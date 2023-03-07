Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1923, the New Republican first published Robert Frost's "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening." The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight South Korea gets a Biden state dinner and makes a deal with Japan This week has brought two interesting developments regarding South Korea that may benefit President Biden's policies toward North Korea and China. Both approaches turn on rallying close allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to contain the two nuclear-armed powers.

Let’s start with today’s development, scooped by my colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Michelle Ye Hee Lee: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol next month will make just the second state visit of Biden’s term, complete with a state dinner on April 26.

One reason for the honor, they highlighted, is U.S.-South Korea cooperation on North Korea, “which has nuclear ambitions, launched an unprecedented number of missile tests and fired long-range missiles into the sea since Biden took office more than two years ago.” There’s also Seoul’s key role in the regional coalition Biden wants to counter China’s rise and ambitions.

And there’s a big economic component, they noted:

“U.S. officials said South Korea’s billions of dollars of economic investments in the United States — including from major corporations such as Samsung, SK Group and Hyundai — played a key role in the decision to invite Yoon and his wife, first lady Kim Keon Hee, adding that such investments will help strengthen each countries’ supply chains. A senior administration official noted that such technology investments used to go to China.”

While “Yoon has drawn South Korea closer to the United States,” he “faces a South Korean public that is increasingly debating whether they can still trust the United States to protect them in case of war on the peninsula,” per Yasmeen and Michelle.

“The shifting geopolitical landscape around South Korea in the past year — the unprecedented number of missile launches from North Korea, Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling and growing fears that China will invade Taiwan — has prompted South Koreans to take a sober look at their security dependence on the United States.”

South Korea and Japan seem to reach a deal

Word of the dinner came shortly after South Korea and Japan — America’s two closest allies in Asia — appeared to take a big step toward defusing a decades-old dispute. It’s not a done deal, but the result could be closer cooperation on, again, North Korea and China.

At issue is Japan’s use of forced labor during its occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, and what it might owe the workers and their families. Michelle reported Monday South Korea has announced it will compensate those laborers.

“Seoul will use a foundation that will be funded by South Korean companies, rather than seeking direct payments from the Japanese firms that employed the workers. The South Korean Supreme Court in 2018 ordered the Japanese companies to pay damages to those workers,” Michelle reported.

Geopolitical considerations

The arrangement reflects Yoon’s “efforts to improve the country’s tattered relationship with Japan in hopes that stronger diplomatic and security cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea might counter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and China’s military buildup,” Michelle reported.

There could be other geopolitical ramifications: Tighter cooperation on sanctions against Russia, perhaps, or more coordination as both countries complain Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act could damage their auto-making industries.

Now what?

Biden quickly praised what he called “a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership” and promised “to support the leaders of Japan and the Republic of Korea as they take steps to translate this new understanding into enduring progress.”

That could be a challenge, Agence France-Presse noted: “[V]ictims' groups said it fell far short of their demand for a full apology from Tokyo and direct compensation from the Japanese companies involved.”

“[T]he significance of today’s announcement ‘will be measured in large part by what Japan does next,’ Benjamin A. Engel, research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at Seoul National University, told AFP.”

“At a minimum, some kind of apology from Tokyo and donations from two Japanese companies which have been ruled liable by Korea’s Supreme Court would help ensure the South Korean public accept the deal,” Engel said. Otherwise, “the announcement by the Korean government will not amount to much.”

Should Japan apologize? State Department Ned Price told reporters Monday: “These are not questions for the United States to answer. These are discussions that Japan and the ROK, our dear allies, are having between themselves. That is the appropriate forum.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, officials say

Four U.S. citizens remain missing after they were kidnapped in Mexico. The Americans came under fire shortly after crossing the border from into Matamoros. (Video: Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

“Thirty-five minutes ago we got confirmation from the prosecutor’s office that of the four people, two were found dead, one wounded and one alive,” Tamaulipas state governor Americo Villarreal said in a phone call during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference," Kevin Sieff, Paulina Villegas and Leo Sands report.

Fed may need more aggressive interest rate hikes, Powell says

“Cooling in the economy appears to have ‘partly reversed’ based on recent data on jobs, consumer spending, production and inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told Congress on Tuesday morning, suggesting the central bank could keep raising interest rates more aggressively than expected just a few months ago,” Rachel Siegel reports.

Starbucks CEO to testify before Senate HELP Committee

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Tuesday that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has agreed to testify before the Senate HELP Committee. “I look forward to hearing from him as to when he intends to end his illegal anti-union activities and begin signing fair first contracts with the unions,” the senator tweeted.

Biden unveils plan averting Medicare funding crisis, challenging GOP

“The White House on Tuesday proposed raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health-care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, challenging Republicans over an imminent funding crisis,” Jeff Stein reports.

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan’s president in the U.S.

“U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday, a move that could replace the Republican Speaker’s anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China,” Reuters’s Michael Martina reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

FBI, Pentagon helped research facial recognition for street cameras, drones

“The FBI and the Defense Department were actively involved in research and development of facial recognition software that they hoped could be used to identify people from video footage captured by street cameras and flying drones, according to thousands of pages of internal documents that provide new details about the government’s ambitions to build out a powerful tool for advanced surveillance,” Drew Harwell reports.

