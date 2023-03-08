Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1983, President Ronald Reagan first publicly called the Soviet Union as an "evil empire." Reagan, who was speaking to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, also called the U.S.S.R. "the focus of evil in the modern world."

The big idea

After Covid, fewer emergency powers for the next pandemic

Back in February 2022, The Daily 202 made the case that the American system requires elected officials like governors, not public health experts, to have the last word about pandemic responses because they are accountable to voters and responsible for assessing trade-offs.

The analogy we used was that the Pentagon knows more about waging war than the president does, but constitutionally he’s the one in charge (and only Congress declares war). NASA can build rockets. CIA can recruit spies. But the buck stops in the Oval Office.

When it comes to deploying or ending pandemic responses, we wrote: “[T]he task should fall to elected officials, whose jobs require them to assess the trade-offs of a decision like limiting in-person restaurant dining. How much will it limit the spread? How many lives will be saved? How many jobs will be lost? How many businesses will go under?”

It also led to a large-scale backlash against the powers governors and the president can wield — and now Covid gave Americans’ knowledge of federalism a booster shot.— and now courts and legislatures have sharply pared those back , my colleague Lauren Weber documented.

That has ramifications for the next large-scale outbreak. Where we once wrote that the executive branch would have to assess trade-offs before imposing emergency responses, in many cases, that simply will no longer be an option.

“When the next pandemic sweeps the United States, health officials in Ohio won’t be able to shutter businesses or schools, even if they become epicenters of outbreaks. Nor will they be empowered to force Ohioans who have been exposed to go into quarantine. State officials in North Dakota are barred from directing people to wear masks to slow the spread. Not even the president can force federal agencies to issue vaccine or testing mandates to thwart its march,” Lauren wrote.

The phenomenon reached at least 30 states, almost all led by GOP legislatures, she reported. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise: We chronicled some of the candidates running for office explicitly on a rejection of covid mitigation back in April 2021.

But we also noted how some blue states were shrugging off guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ramifications

What does this mean in practice?

“The consequences are already playing out in Columbus, Ohio, where a child with measles was able to wander around a mall before showing symptoms in November, potentially spreading the highly contagious disease. The state legislature in 2021 had stripped the city health commissioner’s ability to order someone suspected of having an infectious disease to quarantine,” Lauren reported.

Where Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts could shut down a restaurant with a hepatitis A outbreak before covid, she can’t now. “All the other workers exposed preparing food for others to eat — they could continue to go to work and shed hepatitis A,” Lauren quoted her as saying.

Kirsten Johnson, the former health commissioner of Milwaukee who is now the state’s health secretary, told Lauren the constant threat of lawsuits by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty makes officials think twice before taking steps to respond to a potential public health risk.

“Before the pandemic, Johnson said she had threatened to shut down a prominent local golf tournament after E. coli was found in the well water, which forced the organizers to bring in bottled water. Now, she said she’s afraid to issue such a threat, for fear of legal retribution,” Lauren reported.

Empowered legislatures

In many cases, the executive branch will now have to get permission from the legislature, Lauren wrote. That may better reflect the popular will in a given state. It may also delay matters, leaving more sick people, possibly costing lives.

Some of the backlash stemmed from conflicting — or just false — advice from public health professionals at a time when they were still trying to figure out just what this novel coronavirus was and how it got people sick, my colleague noted.

Given that the pandemic, and the response, will probably be part of the superheated political discourse through the 2024 presidential election, any effort to revisit these questions may have to wait nearly two years. Or the next pandemic.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Senate poised to pass GOP measure blocking updated D.C. criminal code

“Today, the Democratic-led Senate is poised to pass a Republican resolution to overturn the D.C. government’s overhaul of its century-old criminal code, underscoring how potent an issue crime has become ahead of the 2024 elections. Highlighting weakened penalties for some offenses, President Biden has blessed the resolution, which has already cleared the House, angering advocates of D.C. statehood,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Louisville police engaged in pattern of misconduct, Justice Dept. finds

“The Louisville Metro Police Department engaged in systemic civil rights abuses and excessive force misconduct in the years leading up to the 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor, according to the findings of a federal investigation released Wednesday that is likely to force the department to undergo a series of sweeping changes,” David Nakamura reports.

Zelensky invites McCarthy to visit Ukraine amid GOP divide over stopping Russia

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to visit Ukraine, amid a growing divide among GOP lawmakers over whether the United States should continue to support the country’s efforts to fight off the Russian invasion,” Amy B Wang reports.

“I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not,” McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday.

House GOP to take early step on bill preparing for federal default

“The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), announced that the panel will consider a measure Thursday that would prioritize some federal payments over others, arguing it would protect U.S. credit if the two parties cannot reach a deal over the country’s ability to borrow to pay its bills,” Tony Romm reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Ruben Gallego made mental health part of his campaign. Specifically, his own.

“When [Ruben] Gallego returned home, the post-traumatic stress from his time in Iraq changed his life,” Ben Terris reports.

