Texas congressman who backed gun-control bill faces GOP censure vote

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) is facing a censure vote this weekend from the Texas Republican Party for, among other things, voting in favor of a bipartisan gun-control package during the last Congress following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is in his district.

The state party’s expected censure would follow a similar move by a county party in Texas, which also cited Gonzales’s support for same-sex marriage legislation in the last Congress and votes against a House rules package and border legislation in this Congress. The censure resolution from the Medina County Republicans concluded that Gonzales has been “a poor representative” for his constituents.

The San Antonio Report, which first reported on the statewide censure effort, said that the State Republican Executive Committee is expected to vote Saturday. To pass, the effort would need support from three-fifths of the 64 committee members.

If successful, the state GOP could encourage other Republicans to run against Gonzales in a primary next year or deny him funding from the party.

Gonzales, who was elected in 2020, is an opponent of Rep. Chip Roy’s (R-Tex.) bill that would require that asylum seekers be detained while their cases are processed. Gonzales represents the largest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any lawmaker.

Gonzales’s objection and the opposition of several other Republicans have thwarted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) efforts to bring an immigration bill to the House floor despite repeated promises during the 2022 campaign.

The gun-control legislation that Gonzales supported expands criminal background checks for some gun buyers, bars a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing firearms, and funds programs that would allow authorities to seize guns from troubled individuals. It also provides additional funding for mental health services and school security initiatives.

A bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), negotiated the gun-control package. Gonzales was one of 14 House Republicans to support the bill.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022 at Robb Elementary School.