Oklahoma Catholics could open the door for religious charter schools

“By opening the charter school, the archdiocese hopes to fill a need for rural students who want a Catholic education but do not live close enough to a brick-and-mortar one to attend. But it also hopes to force the question of whether a charter school can be religious, and it expects that its efforts will invite litigation. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt backs the school’s application; he says that denying the school public funding constitutes religious discrimination,” Moriah Balingit reports.

House GOP takes early swipes at Biden budget before fiscal showdown

“The fate of Biden’s budget falls to an increasingly restive Congress, where some Republicans already have rejected the document outright. In a sign of the two parties’ competing, conflicting visions, GOP leaders have held firm in their bid to slash federal health, science, education and labor spending next fiscal year — and have hardened in their opposition to the new taxes that the White House seeks,” Tony Romm reports.

… and beyond

U.S. sees China propaganda efforts becoming more like Russia’s

“U.S. officials and outside experts cite recent examples of China-linked actors generating false news reports with artificial intelligence and posting large volumes of denigrating social media posts,” the Associated Press’s Nomaan Merchant and Matthew Lee report.

“While many of the discovered efforts are amateurish, experts think they signal an apparent willingness from Beijing to try more influence campaigns as part of a broader embrace of covert operations, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.”

Five women sue Texas over the state’s abortion ban

“Five women who say they were denied abortions despite grave risks to their lives or their fetuses sued the State of Texas on Monday, apparently the first time that pregnant women themselves have taken legal action against the bans that have shut down access to abortion across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” the New York Times’s Kate Zernike reports.

The Biden agenda

U.S. is said to consider reinstating detention of migrant families

“The Biden administration is considering reviving the practice of detaining migrant families who cross the border illegally — the same policy the president shut down over the past two years because he wanted a more humane immigration system, officials familiar with the discussions said Monday,” the NYT’s Eileen Sullivan and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report.

Biden to embark on West Coast fundraising swing before expected election launch

“Biden’s trip west will take him to Rancho Santa Fe, a wealthy enclave of sprawling estates north of San Diego, two of the people told POLITICO. He also will have likely stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nev. The trip is planned for Monday and Tuesday, though the two people stressed Biden’s itinerary is still being finalized and specifics remain fluid,” Politico’s Christopher Cadelago reports.

Biden said he would go to Ohio train derailment site. No trip is currently scheduled.

“Ask the White House if Biden is going and the answer gets fuzzy: 'When or if the president should go is of course a question we would talk about, but I don’t think this is something we’ve been agonizing over in real-time,’ a senior White House official said,” NBC News’s Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Monica Alba report.

White House said to consider pushing Congress on dealing with TikTok

“The Biden administration is considering pushing Congress to give it more legal power to deal with TikTok and other technology that could expose sensitive data to China, five people with knowledge of the matter said, as it comes under growing pressure to resolve security concerns about the Chinese-owned video app,” the NYT’s David McCabe reports.

America’s great home heating divide, visualized

“There are four main ways that Americans heat their homes: electricity, natural gas, propane or fuel oil. The vast majority of U.S. homes, nearly 90 percent, get their warmth from either electricity — in the form of old, inefficient electric resistance heaters or new, more efficient heat pumps — or from natural gas that is piped into homes and burned in a natural gas furnace. The remaining homes use propane — a fossil fuel created by natural gas processing or oil refining — or fuel oil, both of which need to be delivered to homes by truck,” John Muyskens, Shannon Osaka and Naema Ahmed report.

Hot on the left

Let’s talk about the American Rescue Plan

“Over the last week, we’ve seen two unlikely victories for the administration and the public that can be directly traced back to the ARP, proving it to be an underrated piece of legislation that not only changed the government’s blueprint for how to manage a crisis, but altered several unrelated crises in America for good,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

“Last week, the Republican-led legislature in North Carolina announced a deal to expand Medicaid … By passing Medicaid expansion, the state is now eligible for $1.8 billion in extra funding over the next two years from the federal government, through an increase in the feds’ normal Medicaid share. This open-ended ‘signing bonus’ was part of the American Rescue Plan, an additional enticement to get states to agree to adoption.” “Another health care development last week seems at first glance more divorced from the ARP. Eli Lilly announced that it would cap out-of-pocket costs on its insulin medications for patients with private insurance, and reduce list prices for its most-used insulins … Federal policy in the ARP, then, forced Eli Lilly to atone for its historical practice of jacking up the price of insulin.”

Hot on the right

Pay to play? Vivek Ramaswamy says he received offer to buy way into CPAC straw poll

“Shortly after Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke crusader, announced he was seeking the Republican nomination for president, a political consultant with ties to the Conservative Political Action Conference called his campaign asking if he planned to attend,” Politico’s Meridith McGraw reports.

“If so, the consultant had an offer, a Ramaswamy aide recalled.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

***NOT to scale***

A good-natured Romney jokes about this NRSC fundraising email, which had him all teeny-tiny:



“It’s like they sized that to my scale of the Republican base.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1sVTo2ZsPD — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 6, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

