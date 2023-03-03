Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Biden team enlists all-star Democrats in early bid for campaign unity … The civil rights movement — an inspiration and source of regret for Biden … German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits White House … DeSantis goes to California … but first …

In the agencies

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's exit interview

Five questions for … Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: We sat down with the former Boston mayor on Thursday before he departs the administration later this month to become the NHL Players’ Association’s executive director. We talked about why he’s leaving, what he accomplished and his role in brokering the contract that Congress forced rail workers to accept in December.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You’re one of the first Biden cabinet members to depart. Why are you stepping down?

Walsh: It’s unexpected. An opportunity presented itself to run a union for NHL players. I wasn’t looking for it. It’s funny, I was talking to Charlie Baker, the [former] governor of Massachusetts, who is running the NCAA, and he said to me when he called me to tell me he’s got the job — like, how’d you do it? How’d that happen? And he said, “If you asked me to write 50 things down on a piece of paper for future careers” — it just happened. Somebody reached out to him: “Would you be interested in having a conversation?” And if you asked me to write down 100 potential career follow-ups, that would not have been one of them.

The Early: President Biden has often pledged to be the most pro-union president in history. What are the three most important moves that you made to put that mantra into practice?

Walsh: The first is really the legislation that he’s passed, and making sure that there’s language in the legislation that empowers workers. It’s not just about producing a green economy or clean energy or building new roads — it’s about creating opportunities. The second is probably the worker empowerment task force that he put together — the vice president’s the chair, I’m the vice chair. The third is the president’s not afraid to say the word “union.” And he’s not afraid to say people have the right to collective bargain.

The Early: The Labor Department said Monday that it would crack down on companies that have child labor in their supply chains in response to a New York Times investigation of migrant child labor. How does the department plan to go after such companies?

Walsh: We already have. The cases up to date, I want to say, are in the thousands that we’ve opened and closed. We have about 600 to 800 cases open right now — investigations into child labor complaints. We’re putting together a Department of Labor-led task force to look and see how we can work better across the board with [the Department of Health and Human Services] and wherever else we have to work with. We have a package that we’re going to be looking [for] from Congress for more money for enforcement officers. You can’t handle the number of complaints if you don’t have the number of officers.

[But] that potentially is the tip of the iceberg. There are cases that people won’t come forward. They’re afraid of their immigration status, they’re afraid of their family’s immigration status. There’s a lot of cases out there that we might not have even found yet. We have to send inspectors out to see if there’s problems out there.

The Early: You helped broker a deal last year between freight rail companies and their unions that Congress voted to force in December after four of the 12 unions voted against it. Did you anticipate while negotiating it that some unions might reject it?

Walsh: I did. Was I surprised? No. But do I stand by the process, what we’ve done, moving forward? Yes. We did all the things we were asked to do. We’re living in a very difficult time. We had, at that point, the height of inflation. We just got off the L.A. ports [labor dispute] and the supply chain issues of the previous holiday season. The economy just couldn’t take another hit.

Saying that, the contract’s a good contract. At least two of the companies have already begun to negotiate and have offered the unions paid sick leave. We made it clear — myself, [then-National Economic Council Director] Brian Deese, the president — made it very clear to the companies that you need to address this issue, and they are. Most of them are.

The Early: We last saw each other in October in Indiana at an event you did with Democratic Rep. Frank J. Mrvan. He won reelection by only six points in a union-heavy district that used to be solidly Democratic. Do you worry union members are moving away from Democrats?

Walsh: I think both parties right now are in this place of fighting for their traditional voters. The moderate Republicans are looking for a place to go. You have some organized labor people over the last couple of elections not sure if the Democratic Party is the right party for them. I think the parties and the candidates have to do a better job of defining what they stand for.

At the White House

Biden team enlists all-star Democrats in early bid for campaign unity

Campaigning with the stars: “Biden’s team is moving quickly to build a ‘national advisory board’ stocked with Democratic governors, senators and other political stars who will travel and speak on Biden’s behalf during his expected reelection campaign, an early effort to unify party leaders and minimize the chance of dissent,” our colleagues Tyler Pager and Matt Viser report.

“The group, which will be housed at the Democratic National Committee and formally announced this month, is among steps Biden aides are taking to prepare for the president’s likely reelection bid, which he is expected to announce in April.”

“One of the goals of the unity effort, Biden’s aides said, is to showcase the diversity among the party’s stars. They hope to tamp down internal divisions during what could be a turbulent election.”

“Biden may be especially sensitive to the need for unity given that the Democrats’ last presidential primary was a free-for-all with more than two dozen candidates, pitting some of the party’s top figures against each other.”

