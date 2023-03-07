Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Biden unveils plan to avert Medicare funding crisis … Tucker Carlson depicts Jan. 6 as 'mostly peaceful' … Twenty years of debt, visualized

The campaign

Democrats concerned about crime ahead of 2024

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday to overturn the D.C. government’s overhaul of the District’s criminal code in the latest indication of the political power of voters’ concerns about crime ahead of the 2024 elections.

More and more Democratic senators and President Biden have signaled support for a GOP bill to block the D.C. bill despite the party’s long-standing opposition to attempts to interfere in the District’s governance. Republicans have derided the D.C. bill as soft on crime.

The likely vote to strike down the law comes a week after another indication that crime remains a critical concern for many voters: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s failure to advance even to a runoff in her reelection race, which centered on crime.

“There’s deep anxiety about public safety,” said David Axelrod, a former top adviser to former president Barack Obama and a longtime Chicagoan. “And Democrats or anyone running for public office needs to be able to speak to that.”

An administration reversal

The Biden administration said last month that it opposed a Republican bill to strike down the new criminal code, which the D.C. Council passed in January over Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s veto. Just 31 House Democrats — many of whom represent battleground districts — voted for the bill to repeal it last month.

But Biden reversed himself on Thursday and said he would sign the bill if it cleared the Senate — a decision that angered House Democrats who had already voted against overturning the D.C. measure.

As Democratic senators said they would vote for the bill, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Monday tried without success to withdraw the D.C. legislation from congressional review. (Mendelson has said the council will take another crack at the issue no matter the outcome of this week’s vote.)

Axelrod said he wasn’t surprised Biden changed course on the D.C. bill.

“It may be more surprising that the White House took the position it took in the first place,” he said.

Vulnerable Dems concerned

Several Democratic senators facing competitive races have said they’ll vote with Republicans on the D.C. bill, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, haven’t said how they plan to vote.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who’s running for reelection next year, said he would vote to strike down the law because Bowser was opposed to the revised code while the D.C. Council supported it — even though she urged Congress not to interfere in the District’s affairs.

“That tells me that it’s kind of not ready for prime time,” Kaine said.

But Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said he saw political considerations at work.

“I’m sure they saw the political winds blowing against them and the president decided to cut bait,” he said. “And I think that was obviously the smart thing to do.”

Democrats’ dilemma

Voters have given Biden low marks on his handling of crime since his first year in office.

Just 40 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of crime and 58 percent disapproved, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll in January . Those numbers are almost unchanged from the first time ABC asked the question in July 2021.

Asked which party they trust more to handle crime, 54 percent of registered voters chose Republicans, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted right before last year’s midterms. Just 34 percent chose Democrats.

Biden in his State of the Union address last month called for “more resources to reduce violent crime and gun crime” as well as legislation to hold police officers accountable. But Axelrod compared Democrats’ dilemma in talking about crime to the fine line Biden has tried to walk on the economy, which voters say they’re unhappy with even though the unemployment rate is historically low.

“If people don’t feel like things are getting better, you can’t jawbone them into thinking that they are better,” Axelrod said.

Swing state cities

After soaring during the pandemic, murder rates fell in Chicago and other cities last year — but they remain much higher than in 2019 in many of them, including some cities in crucial swing states. In Philadelphia, for instance, the murder rate last year was 8 percent lower than 2021 but 47 percent higher than 2019, according to data compiled by AH Datalytics.

Some cities didn’t even see declines last year.

In Atlanta, the murder rate last year was 6 percent higher than in 2021 and 72 percent higher than 2019.

In Milwaukee, the murder rate was 11 percent higher than in 2021 and 124 percent higher than 2019.

Thomas Abt, a senior fellow with the Council on Criminal Justice who testified last year before the House Judiciary Committee’s crime subcommittee, said voters’ concerns about crime are rooted in reality but faulted conservatives for hyping the situation.

“Conservatives across the country have a tendency to sensationalize crime stories and crime data. I think they often do that for political reasons,” Abt said. “On the other hand, I think that progressives often don’t do enough to assure the public that they understand concerns about crime and are ready and willing to address them.”

