of state abhorred by progressives, to Cornell University professor Jessica Chen Weiss, who has warned that competition with China “risks becoming an end unto itself.”

If China invaded Taiwan, Khanna added, “my sense is there would be a coalescing of Democratic opinion in a way that we haven’t seen a coalescing of Republican opinion on Ukraine.”

Where it’s headed

Another Democrat on the select committee, Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.), took a more critical view of House Democrats who have voiced criticisms of the panel. The range of opinion on China within the Democratic caucus, he said, runs “from the very naive to the very serious.”

“There’s a very strong correlation between how seriously you take the threat and what intelligence you have access to,” Moulton said.

“I think that there is tremendous naivete in underestimating the amount of xenophobia that this could bring about,” Chu said in response.

“I’m wondering how far this is heading,” she added. “I mean, I’m wondering if an actual conflict comes about between the U.S. and China what this means for Chinese Americans here. And I think about the Japanese internment. I think about the rhetoric and how it got to a heightened state and I think about the fact that the xenophobia was not an overnight thing, in terms of it resulting in the internment.”

Asked whether she thought the select committee was a step toward something similar, she said, “That is what I wonder about.”

At the White House

White House ramps up covid fraud fight with a $1.6 billion request

NEW: Biden is calling on Congress to approve $1.6 billion to help top federal watchdogs and law enforcement agencies combat fraud targeting coronavirus aid programs — a move the White House hopes will “empower federal prosecutors and prevent such historic theft from targeting taxpayer money again,” our colleague Tony Romm reports.

Combating identity theft: “The White House also called for an additional $600 million to help prevent identity theft in the future and recover stolen payments, and another $400 million to help its victims, particularly during the pandemic.”

“The new money would fund the creation of a ‘early warning system’ to notify individuals whenever someone tries to obtain state or federal money in their names.”

“The new request for funds foreshadows the years of costly and complicated work now ahead of Washington … [and] formalizes Biden’s commitment in his State of the Union address last month,” Tony writes. “Every dollar we put into fighting fraud, the taxpayer will get back at least 10 times as much,” the president said.

In the agencies

Pete Buttigieg, Republican enemy No. 1

‘Pure politics’: “Republicans are seizing on the trail derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to ramp up their attacks against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying he is promoting his own agenda at the expense of families who are grappling with a toxic chemical accident in their backyard,” our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Ian Duncan and Justine McDaniel report.

“The result is an unusually personal and, on occasion, vitriolic back-and-forth involving a transportation secretary who is also a rising star in his party, potential candidate for higher office and prominent gay official — far from the usual technocratic and logistical debates that surround the Transportation Department.”

“Though part of a broader GOP criticism of the administration’s response to the derailment, the attacks on Buttigieg have in some cases been strikingly personal … [with some] taking the opportunity to wrap Buttigieg’s sexual orientation into their criticism, leading to allegations that the post-derailment criticism stems in part from homophobia.”

On the Hill

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Trump, taxes, Social Security and more

Rep. Don Bacon joins Washington Post Live on Wednesday, March 1. (Video: The Washington Post)

If you missed it: Leigh Ann spoke with Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and the House Armed Services Committee on Washington Post Live on Tuesday, in a wide-ranging and newsy conversation. Here are some highlights:

He’s part of a bipartisan group of House members working on spending cuts focusing on spending caps tied to inflation.

He’s open to raising taxes on the wealthy if it accompanies spending cuts.

On the debt limit, he said, “we have to assume” it will take Democrats to reach 218 votes.

He supports changes to Social Security (separate from the debt limit discussion). “We want to save Social Security. Doing nothing is not an answer — or it’s a bad answer.”

On Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) calling for a national divorce: “I think it’s ridiculous” and that her remarks are a “threat to our country.”

Trump can’t win in 2024, Bacon said.

Read the transcript here or watch the program above.

In the agencies

Federal agencies slow to increase voting accessibility

Most federal agencies, including the Bureau of Prisons, the Indian Health Service and the Department of Education, aren’t doing enough to make voting more accessible for millions of Americans — despite being directed to do so by Biden nearly two years ago, according to a new report released this morning.

“Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting offers an unprecedented opportunity to expand access to voter registration to millions of eligible voters, especially in communities traditionally marginalized in our democracy,” the report says. “For the [executive order] to have the most meaningful and far-reaching impact, federal agencies must prioritize implementation, and in some cases, make stronger commitments that embrace their full potential.”

The report, released ahead of the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — when white police officers beat nonviolent Black civil rights marchers as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in 1965 — gauges the progress 10 federal agencies made toward achieving the executive order’s goal of expanding voting access. The report was endorsed by more than 50 organizations, including civil rights groups, and it offers some recommendations.

“We estimate that, if these agencies integrate a high-quality voter registration opportunity for the people they serve, as recommended in this report, they could collectively generate an additional 3.5 million voter registration applications per year,” the report says.

Here are some of the report’s findings:

Three agencies are on the right track: the Interior Department, Veterans Affairs and the Treasury Department.

The Interior Department has ensured that students who attend tribal colleges and universities, such as Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas, have access to high-quality voter registration services, the report says.

Four agencies still have work to do: the Department of Health and Human Services, the General Services Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Prisons.

Although the Bureau of Prisons has promised to provide voter registration services for incarcerated individuals, progress has been very slow, according to the report.

Three agencies are falling behind: the Indian Health Service, the Department of Education and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Department of Education, the report says, is “missing [out on] a huge opportunity” by not integrating voter registration into the FAFSA application process.

What we're watching

On the Hill: Biden will speak at Senate Democrats’ lunch at the Capitol today.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who said on Tuesday he and Biden are “not in the same ballpark on so many things,” told The Early that he wants to hear from Biden about how “the debt is troublesome to us, the trajectory we’re on is really detrimental and harmful to our country. And hopefully there’s a pathway forward to sit down at least evaluate, evaluate where we are, how we got here so quick.”

World view: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in India today for the Group of 20 (G-20) conference. The global rift over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to color the gathering, despite India’s plea for all G-20 members to set aside their differences to tackle food, energy, climate and debt crises.

Note: Although his Russian and Chinese counterparts are also expected to attend the gathering, Blinken said Wednesday that he Although his Russian and Chinese counterparts are also expected to attend the gathering, Blinken said Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to meet with either of them.

The Media

