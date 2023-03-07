Post Politics Now Biden seeks contrast with GOP as he pushes new Medicare plan

Today, as he pushes a new plan to extend the solvency of Medicare, President Biden is seeking a contrast with Republicans that will almost certainly resonate into next year’s presidential campaign. Biden’s plan relies on an increase in the Medicare tax rate on earned and unearned income above $400,000 and strengthening Medicare’s newly established negotiation power on drug prices. In a guest essay in the New York Times, Biden argues that Republicans, by contrast, would weaken the program through benefit cuts.