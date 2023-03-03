Biden and Scholz meet amid debates over Ukraine aid

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met at the White House Friday, part of their ongoing effort to bolster the global coalition that is seeking to ensure a steady flow of assistance to war-battered Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two leaders, who met just hours after the White House announced an additional $400 million in military aid, reaffirmed their support and said they were dedicated to continue supplying weaponry as the war enters its second year and some residents of both countries show signs of weariness with the continued conflict.

“I want to thank you all for your strong and steady leadership. I mean that sincerely. It’s made a world of difference,” Biden said. “You stepped up to provide critical military support and you know, I would argue that beyond your military support, the moral support you gave Ukrainians has been profound. It’s been profound.”

Advertisement

Biden alluded to some of the domestic political challenges in Germany as the country ramps up its defense spending and seeks to diversify away from Russian energy sources, telling Scholz: “I know it’s not been easy. Very difficult for you.”

The president also remarked that the last time the two of them met at the White House was a few weeks before the Russian invasion and at a time when they were trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course.

“We made it clear that if he moved, we would both respond,” Biden said. “And together we made good on that promise.”

Speaking in English, the German chancellor said he appreciated the chance to meet.

“This is a very, very important year because of the very dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia invading Ukraine,” he said.

Scholz added that international unity was crucial when it comes to helping Ukraine, adding, “At this time I think it’s very important that we give the message that we will continue to do so as long as it takes and as long as it necessary.”

Advertisement

The two leaders ignored numerous questions shouted at them as reporters were ushered out of the room.

The United States earlier on Friday announced an additional $400 million in Ukraine assistance, mostly ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Bradley fighting vehicles, demolition munitions and other equipment.

The announcement, less than two weeks after a previous $2 billion package, brings the total U.S. military aid to more than $30 billion, including nearly $20 billion in direct shipments from Defense Department weaponry stocks and the rest in U.S.-funded contract purchases for Ukraine.

Heading into the meeting, White House officials said it was expected to last about an hour, with significant time for Biden and Scholz to talk one-on-one in the Oval Office. Ukraine was slated as the prime topic of discussion, with the leaders expected to exchange notes about their recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden during a trip to Kyiv and Scholz during a visit in Paris.

Advertisement

“The bulk of the meeting is going to focus on Ukraine,” a senior administration official said before the meeting, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the private encounter. “Both of the leaders wanted this to be a working-level meeting, wanted it to be very much a get-down-into-the-weeds focus on the issues of Ukraine.”

The official said that the possibility that China would provide lethal aid to Russia “was not a driving focus for this meeting” but that it would likely come up.

Germany has been criticized for not doing more to arm Ukraine — including resisting a proposal to send additional tanks before ultimately acquiescing — but American officials have sought to praise their NATO ally.

“Germany has provided significant air defense support to Ukraine, including a Patriot battery; the IRIS-T air defense system, which is an infrared seeking system; and five multiple launch rocket systems,” White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

Advertisement

Germany hosts the largest U.S. military presence in Europe, and that presence has been crucial as Biden has tried to reinforce NATO allies, particularly on the eastern flank, to deter any further Russian aggression.

Biden next week is planning to host Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, for another working visit.

Friday’s session was the second visit Scholz has made to the White House since he was sworn in 15 months ago. His first visit came in February 2022, about two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The two leaders also met last year at a G-7 summit in Germany and a G-20 gathering in Bali.

“I really appreciate the very good cooperation between the two of us, our governments and the United States and Germany and Europe and the transatlantic partnership, which is really in a very good shape today,” Scholz said before the meeting.

Germany has committed almost $15 billion in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, making it the largest donor in the European Union and the second-largest in the world, behind the United States.

GiftOutline Gift Article