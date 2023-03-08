Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Helloo, good morning. Happy hump day. Got tips? Send them to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Reading this online? Sign up for The Health 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning. Today’s edition: Republicans in Florida introduced legislation to ban most abortions after six weeks. The company that makes a preterm birth drug is voluntarily withdrawing the drug from the market. But first …

Frustrated conservatives and libertarians have stripped many public health officials of their authorities

Today’s newsletter top is adapted from a story out this morning from The Post’s Lauren Weber and Joel Achenbach.

Over the last three years, conservatives and libertarians have steadily chipped away at the powers of public health officials. Through passing bills and winning lawsuits, they’ve had a string of victories in Republican-led states.

Advertisement

The result? Health officials and governors in more than half the country are now restricted from issuing mask mandates, school closures and other public health measures. Or they must get the greenlight from state legislatures before renewing emergency orders, according to a new analysis from Lauren and Joel.

Public health leaders acknowledge that this trend has been partly self-inflicted. The public was often frustrated by confusing and inconsistent guidance amid the pandemic, such as a reversal on whether people should wear masks; confusing messages on when to stop isolating after an infection; and the duration of school closures.

As the nation enters its fourth pandemic year, what emerges is a portrait of a public health system that’s been largely defanged, Lauren and Joel write. Several health officials say they fear the new rules will make it more difficult to stop the spread of infectious diseases even beyond covid-19.

The details

Since 2020, at least 30 states — most with Republican-dominated legislatures — passed laws limiting public health authority, according to The Post analysis of laws collected by Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press as well as the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University.

Advertisement

The story highlights several examples:

In Ohio, health officials will no longer be able to shutter businesses or schools if they become epicenters of another pandemic. They also won’t be empowered to force state residents exposed into quarantine.

In North Dakota, state officials aren’t allowed to direct people to wear masks to slow the spread of a virus.

In Tennessee, officials can’t close churches during a state of emergency.

And in the courts … There have been over 1,000 legal decisions made at the local, state and federal level on public health protections since March 2020, with a quarter succeeding in curtailing public health powers, according to the American Journal of Public Health. That’s enough to have chipped away at the legal standing of health agencies to issue orders aimed at protecting public health, experts say.

Behind the scenes

Conservatives and libertarians seeking to limit public health powers argue they’re fighting against unelected bureaucrats for their personal freedoms — and they tapped into a populist rejection of pandemic measures to do so.

“We don’t want to concentrate power in a single set of hands,” Rick Esenberg, head of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a libertarian law firm that won a state Supreme Court case barring health officials from closing schools, told Lauren and Joel. “It’s a usurpation of the legislative role.”

Advertisement

The backstory: The push began to accelerate in summer 2020. Since then, “Republican legislators and attorneys general, religious liberty groups and the legal arms of libertarian think tanks filed lawsuits and wrote new laws modeled after legislation promoted by groups such as the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative, corporate-backed influence in statehouses across the country,” Lauren and Joel write.

Public health officials contend the weakening of their authorities is having a direct impact on how they do their jobs.

For instance: Kirsten Johnson, the former health commissioner of Milwaukee who is now the state’s health secretary, said she had threatened to shut down a local golf tournament after E. coli was found in the well water, which forced organizers to bring in bottled water. This happened before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, she said she’d be wary to make the same threat, concerned about legal retribution.

Advertisement

“At the beginning of the pandemic it didn’t even occur to me that public health authority was an issue,” Johnson said. “Fast forward a year later, I had great hesitation of what was appropriate.”

Reproductive wars

Florida Republicans seek to ban abortions after six weeks

Republican lawmakers in Florida introduced legislation yesterday that would prohibit abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, as lawmakers seek to tighten the 15-week limit they approved last year. If signed into law, the ban on most abortions would cut off a major access point for the procedure in the South.

The details: The legislation unveiled in both chambers makes exceptions in cases of rape and incest until 15 weeks of pregnancy if victims can provide a police report, restraining order or other documentation. Abortions would also be allowed to save the life of the pregnant person and for fetuses with fatal abnormalities before the third trimester, as long as two physicians certify in writing that is the case. Health-care providers who violate the ban could be charged with a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Advertisement

The bills, long expected, were filed on the first day of the legislative session and minutes before Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) delivered his State of the State address. DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, didn’t mention the bills in his speech, but he told reporters that he is “pro-life” and if lawmakers produce “good stuff” on abortion legislation he will sign it, our colleagues report.

Before yesterday, it was unclear whether state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) would back a six-week ban. During a news conference, she said she supported legislation because it includes exceptions for rape and incest.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

In Texas, we’re seeing the devastating impact of extreme abortion bans on women’s health. Yet Florida introduced its own extreme ban today.



