Comment on this story

Good morning! Are you ready for budget week? Send tips on crunching numbers to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Today's edition: California to cut ties with Walgreens over abortion pill sales. Some parents misled others about their child's covid status. But first … On tap this week: Budget battles and a House covid-19 origin hearing The spotlight will be on two contentious issues this week.

At the White House, President Biden unveiled his plan this morning aimed at averting a Medicare funding crisis and ensuring the program is funded for at least 25 years, our colleague Jeff Stein reports. The plan is part of the administration’s budget set to be released Thursday.

On Capitol Hill, House Republicans’ probes into the origin of covid-19 are intensifying. The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic is holding its first hearing Wednesday diving into the issue, which exploded back into the media last week.

Here’s what to expect:

Biden’s Medicare plan

New this a.m.: The White House released a proposal to raise taxes on Americans earning over $400,000 and further reduce what Medicare pays for prescription drugs. The idea is to boost financing for the program facing automatic federal cuts starting in 2028, Jeff writes.

New York Times today. “The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits,” Biden wrote in an op-ed in thetoday.

The details: The plan would increase the net investment income tax — which the Affordable Care Act created — from 3.8 percent to 5 percent for those earning more than $400,000 per year. The tax applies to capital gains and investment income, and Biden’s proposal would expand it to more kinds of income from pass-through firms.

The new plans would also beef up the law Democrats passed last year allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time. It would allow the federal government to negotiate the price of more drugs, speed up the process for negotiations, cap co-pays for some generic drugs to $2 per prescription per month, among other measures.

Reality check: The president’s budget is a messaging document. Congress holds the power of the purse, and House Republicans are taking early swipes at Biden’s budget even before its Thursday release, our colleague Tony Romm notes. But for weeks, Biden has elevated the idea of Republican cuts to the popular entitlement program, indicating how politically potent he believes the issue could be during a reelection campaign.

More from Jeff:

Scoop (for anyone awake lol):



Biden to unveil new plan keeping Medicare solvent +25 yrs, raising tax on ppl above $400K & prescription drug rules



Direct challenge to GOP over health plan for ~60M seniors



Automatic cuts may hit Medicare in ‘28 w/o actionhttps://t.co/qlH7ZpSvAc — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 7, 2023

The New York Times’s Margot Sanger-Katz:

The president has a plan to improve Medicare’s finances. It’s a tax increase. https://t.co/2xpXhcNBV8 — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) March 7, 2023

Covid origins

The House covid subcommittee’s Wednesday hearing comes as Republicans are emboldened by a new analysis from the Energy Department, which concluded with “low confidence” that an accidental lab leak most likely triggered the pandemic.

The announcement for the hearing states that “mounting evidence continues to point to the virus originating from a lab leak.” But within the Biden administration, federal agencies remain divided over which theories they lean toward, with more favoring the hypothesis that the virus naturally “spilled over” from animals to humans. And whether the two parties can push past the hyperpartisan nature of the pandemic, its origins and the federal government’s response isn’t clear.

A bit of news: The witness for the Democratic side will be Paul G. Auwaerter, the clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, according to a spokesperson for Rep. Raul Ruiz (Calif.), the panel’s ranking Democrat.

In a statement to The Health 202, Ruiz said the question of what caused the pandemic is best answered by “our expert intelligence and scientific communities” and “must be done without politicization, extreme partisan rhetoric, and conspiratorial accusations that vilify our nation’s public health experts.”

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans tapped three witnesses. Slated to testify are Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Donald Trump; Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council; and Nicholas Wade, formerly of the New York Times and science publications.

In a statement to The Health 202, Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said his aim is to “produce a bipartisan report in two years’ time that may guide us for future pandemics.”

Expect more to come on the virus’s origin. Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have also launched their own probe and will hold additional hearings as part of their investigation, according to a GOP spokesperson for the committee.

