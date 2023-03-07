Post Politics Now Biden seeks contrast with GOP as he pushes new Medicare plan

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Today, as he pushes a new plan to extend the solvency of Medicare, President Biden is seeking a contrast with Republicans that will almost certainly resonate into next year’s presidential campaign. Biden’s plan relies on an increase in the Medicare tax rate on earned and unearned income above $400,000 and strengthening Medicare’s newly established negotiation power on drug prices. In a guest essay in the New York Times, Biden argues that Republicans, by contrast, would weaken the program through benefit cuts.

In Tallahassee, one of Biden’s would-be successors, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), is poised to deliver a closely watched State of the State address Tuesday. DeSantis has yet to formally announce a 2024 White House bid, but his speech comes amid a spate of national travel, including a visit to the early nominating state of Iowa planned later this week.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee. Watch live here.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Senate Republican leaders hold a news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Senate Democratic leaders hold a news conference. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

