On the Hill

The Iraq War AUMF revisited

Almost 20 years after the United States and its allies rained bombs down on Baghdad as part of the “shock and awe” offensive against Saddam Hussein’s regime, a Senate panel is expected to vote today to rescind the congressional authorization that greenlit the Iraq War.

It would be a significant step in the two-decade-long debate over the invasion, and the bipartisan support for the measure underscores how many Republicans have come to join liberal Democrats in their aversion to committing U.S. forces to conflicts abroad.

The measure scheduled to be voted on today by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was written by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), both of whom say rescinding the authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) is long past due.

Kaine has introduced a similar proposal in the past two Congresses to no avail, but he said he's more optimistic this year about its passage.

“I think [there is] a growing awareness of the danger of authorization just floating out there,” Kaine told The Early on Monday, adding there is a growing effort to “reassert congressional power” over the executive branch’s ability to launch military campaigns.

There is a possibility a member of the panel could delay the vote by a few days or a week, and Republican members of committee, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), are expected to offer amendments that would undercut the repeal, giving the president authority to use force, according to a person who has seen the possible amendment list and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Still, the bill appears to have the support of a majority of committee members whenever the vote does occur.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it is his “hope” to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote before Easter.

The opposition

More hawkish Republicans have opposed repealing the Iraq AUMF, arguing the president and Pentagon need the flexibility it provides to move quickly against America’s enemies in the region.

They note that the Trump administration used it as the legal justification for killing Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in 2020.

Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, said it’s dangerous to simply rescind the war authorization.

“We need something to replace it,” he said. “And there’s been no effort to try to replace it with [anything].”

The bill would also rescind the 1991 AUMF that authorized the Gulf War — but not the 2001 AUMF passed in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks that kicked off the war on terrorism. When asked if the 2001 AUMF gave the president the authority he needs to move quickly against national security threats, Risch said, “Maybe.”

Risch added that he's been in many discussions with attorneys and there's no concrete answer.

“The president shouldn’t have to get lawyers in to argue about what can and can’t be done,” he said.

A changing GOP

The growing support for the repeal is a sign of a changing Republican Party. The election of anti-interventionist Republicans to the Senate has given it a boost: freshman Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who has also expressed skepticism about U.S. aid to Ukraine, is a co-sponsor.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is not a co-sponsor of the legislation, but said he’ll vote to repeal the AUMF when it comes to the floor. The law has been “stretched way beyond” its original intent, he said, and it could be abused by future administrations “for who knows what else.”

Past failed attempts

President Biden, who voted for the AUMF in 2002 as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, supports getting rid of it now. He put out a statement backing a similar proposal to the Kaine-Young legislation when the Democratic-led House passed it in 2021.

That bill never got a vote in the Senate despite Schumer’s promise that it would, because lawmakers ran out of time.

But supporters of the repeal believe they now have the needed votes in the Senate. Young said he thinks more than 65 senators will support repealing the authorization on the floor — surpassing the 60 votes needed to overcome a potential filibuster.

He pitched the bill as way to send a warning to Iran.

“As it relates to Iran, this would actually be a deterrent,” Young added. “If we can indicate that we’re no longer at war with the current Iraqi government, it’d be a sign of solidarity with the government of Iraq and help us balance against future Iranian aggression.”

What will McCarthy do?

Getting the bill through the Senate is only the first step. A spokesman for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) didn’t respond to questions about whether he would bring up the AUMF repeal for a vote if it is adopted by the Senate.

McCarthy didn’t support the repeal measure in 2021, but a quarter of House Republicans — including many members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus — did.

Collision course with Congressional Hispanic Caucus over the border

A virtual meeting between Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) grew heated Tuesday night as members asked questions about administration officials considering reinstating the Trump administration's family detention program at the border.

Mayorkas admitted the idea is being considered and refused to take it off the table, according to one person familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“No decision has been made with respect to the detention of families,” Mayorkas told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday . He said he told officials to put “all options on the table.”

Some members of the CHC believe the Biden administration has now dismissed their concerns twice, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations — first over Title 42 and now the possibility of family detentions.

At the White House

Budget news: Biden to propose largest raise for federal workers in 43 years

NEW: “Biden is expected to propose a 5.2 percent raise for federal employees in his budget set to be released Thursday — the largest increase the White House has put forward since Jimmy Carter was president,” our colleague Lisa Rein reports.

“Biden’s recommendation for the notably large pay boost underscores his administration’s tight partnership with federal employee unions, who can bargain over working conditions but not wages, which are set by Congress. The unions have enjoyed significant clout in his administration, in contrast with the Trump administration, which often clashed with civil servants and their representatives.”

