Post Politics Now Biden to address firefighters, offering preview of 2024

Biden to address firefighters, offering preview of 2024

Oversight Committee Democrats call on GOP to denounce white nationalism
In Calif. speech, DeSantis pitches Florida's population gain
In Selma, Biden stresses voting rights in face of divided Congress
President Biden speaks with reporters during his walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is poised to deliver what is expected to be a spirited speech at a gathering of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the first major labor organization to endorse his 2020 White House bid. Biden, who has promised to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” will be the first sitting president to address the group in more than two decades. While not a campaign event, Biden’s speech should offer a preview of the themes he will press if he moves forward with a 2024 reelection bid.

The address comes ahead of a busy week for both the White House and Congress. Among the highlights: The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on a Republican-led measure to overturn the revamped D.C. criminal code — with Biden’s support. On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to release his budget proposal and deliver a speech about it from Philadelphia.

  12:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden addresses the firefighters' conference in Washington.
  1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House.
12:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden addresses the firefighters’ conference in Washington. Watch live here.
1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Watch live here.

