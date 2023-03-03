The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden hosts German leader as would-be successors speak at nearby conference

Key updates
On our radar: Biden and German chancellor Scholz expected to discuss war in Ukraine
On our radar: DeSantis cannonballs into America’s deep blue states for war on ‘woke’ ahead of 2024
On our radar: Biden team enlists top Democrats in early bid for campaign unity
President Biden, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaks to reporters as he departs the Capitol on Thursday. (Julia Nikhinson/For The Washington Post)
By
and  
 
clock iconUpdated 2 min ago

Today, President Biden will present a Vietnam War veteran with the Medal of Honor before welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House. The pair are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and growing concerns that China could wade into the conflict. Both leaders have held recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and are expected to compare notes.

Across the Potomac River, the Conservative Political Action Conference continues at National Harbor in Maryland. Friday’s speakers include three declared or potential Republican 2024 White House contenders: former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo (rescheduled from Thursday) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the gathering on Saturday.

On our radar: Biden and German chancellor Scholz expected to discuss war in Ukraine
On our radar: DeSantis cannonballs into America’s deep blue states for war on ‘woke’ ahead of 2024
On our radar: Biden team enlists top Democrats in early bid for campaign unity

Your daily dashboard

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for heroism during the Vietnam War. Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Haley addresses CPAC. Watch live here.
  • 1:20 p.m. Eastern: Pompeo addresses CPAC. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Scholz.
  • 3:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden heads to Delaware for the weekend.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for heroism during the Vietnam War. Watch live here.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: Haley addresses CPAC. Watch live here.
1:20 p.m. Eastern: Pompeo addresses CPAC. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Scholz.
3:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden heads to Delaware for the weekend.

1/6

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Good reads from the Post political staff

Biden team enlists top Democrats in early bid for campaign unity
Biden team enlists top Democrats in early bid for campaign unity
House Ethics Committee launches investigation of Rep. George Santos
House Ethics Committee launches investigation of Rep. George Santos
Biden says he would sign GOP-led resolution blocking D.C. crime bill
Biden says he would sign GOP-led resolution blocking D.C. crime bill
Republicans seize on train derailment to go after Buttigieg
Republicans seize on train derailment to go after Buttigieg
Biden personnel head under fire after hires with history of sexual misconduct
Biden personnel head under fire after hires with history of sexual miscondu...
White House slams ‘despicable’ suggestion Beau Biden should have been indicted
White House slams ‘despicable’ suggestion Beau Biden should have been indic...
Showdown before the raid: FBI agents and prosecutors argued over Trump
Showdown before the raid: FBI agents and prosecutors argued over Trump
When Jill Biden went to Africa, her comment about 2024 stole all the attention
When Jill Biden went to Africa, her comment about 2024 stole all the attent...
‘Make it a spectacle’: Proud Boys leader Tarrio key to Jan. 6, U.S. says
‘Make it a spectacle’: Proud Boys leader Tarrio key to Jan. 6, U.S. says
On student loan forgiveness, conservative justices skeptical of Biden plan
On student loan forgiveness, conservative justices skeptical of Biden plan
Obama launches leadership network focused on local civic engagement
Obama launches leadership network focused on local civic engagement
Murdoch admits some Fox hosts ‘were endorsing’ election falsehoods
Murdoch admits some Fox hosts ‘were endorsing’ election falsehoods
Sen. Fetterman remains hospitalized, ‘on path to recovery,’ office says
Sen. Fetterman remains hospitalized, ‘on path to recovery,’ office says
Embattled Rep. Ogles acknowledges misrepresenting his college major
Embattled Rep. Ogles acknowledges misrepresenting his college major
From Palm Beach to Staten Island, DeSantis makes 2024 moves on Trump’s turf
From Palm Beach to Staten Island, DeSantis makes 2024 moves on Trump’s turf
How a small-town train derailment erupted into a culture battle
How a small-town train derailment erupted into a culture battle
Democrats defend Rep. Chu against ‘xenophobic’ accusations of disloyalty to U.S.
Democrats defend Rep. Chu against ‘xenophobic’ accusations of disloyalty to...
End of carousel
Loading...