And there’s one more thing we’re watching: The House is slated to vote this week on a Senate-approved bill that would compel the director of national intelligence to declassify certain information related to the origins of the virus. It’s unclear what Biden would do if the legislation reached his desk; officials didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Health 202.

State scan

California cuts ties with Walgreens over abortion pill decision

California will no longer do business with Walgreens, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said yesterday, after the pharmacy chain recently said it wouldn’t dispense abortion pills in some states where the medication is legal, The Post’s Niha Masih reports.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Reuters that “all relationships” between Walgreens and California were now under review, but didn’t specify how business ties would change.

The backstory: This comes after Politico reported that the pharmacy chain had committed to nearly two dozen Republican state attorneys general that it wouldn’t dispense abortion pills by mail or at their brick-and-mortar locations. That includes several states where the medication is legal, such as Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.

A statement from the company released yesterday is at odds with that correspondence to GOP leaders, Niha writes. The statement specifies that the company “plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so” and is seeking certification to do so.

More from Newsom:

California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.



We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

Maryland assisted suicide advocates make abortion rights plea: ‘My body, my choice’

Advocates for physician-assisted suicide are reframing their argument in Maryland, seeking to appeal to lawmakers who want the state to become a national model for protecting abortion rights by asserting that bodily autonomy should be viewed no differently at the beginning of life than it is at the end of it, our colleagues Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox report.

It’s a new approach in a long-standing campaign to allow Maryland doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medicine to terminally ill patients who want to end their lives. A measure that would legalize the practice is slated to be heard in a state Senate committee this week.

Reality check: Similar proposals have been introduced for most of the past eight years, and none have mustered enough votes to pass both chambers. Now, lawmakers are warning that the bill could face head winds again as the legislature weighs how many issues to undertake in the final weeks of its 90-day session.

Coronavirus

Some parents misled others about their kids’ covid status, study finds

Some parents in the United States were dishonest about their children having the coronavirus or intentionally didn’t follow testing and quarantine guidelines, Niha reports, citing the results of a study published yesterday.

The parents’ behaviors could have contributed to the spread of covid-19, said the report’s authors, who included researchers from U.S. and British universities. However, the survey, conducted in December 2021, may not be demographically representative of U.S. parents since participants were recruited through a panel of volunteer online survey takers rather than random sampling.

What the researchers found: Parents chose not to disclose their child’s covid status most commonly because they said they wanted “to exercise personal freedom as a parent.” Parents also wanted their children to “resume a normal life.”

Some parents acknowledged they were dishonest about their kids’ vaccination status to allow them to participate in activities; others said they covered up their children’s covid status so they wouldn’t miss school, or because they couldn’t afford to miss work themselves.

The study also found that some parents mischaracterized their children’s ages to get them vaccinated before the children were eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

Researchers said the findings offer crucial lessons for future pandemics. The concerns of parents need to be addressed so that “misrepresentation and nonadherence feel less necessary,” they said.

In other health news

The federal health department is awarding $250,000 in emergency funding to Community Action Agency of Columbiana County , a health center in Ohio offering emergency response support and follow-up medical care for people affected by the , a health center in Ohio offering emergency response support and follow-up medical care for people affected by the East Palestine train derailment

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) is calling on shop owners to require customers to briefly when first entering stores to help law enforcement crack down on retail crime, Liam Stack reports for the New York Times. remove their face masks when first entering stores to help law enforcement crack down on retail crime,reports for the

Eli Lilly will dodge paying Medicaid about $150 for each vial of insulin used in the program after dramatically cutting the list price of some of its older products last week. The company wasStat’s John Wilkerson reports. The company was about to be penalized by the federal government for hiking the price of its drugs faster than the rate of inflation,’sreports.

Daybook

Just announced: The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee will markup five pieces of legislation tomorrow. The measures include proposals to shield the nation’s suicide prevention hotline from cybersecurity incidents, prohibit the use of quality-adjusted life years in coverage and payment determinations under federal health care programs, and permanently elevate fentanyl-related substances to Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article