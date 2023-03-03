White House physician says small lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous

President Biden had one cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest on Feb. 16, his longtime doctor Kevin C. O’Connor said in a letter Friday. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and no further treatment is needed.
Basal cell carcinoma, O’Connor explained, does not tend to spread or metastasize, as other more serious skin cancers like melanoma do.
Per O’Connor, the area of the biopsy has healed nicely and Biden, 80, will continue under dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing health care.
O’Connor noted at the time of Biden’s physical that he had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed before assuming the presidency.