Here are the members of the advisory board:

Governors

Gavin Newsom Ill of California

J.B. Pritzker of Illinois

Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

Wes Moore of Maryland

Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania

Phil Murphy of New Jersey

Lawmakers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.)

Sen Christopher A. Coons (Del.)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.)

Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (Tex.)

Mayors

New York Mayor Eric Adams

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

White House Notebook

The civil rights movement — an inspiration and source of regret for Biden

White House reporter and renowned Bidenologist Matt Viser files this week’s Notebook:

The civil rights movement has long been a prism through which Biden has seen his political career.

But at its core is also a tension over the fact that he wasn’t as active as he wishes he were — and, at times, he’s overstated his role in the fight.

When Biden travels to Selma, Ala., this weekend for the annual commemoration of the Bloody Sunday march, it will mark his first time going to the seminal city as president.

When he went as vice president in 2013, he had some unscripted remarks before joining the crowd in walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“I regret — and although it’s not a part of what I'm supposed to say — I apologize it took me 48 years to get here,” Biden said. “I should have been here. It's one of the regrets that I have and many in my generation have.”

He had watched the first march, he said, while he was a senior in college. It was an event he said would inform his worldview and harden his convictions.

Biden also spoke in Selma in 2020 during his presidential campaign, addressing a crowd at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church hours after winning the South Carolina primary — a victory that would propel him to the Democratic nomination. Last year, he recorded a video message that played during the event.

This year, the question he may be asking himself is whether he’s done enough as president to meet the ambitions he set for himself on civil rights as a presidential candidate and during his political career.

Each time Biden has spoken in Selma, he has referenced the need to expand voting rights.

“What you all did here 48 years ago changed the hearts and the minds of the vast majority of the American people. That’s why I am absolutely convinced we will prevail in this new fight in regard to voter access and voting rights,” Biden said a decade ago.

But his plan to make it easier to vote and overhaul the country’s election laws failed to make it out of the Senate during the first two years of his presidency — depriving him of the type of legacy-making civil rights law he’s long admired.

His record on civil rights — just as much as his admiration for what’s happened in the past — will no doubt be on his mind when he visits Selma on Sunday.

What we're watching

At the White House: Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House today for the first time since February 2022, when Scholz visited Washington weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The pair are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and growing concerns that China could wade into the conflict.

The one-hour visit comes as both countries continue to discourage China from sending weapons to Russia. Scholz has called on Beijing to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, while the U.S. has begun from sending weapons to Russia. Scholz has called on Beijing to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, while the U.S. has begun consulting with top allies about sanctioning China . But imposing sanctions may be a tall order for Germany since China is its top trading partner

The one-on-one meeting also follows a tense standoff between Scholtz and Biden over whether (and when) to send military tanks to Ukraine. The episode was over whether (and when) to send military tanks to Ukraine. The episode was one of a handful of moments when the Biden administration became frustrated with Scholtz’s hesitancy.

CPAC: Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland today. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump will speak at the conference on Saturday evening. The conservative gathering will be a crucial test of his political standing and grip on the Republican base.

The campaign

DeSantis’ war on ‘woke’ — in California

Hello from sunny California: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ditched this year’s gathering at CPAC for a trip to one of “America’s bluest states, where he is brawling with liberal governors and mingling with donors as he tiptoes around a direct conflict with Trump,” our colleagues Maeve Reston and Hannah Knowles write.

“DeSantis has used his blue state trips to contrast them with Florida — using statistics that sometimes mask far more complicated debates — and present himself as a combatant against the ‘woke’ left. The arguments he has advanced serve as a foundation for the presidential campaign many expect him to launch later this year, though DeSantis has not said publicly if he is running.”

Happening Sunday: DeSantis will deliver remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sunday, before heading to a fundraising dinner in Orange County for the local Republican Party. Newsom told our colleagues that he relishes the chance to debate with DeSantis, saying in a statement, “Welcome to the real freedom state.” He also predicted that DeSantis is “going to get smoked by Trump” in the Republican primary. DeSantis aides didn’t respond to a request for comment. DeSantis will deliver remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sunday, before heading to a fundraising dinner in Orange County for the local Republican Party.

Newsom told our colleagues that he relishes the chance to debate with DeSantis, saying in a statement, “Welcome to the real freedom state.” He also predicted that DeSantis is “going to get smoked by Trump” in the Republican primary. DeSantis aides didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Our colleagues Camila DeChalus, Matthew Brown and Stephanie Hays created a quiz that sorts users into different congressional committees based on how they answer six questions (e.g., Do you want to make a name for yourself right away?).

Curious about which committee assignment you’ll receive? Find out, here.

(Tobi was assigned to the Foreign Affairs Committee — which is definitely on brand for her.)

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

