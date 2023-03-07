Campaign 2024 chat: How divided is the GOP presidential field? Ask us questions.

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off this week at National Harbor in Maryland. Several 2024 hopefuls are on the event roster, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and of course, former president Donald Trump. But there are also be some notable no-shows (we’ll get to that!). Either way, we’re a short few months away from the first Republican primary debate this summer, so let’s jump in.
I’m Brianna Tucker, a deputy politics editor for The Washington Post. I’ve covered Congress, climate, three election cycles, and was tuned in during all 15 rounds of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership — shout out to C-SPAN. I’m going to be answering your questions for the next two months about politics and 2024, and sharing the inside scoop from our reporters on the campaign trail.
Join me on Tuesday, March 7 at 12 p.m. Eastern time for our first chat. I'll be joined by national politics reporter Hannah Knowles, who was just in Florida reporting on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. While DeSantis hasn't declared his presidential intentions, he has certainly laid the groundwork for a potential 2024 campaign.
Presidential candidates for 2024
Three Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.