On the Hill

Senate Republicans slam Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 narrative hours before Dominion dump

“Just a lie”: “Senate Republicans blasted Fox News on Tuesday for airing a show that twisted details of the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol into a conspiracy-fueled narrative, breaking ranks with House GOP colleagues who cheered on the show,” our colleagues Paul Kane, Marianna Sotomayor, Liz Goodwin and Tom Jackman report.

“From Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to rank-and-file lawmakers, Republican senators largely rejected Fox personality Tucker Carlson’s vision of the deadly insurrection as a mostly peaceful protest that involved little violence.”

New Dominion docs: Carlson’s insistence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen comes as Fox and its parent company, Fox Corp, face legal jeopardy for promoting the unfounded claim. Additional documents disclosed Tuesday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox and Fox Corp include emails and text messages from the network’s star anchors and top executives, including Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Among the documents released Tuesday was a text message exchange between Carlson and Fox producer Alex Pfeiffer about the former president.

Carlson (Jan. 4, 2021, via text)

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” he texted. “I truly can’t wait.”

“I hate him passionately,” he added.

“There really isn’t an upside to Trump,” he wrote.

The latest messages show that many key figures at the network and its parent company were very critical of Trump, his allies and the baseless claims of voter fraud behind-the-scenes.

More from our colleagues:

What we're watching

Wednesday

The D.C. crime vote: How many senators will vote today to block a local D.C. crime bill from being implemented? After Biden said he wouldn’t veto the measure, a host of Democrats said they’d support the Republican proposal, too. For more about this bill and the politics of it, read our reporting here.

Afghanistan hearing: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will intensify its investigation into the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan with a public hearing featuring six witnesses, including Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost an arm and a leg in the August 2021 suicide bombing that killed approximately 170 civilians and 13 U.S. troops. Today’s hearing is part of House Republicans’ broader effort to scrutinize the fall of Afghanistan and the resurgence of the Taliban.

Worldwide threats hearing: The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold its annual worldwide threats hearing. Several senior intelligence officials are expected to testify about the current global security threats to the U.S., including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William J. Burns and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. The officials are expected to brief lawmakers on their ongoing investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

A CBO briefing: The House will receive a briefing from Congressional Budget Office director Phillip Swagel about its recent report that showed the deficit will be $1.4 trillion this fiscal year. The briefing for Republicans and Democrats comes one day before Biden will unveil his budget document, the opening salvo in what is expected to be a partisan showdown over government spending and the debt limit. For more on today's meeting, read our reporting here.

Thursday

Republicans move debt prioritization plan: The House Ways and Means Committee announced that it is holding a markup on The Debt Prevention Act, which prioritizes payment of principle and interest of the U.S. should the country default by failing to raise the debt limit, tomorrow. The bill is by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.). We’ll have more on this in the coming days.

On the Hill

Lawmaker presses Ben & Jerry’s on child labor

Freshman Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) is asking Unilever, the British conglomerate that owns Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s, to answer questions about recent media reports that child labor is used in its supply chain, according to a copy of the letter provided exclusively to The Early.

“I urge you to act quickly to ensure that all your supply chains are free of child labor, and of all exploitative labor practices,” Balint wrote to Alan Jope, Unilever’s chief executive, asking for answers to questions about their working conditions by March 21.

Last week, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) introduced legislation, the Child Labor Prevention Act, that would increase criminal penalties and fines by as much as 250 percent for violations of child labor laws.

The letter and legislation come in the wake of a New York Times investigation that found that migrant children work for companies around the country, including by helping process the milk used by Ben & Jerry’s. The company told the Times that it collaborated with labor groups to impose minimum standards for its suppliers. Ben & Jerry’s head of values-led sourcing Cheryl Pinto told the Times that it was better for migrant children to have jobs at a closely monitored workplace if they had to work full time.

The campaign

Inside DeSantis’ ideological transformation

Our colleague Michael Scherer describes Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis’s embrace of a “more coercive conservative government” to push back against corporations, banks, institutions of higher education and the national media. The Florida governor’s ideological about-face is “far from government being the problem, as former president Ronald Reagan had famously argued” and DeSantis’s own 2017 view of letting “the American people … make their own choices.”

The Media

Must reads

Viral

🔮: We see happy readers in our crystal ball

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked if President Biden is annoyed by Marianne Williamson (D) announcing her 2024 presidential bid:



“Just not tracking that. I mean, if I had a ... crystal ball, then I can tell you ... If I can feel her aura …” pic.twitter.com/zy5NU67UAN — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2023