Shameful and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/THt3XbTKaJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 7, 2023

Students for Life Action:

Pro-Life student leaders were already at the Capitol on DAY ONE of session, talking with Florida state legislators and demanding strong laws protecting Life in Law. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7vSul8FCLs — Students for Life Action (@SFLAction) March 7, 2023

Drugmaker says it will voluntarily withdraw preterm birth drug

The company that makes Makena announced it was voluntarily pulling the medication off the market after advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended doing so. Covis Pharma Group, which makes the only drug approved to prevent preterm births, said it was making the move in light of the FDA advisory committee’s recommendations.

Advertisement

A top official said the company would “work with the FDA to effectuate an orderly wind-down.” During the sometimes contentious three days of hearings last fall, the drugmaker — backed by some clinicians and patient groups — argued there was evidence to suggest the drug might work in a narrower population that includes Black women at high risk of giving birth too soon. But FDA experts and others had said the data didn’t support that view.

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Meet the new co-chairs of the Maternity Care Caucus

Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) will serve as the new co-chairs of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus for the 118th Congress. They will replace outgoing co-chairs Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.).

Their priorities: The lawmakers want to increase access to and expand training opportunities for the maternal health-care workforce, improve maternal mental health and address disparities in maternal mortality rates, as well as expand access to telehealth services. The caucus is also seeking to increase the number of pregnant and breastfeeding women who volunteer to participate in clinical trials.

Coronavirus

U.S. to lift coronavirus testing requirements on travelers from China

U.S. officials are set to relax coronavirus testing requirements on travelers from China as soon as Friday, our colleague Dan Diamond scooped, citing three officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the plan.

Advertisement

National security and health officials reached a decision to roll back the testing requirements this week and were expected to begin notifying U.S. airlines, Chinese diplomats and others before announcing the change. The three officials characterized the decision as driven by public health, rather than foreign policy, priorities. Other countries, such as Japan, have also eased similar testing rules.

Key context: The testing requirement took effect Jan. 5, when infections and deaths were skyrocketing in China after Beijing abruptly dropped its strict zero-covid policies. U.S. officials at the time were concerned that the wave of cases sweeping China could spark new variants that might threaten the globe. The policy was also intended to put pressure on China to more aggressively monitor and share data amid questions about the country’s implausibly low numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, Dan writes.

In the courts

5 women denied abortions sue Texas in landmark post-Roe case

Five women are suing Texas over the state’s near-total abortion ban, saying that the law prevented them from getting the procedure despite the life-threatening circumstances of their pregnancies, The Post’s Andrea Salcedo and Timothy Bella report.

Advertisement

The women are asking the court to clarify what the medical emergency exception means under Texas law. They are the first women who had been denied abortions to challenge a state ban since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, the group representing them say.

All five women should have qualified for an abortion under the law’s exception, lead attorney Molly Duane said at a Tuesday news conference.

What they’re saying: Texas’s abortion ban has stoked fears among physicians of losing their licenses, being fined, and possibly facing civil and criminal charges for performing lifesaving obstetrics care, according to the suit, filed in Travis County District Court. This has created a hush-hush code within the medical community that prevented them from accessing urgent care when they needed it most, plaintiffs argue.

As a result, four of the women were forced to travel to other states to get emergency abortions, the lawsuit states. The fifth, lead plaintiff Amanda Zurawski, could not have an abortion despite her fetus having no chance of surviving, and was only allowed to deliver after she developed sepsis, leaving her with permanent physical damage.

Vice President Harris:

Taking away the right of women to make their own reproductive health decisions endangers their health and lives.



Women impacted by Texas abortion bans announced a lawsuit, including accounts of lives almost lost after they were denied critical care.



Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/qIMgUpZhhu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 7, 2023

In other health news

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, the oldest member of the Senate, has returned home from the hospital where she was being treated for shingles, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports. from the hospital where she was being treated for shingles, The Post’sreports.

Mississippi’s Republican-controlled state legislature gave final approval yesterday to a bill that would extend Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days to a full year after birth. The legislation now heads to Gov. Tate Reeves (R), who recently announced that he would sign it into law, Geoff Pender reports for Mississippi Today . to a bill that would extend Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days to a full year after birth. The legislation now heads to Gov.(R), who recently announced that he would sign it into law,reports for

Voters in Oklahoma yesterday rejected a measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana five years after they approved the drug for medical purposes, a defeat that marks a significant setback for the cannabis legalization movement, our colleague Joanna Slater writes. five years after they approved the drug for medical purposes, a defeat that marks a significant setback for the cannabis legalization movement, our colleaguewrites.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article