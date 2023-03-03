Post Politics Now Biden hosts German leader as would-be successors speak at nearby conference

Today, President Biden will present a Vietnam War veteran with the Medal of Honor before welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House. The pair are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and growing concerns that China could wade into the conflict. Both leaders have held recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and are expected to compare notes.
Across the Potomac River, the Conservative Political Action Conference continues at National Harbor in Maryland. Friday’s speakers include three declared or potential Republican 2024 White House contenders: former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo (rescheduled from Thursday) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the gathering on Saturday.
11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for heroism during the Vietnam War. Watch live here.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Scholz.
3:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden heads to Delaware for the weekend.
