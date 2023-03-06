Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today marks the start of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, which we're tracking from D.C., while our colleagues Timothy Puko and Evan Halper are attending in person.

In today’s edition, we’ll cover America’s home heating divide and a landmark deal to protect ocean life. But first:

The battle over Biden’s climate-friendly investing rule is just beginning

President Biden is expected to issue the first veto of his presidency after Congress last week passed a bill that would repeal a Labor Department rule on climate-friendly investing.

But the presidential veto will hardly end the battle over the rule, which 25 Republican attorneys general have challenged in federal court.

The congressional vote “was somewhat performative because everyone knew that Biden would veto it," Josh Lichtenstein, a partner at the law firm Ropes & Gray, told The Climate 202. "I think the litigation is probably the most credible actual threat to the rule.”

The litigation comes as conservatives increasingly charge that ESG investing — shorthand for environmental, social and governance investing — allows fund managers to prioritize social issue considerations over earnings.

Here’s what to know about the fight over the Labor Department rule and why it matters:

The backstory

The battle over the rule has a long and winding history.

In 2020, the Trump administration finalized a rule requiring those overseeing retirement plans to always put economic interests ahead of other considerations.

In November, the Biden administration reversed the Trump regulation, replacing it with a rule clarifying that plan managers may consider ESG factors as long as they’re in the best financial interest of beneficiaries.

Ken Paxton , 25 states Led by Texas Attorney General, 25 states sued in January over the Biden rule.

And last week, the House and Senate moved to rescind the Biden rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to scrap a regulation within 60 legislative days of its enactment by a simple majority vote.

The states argue that the rule allows retirement fund managers to prioritize ESG considerations over profits, jeopardizing the savings of millions of Americans.

The regulation “prioritizes woke Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing over protecting the retirement savings of approximately two-thirds of the U.S. population,” Paxton said in a statement last month.

But Lichtenstein said the rule specifically bans fund managers from prioritizing social goals over earnings.

“A lot of the opposition to the rule, including this lawsuit, is premised on the idea that the Biden administration is willing to accept lesser financial returns in exchange for advancing ESG goals,” Lichtenstein said. “But that’s actually expressly prohibited under the rule."

Congressional intent?

Some of the challengers also argue, however, that Congress’s rejection of the rule will bolster their litigation.

They cite the “major questions doctrine,” a conservative legal idea that says federal agencies need explicit authorization from Congress to issue sweeping regulations.

By voting to repeal the rule, they say, Congress explicitly signaled that the Labor Department lacked the authority to issue it.

“It sends a clear signal of congressional intent,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, a fossil fuel industry group that joined the states’ lawsuit. “Agencies have really been assuming greater and greater power that Congress never gave them.”

But Hana Vizcarra, a senior attorney at the environmental law firm Earthjustice, called this argument “completely ridiculous.”

Vizcarra said Congress clearly authorized the Labor Department rule when it passed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act , the 1974 law that sets minimum standards for most retirement and health plans.

She also noted that a two-thirds majority of Congress would be needed to override Biden’s veto — a majority that seems unlikely to materialize.

“Congress hasn’t really disapproved of the rule, and they won’t,” Vizcarra said.

‘Follow the money’

Some experts tracking the backlash to ESG investing say it appears motivated less by genuine concerns about sustainable investing, and more by desires to satisfy deep-pocketed donors and score political points.

Leonard Leo , executive vice president of the Federalist Society , an , executive vice president of the, an influential organization for conservative lawyers, oversees a trust that has spent more than $10 million on efforts to oppose ESG investing, the Wall Street Journal reported

The fossil fuel industry has also funded several conservative groups leading the pushback, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

And in a sign that ESG investing has become a major political flash point, at least two potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence — have recently railed against the issue.

“Follow the money — the money traces back to donors who have a financial and ideological interest in ESG data not being public,” Witold Henisz, faculty director of the ESG Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told The Climate 202.

“There are also people who are focused on the elections, and they think this is a wedge issue and a useful cudgel to come at woke liberal elites,” he added.

Pence, in a tweet last week, insisted that he was focused on protecting “hard-working Americans’ retirement accounts.”

Paxton’s office declined to comment for this report.

Pressure points

America has a huge home heating divide

The ways Americans heat their homes, like the country’s politics, are deeply divided, The Washington Post’s John Muyskens, Shannon Osaka and Naema Ahmed report.

In much of the South and rural America, many residents rely on electricity to heat their homes, whether in the form of old, inefficient electric resistance heaters or new, more efficient heat pumps.

By contrast, in cities and on the coasts, many people depend on fossil fuels to stay warm. Natural gas dominates urban, heavily populated areas in states such as New York, California and Illinois, while fuel oil heats many homes in the Northeast.

There is a certain irony to this home heating divide: As the Biden administration works to electrify America, the areas that tend to have the most Republican voters have already embraced electricity, while Democratic strongholds could have a harder time ditching fossil fuels.

International climate

Nations agree on ‘world-changing’ deal to protect ocean life

Diplomats from more than 190 nations finalized a treaty Saturday evening to protect the biodiversity of the world’s oceans, agreeing for the first time on a framework to safeguard waters beyond national boundaries, The Post’s Leo Sands and Dino Grandoni report.

The landmark deal, which comes after nearly 20 years of negotiations and stalled talks, still needs to be ratified by the United Nations, and it could take years before it is formally adopted by member states. But environmentalists hailed the final text as a crucial first step toward reducing threats such as pollution and overfishing for marine species beneath the more than two-thirds of Earth’s ocean surface that are unprotected.

Environmentalists say the deal could also bolster the fight against climate change, since healthy marine ecosystems have a greater capacity to sequester and store carbon.

On the Hill this week

It’s a busy week on Capitol Hill for environmental policy, with many hearings in both chambers. Here’s what we have on tap:

On Tuesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety will hold a hearing on legislation that would require cryptocurrency companies to disclose the environmental effects of their mining.

On Wednesday: The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing on the economic toll of wildfires on vulnerable communities as climate change intensifies such blazes.

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will hold a hearing on the Energy Department ’s participation in interagency research partnerships, including those aimed at advancing climate predictions.

House Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry will hold a hearing on “forestry stakeholder perspectives” as the panel works on the Thewill hold a hearing on “forestry stakeholder perspectives” as the panel works on the 2023 farm bill , which many Democrats say should be a climate bill.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands will hold an oversight hearing titled “Promoting Conservation with a Purpose on America’s Federal Lands and Forests.”

The House Small Business Committee will hold a hearing on small-business owners’ perspectives on the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the United States” Clean Water Act . will hold a hearing on small-business owners’ perspectives on the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the United States” rule that expands which wetlands, streams and rivers can be regulated under the

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs will meet for the first hearing in a series to examine whether releasing oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a solution to the global energy crisis. Republicans on the panel allege that recent Biden administration drawdowns from the emergency reserve have caused energy price increases and supply shortages.

On Thursday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on protecting public health and the environment following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Railroad CEO Alan Shaw of Norfolk Southern is set to testify about the derailment and steps to prevent similar incidents.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the nuclear fuel cycle, which includes uranium mining.

On Friday: The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing on ensuring greater flood insurance coverage.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Some news you can (maybe) use: 🐰

Thanks for reading!