At the White House

Biden unveils plan to avert Medicare funding crisis

SCOOP: “The White House on Tuesday will propose raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health-care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, challenging Republicans over an imminent funding crisis,” according to a copy of the plan reviewed by our colleague Jeff Stein.

The details: The administration will propose changes to bolster the program for at least 25 years, per Jeff.

A tax hike: “The White House’s proposal would raise the net investment income tax, created by the Affordable Care Act , from 3.8 percent to 5 percent for all Americans earning more than $400,000 per year … The tax applies to capital gains and investment income. The plan also would expand this tax by applying it to more kinds of income from pass-through firms — businesses in which the owners pay taxes on their personal income taxes. Currently, these kinds of business owners do not pay this tax.”

Reduced prescription drug costs: “The plan would give the administration authority to negotiate what price the federal government pays for more drugs than the limited number approved as part of Democrats’ legislative package last year, while also speeding up the process for negotiations. The prescription drug changes would bring in an additional $200 billion for the Medicare trust fund, the plan states. The proposal would also cap co-pays for some generic drugs, such as those used to treat hypertension and high cholesterol, to $2 per prescription per month.”

Biden v. GOP: Tuesday’s Medicare proposal is part of the White House’s broader 2024 budget rollout, which is expected to be released Thursday. The budget faces an uphill climb in the GOP-controlled House — with Republicans already unleashing “early onslaught of attacks against President Biden and his 2024 budget” while readying “their own plan seeking billions of dollars in spending cuts,” our colleague Tony Romm writes.

“Some Republicans already have rejected the document outright. In a sign of the two parties’ competing, conflicting visions, GOP leaders have held firm in their bid to slash federal health, science, education and labor spending next fiscal year — and have hardened in their opposition to the new taxes that the White House seeks.”

“The early political barbs set the stage for a higher-stakes showdown this summer, when the U.S. must act to raise or suspend the debt ceiling — the legal limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills.”

What we're watching

Tucker’s version of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol: We are watching to see how Republicans respond to Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson’s interpretation.

TikTok adieu? Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Thune are unveiling their bipartisan legislation, the RESTRICT Act, that would give the president more flexibility in banning TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app used by 100 million Americans.

The media: Dominion Voting Systems is expected to release additional documents as part of its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., today. The documents will likely continue to pull the curtain back on how the network’s star anchors and top executives really felt about former president Donald Trump, his allies and his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

In the courts: A federal judge in Texas is expected to rule soon on a lawsuit that aims to restrict access to mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortions. The challenge, brought by several antiabortion groups and doctors against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is yet another abortion lawsuit in post-Roe America. A ruling in favor of the antiabortion groups and doctors would affect millions of women nationwide and be the most significant ruling on abortion access since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.

On the Hill

Carlson depicts Jan. 6 as ‘mostly peaceful’

The Carlson cut: Using newly obtained security footage from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday alleged that there was little violence that day, describing the rioters as being “orderly and meek” and arguing that they were “not insurrectionists, they were sightseers.”

Carlson acquired the tapes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), who provided access to over 40,000 hours of footage last month.

Portions of Monday’s segment focused on rioter Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”), Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

“Despite repeated warnings as to the sensitive nature of this footage, the Speaker decided it was more important to give in to a Fox host who spews lies and propaganda than to protect the Capitol and the police, members, and staff that serve in it,” Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the former chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, the Speaker decided it was more important to give in to a Fox host who spews lies and propaganda than to protect the Capitol and the police, members, and staff that serve in it,”(D-Miss.), the former chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, said in a statement

Carlson said his team “checked first with the Capitol Police,” which he said had minor reservations, CNN reports . Carlson said he made a single change by blurring a door.

Carlson is expected to show additional footage tonight.

The Data

Twenty years of debt, visualized: Since 2001, “four presidents, 10 sessions of Congress and two wars have contributed to the tide of red ink,” our colleague Jeff Stein writes. It all started on June 7, 2001, when President George W. Bush signed “the first of two major tax cuts into law, slashing rates on ordinary income as well as on capital gains and dividends.”

The Media