“His PTSD gave him recurring nightmares, often about Marines from his company — 22 of whom had been killed during his deployment. It sometimes caused him to drink and smoke too much. It put a strain on his marriage, which ended in divorce. And it made him prone to what he called 'extreme outbursts.' It also, in a way, made him a congressman.”

This bill could make the four day workweek a reality

“Last week, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) reintroduced a bill in the House that would make the 32-hour workweek a national standard and lower threshold triggering overtime compensation for most employees,” Taylor Telford reports.

“The previous iteration of the bill did not get a hearing in committee last year and could have a tough path to floor time in a Republican-controlled House. But Takano is enthusiastic about its potential to help American workers.”

ICYMI: Trump spurred ‘existential crisis’ at Fox News, lawsuit exhibits show

“For years, Fox News executives and hosts cultivated a close relationship with Donald Trump. But after he lost the 2020 presidential election and turned his back on the network — inspiring many once-loyal viewers to do the same — the relationship curdled,” Sarah Ellison reports.

… and beyond

HHS has an environmental justice office. What’s it doing after East Palestine derailment?

“Federal health officials are pressing Congress to fund a new office tasked with tackling the fallout from environmental exposures. But amid the first major environmental disaster of its existence, the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, the tiny department seems unsure what to do — or if it can do anything at all,” STAT News’s Sarah Owermohle reports.

“The office is not currently designed to distribute funds or send staff to impacted areas,” a spokesperson said. “OEJ will follow up on the East Palestine disaster through policy discussions and convening stakeholders where and when appropriate.”

A proposed six-week abortion ban in Florida could threaten access for the entire South

“A Republican lawmaker in Florida has introduced a bill that would ban abortion past six weeks of pregnancy — legislation that, if passed, would effectively eliminate most abortion access in the South,” the 19th’s Shefali Luthra reports.

“The six-week ban, introduced by Republican state Sen. Erin Grall on Tuesday, includes exceptions for rape or incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy…The legislation would also bar the use of state funds to help a pregnant person leave the state to obtain an abortion.”

Washington teeters on the brink of a Cold War over Social Security

“Congress, whose members struggle to accomplish simple tasks like funding the government and raising the debt ceiling, is suddenly talking about changes to Medicare and Social Security. There’s plenty of reasons to be skeptical that any of that big talk will pay off,” Politico’s Burgess Everett reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden to propose 5.2 percent federal pay increase, largest in 43 years

“President Biden is expected to propose a 5.2 percent raise for federal employees in his budget set to be released Thursday — the largest increase the White House has put forward since Jimmy Carter was president,” Lisa Rein reports.

Record U.S. defense budget is emerging immune from Congress cuts

“The Biden administration and Congress are on track to back a record US defense budget, signaling Pentagon spending is untouchable even as Democrats and Republicans squabble over how to reduce the debt burden,” Roxana Tiron reports for Bloomberg Law.

Biden under mounting Senate pressure to name a Latino to Fed

“Pressure on President Joe Biden is building among Senate Democrats to fill a vacancy at the Federal Reserve with a Latino, a move which would place the US central bank’s first Hispanic into a leadership role,” Bloomberg News’s Catarina Saraiva reports.

Where marijuana is legal in the U.S., visualized

“Voters in Oklahoma on Tuesday rejected a measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana,” Joanna Slater reports.

“The defeat came five years after state voters approved the drug for medical purposes. Oklahoma, one of the more conservative states in the country, would have been the 22nd state to allow recreational use of marijuana.”

Hot on the left

Newly empowered in state legislatures, Democrats target gun control

“For nearly a decade, Republicans have successfully stalled bills that would tighten gun control in Minnesota and Michigan,” Kimberly Kindy reports.

“But after Democrats swept to complete control in both states in November, those proposals are on a fast track, with some expected to become law within weeks — a sign of how newly empowered liberal lawmakers in those states and elsewhere are asserting themselves on gun legislation amid the latest wave of mass shootings.”

Hot on the right

Ron DeSantis leads charge for more coercive conservative government

“Back when he was a member of the House Freedom Caucus, Ron DeSantis embraced a classic conservative argument about the threats to American freedom posed by government regulation of the internet,” Michael Scherer reports.

“Just a few years later, DeSantis reversed himself as Florida’s governor, claiming that technology companies and their political views had become the real threat to liberty. Far from government being the problem, as former president Ronald Reagan had famously argued, DeSantis offered a new law as the solution. He signed a bill that imposed fines of up to $250,000 a day on social media companies that deplatformed candidates for office in his state for any reason.”

Today in Washington

Biden has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

It’s International Women’s Day. How did women’s rights fare this year?

“As the world marks International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the United Nations has warned that the world is 300 years away from gender equality, with hard-won progress toward the goal ‘vanishing before our eyes,’” Victoria Bisset and Naomi Schanen report.

“Speaking Monday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned that ‘women’s rights are being abused, threatened and violated around the world.’”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

